REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-USA-ASIA

In Asia next week, Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washington's latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing.

US-SUDAN-ISRAEL-IRAN

Iran says U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal secured by 'ransom'

(Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday described a U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties as "phoney" and accused Khartoum of paying a ransom in return for Washington removing it from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION

Trump to vote in Florida before hitting campaign trail, Biden heads to Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will vote in his adopted home of Florida before holding campaign rallies in three swing states on Saturday, joining more than 53 million Americans who have cast early ballots at a record-setting pace ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CASES

U.S. breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 84,000 new infections

(Reuters) - The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,218 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

US-ANT-GROUP-IPO

Ant Group IPO pricing 'history's largest', says Alibaba's Jack Ma

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The mammoth dual listing for Chinese fintech giant Ant Group will be the world's biggest, according to a pricing determined on Friday night, Alibaba founder Jack Ma said on Saturday.

US-USA-WECHAT

U.S. judge denies new government bid to remove China's WeChat from U.S. app stores

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Friday rejected a Justice Department request to reverse a decision that allowed Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to continue to offer Chinese-owned WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-SCHWARZENEGGER

Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic."

SPORTS

US-BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB

Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead

(Reuters) - Los Angeles scored early and often and ace Walker Buehler overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a 6-2 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday.

US-GOLF-ZOZO-WOODS

Tiger's latest bid for PGA Tour record once again out of grasp

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods' bid for a record-setting 83rd PGA Tour victory will have to wait despite a solid round on Friday, after he finished 12 strokes off the lead and tied for 66th at the halfway point of the Zozo Championship.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to face more protests against near-total ban on abortion

Poland will see more protests on Saturday after its Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the country.

24 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Australian state of Victoria to announce further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Victoria, the epicentre of the second wave of coronavirus cases in Australia, is set to broadly reopen for business amid falling infection rates after enduring months of strict lockdown measures.

25 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

25 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech at conference of his AK Party in central Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes speech at a provincial congress of his ruling AK Party in the city of Kayseri in central Turkey.

24 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BRITAIN-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Anti-Trump protest planned in London

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SEYCHELLES-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Results expected from Seychelles' parliamentary and presidential elections

Results are expected after three days of voting in presidential and parliamentary elections for the east African island nation of the Seychelles. President Danny Faure is standing for re-election and if he wins, it will be another five-year term for the party that has held power since 1977.

25 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

25 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (TV)

Outwatching Hong Kong as global rallies held for 12 residents detained in mainland China

Hong Kong activists are expected hold an online rally as part of a global campaign to draw attention to the 12 locals who were caught trying to flee to Taiwan, and are now held in detention in mainland China.

25 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-OIL/ (PIX)

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

25 Oct

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

25 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-ECONOMY

Canada's Atlantic bubble tamped out COVID-19, economy edges up

Chef Emily Wells was readying her restaurant in rural Prince Edward Island, the Canadian province best known as the home of fiction's Anne of Green Gables, for a difficult summer season when she heard rumors of a planned Atlantic bubble. She ended up opening her doors the same day Canada's four Atlantic provinces, who had all closed their borders to domestic and international tourism to curb the spread of COVID-19, officially bubbled together.

25 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate debates Trump's third Supreme Court nomination The U.S. Senate on Saturday and Sunday will debate President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats are expressing outrage at the vacancy being filled so close to the election, but with a 53-47 majority, Republicans have the votes they need to approve her, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

25 Oct