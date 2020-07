Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY-TAIWAN/

Hong Kong demands Taiwan officials sign 'one China' document for visa renewal: source

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan officials in Hong Kong have been told their visas will not be renewed if they don't sign a document supporting Beijing's claim to Taiwan under its "one China" policy, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

EU-SUMMIT/

'A moment of truth': EU leaders gather to haggle over recovery plan

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - European Union leaders gathered on Friday for crunch summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-RECORDS/

U.S. shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 cases in a day

The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.

TWITTER-CYBER-WASHINGTON/

Reuters) - Twitter Inc had stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the effort told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts on Wednesday raised alarms about the platform's security.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-UNITED-ARLNS-JOBS/

United Airlines, pilots union reach creative deal to limit furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots' union said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on two different packages aimed at reducing involuntary furloughs in the fall and keeping pilots at the ready once coronavirus-hit demand starts to pick up.

GLOBAL-OIL-DEMAND-GASOLINE/

Coronavirus surge, renewed lockdowns fan fresh worries about global fuel demand

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Surges in coronavirus infections are slowing a recovery in fuel use from the doldrums of lockdowns in the United States and other countries, raising concern it could be years before consumption rebounds from the impact of the pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Ex-partners tell UK court Depp wife beater claims nothing like 'true Johnny'

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp's former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis and his ex-girlfriend actress Winona Ryder said accusations that he had abused his ex-wife were false and did not reflect the person they knew, London's High Court was told.

TIKTOK-CHINA-KPOP/

Some K-Pop stars' TikTok China accounts blocked from view

SHANGHAI/SEOUL (Reuters) - Some K-pop stars' accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok's China version Douyin, Reuters' checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea's media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance.

SPORTS

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL/REPORT

Real Madrid seal Spanish title with win over Villarreal

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

GOLF-MEMORIAL/WOODS

Fans are gone but thrill remains for Woods on Tour return

The fans may be gone but the excitement is still there for Tiger Woods, who resumed his hunt for a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour win at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress sets battle over next coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but far apart on what that should be.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-HOSPITAL (PIX) (TV)

Coronavirus cases surge past one million in India

Situation from inside one of New Delhi's leading hospitals for coronavirus cases (COVID-19) as the number of cases in India expected to cross the one millionth mark on either Friday (17/7) or Saturday (18/7). Doctors and residents in New Delhi give their views on the exponential growth in the disease.

17 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEREDITHS-RACE (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT: A civil rights icon defied death. Now he and his wife navigate pandemic, protests

Nearly 60 years ago, James Meredith forced Ole Miss to integrate. Now he and his wife, Judy, talk about how America has changed since then, and how they believe they must not stay locked up at home during the fight for racial justice even though they are at risk from the coronavirus.

17 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MNUCHIN (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Treasury chief in Congress to discuss COVID-19 response

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza testify at House Small Business Committee hearing on programs providing economic assistance to employers in coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-MUD FESTIVAL (TV)

DIY mud pool: South Korea transforms mud festival into online show amid virus outbreak

An annual mud festival, popular for mud slides and mud wrestling, will become a live streaming event this year in Boryeong, South Korea, with hundreds of people participating by creating their own mud pool at their homes.

18 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-RUNNING MATE

Biden facing pressure within party as running mate search enters final phase

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate.

17 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/MERKEL-BIRTHDAY

Best birthday present may elude Germany's Merkel at rancorous EU summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel celebrates 65th birthday at rancorous EU summit.

17 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Coronavirus cases surge past one million in India

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns.

17 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (TV)

Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk expected to hold big march in support of arrested governor

Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk is expected to hold a big march in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago and is to be put on trial in Moscow. His arrest has stirred underlying anger towards Moscow and the Kremlin over what locals see as years of neglect and underinvestment

18 Jul

HONGKONG-SECURITY/LEGCO (PIX)

Candidates enter HK legislature elections, disqualifications expected

Candidates begin registration for elections for the 70-seat Hong Kong legislature on Saturday, with a younger, more assertive generation of democrats entering a poll battle with pro-Beijing politicians and facing the prospect of disqualifications. Candidates have two weeks to register.

18 Jul

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

European Union leaders meet in Brussels to haggle over COVID recovery money

The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc's proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

18 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-BANKS/FORBEARANCE

As big U.S. banks let customers delay payments, loan losses remain unclear

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America executives said this week that they extended forbearance programs to millions of credit card and mortgage customers financially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. While that is good news for customers who need more time to pay their bills, the delays mean the largest U.S. banks may not know how many consumer loans have gone bad until the end of this year or early next.

17 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GUCCI-MILAN (PIX) (TV)

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection digitally

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection 'Epilogue' digitally as part of Milan's Men's Fashion Week, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-USA/ (TV)

Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT