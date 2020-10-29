REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY-NICE/

Two dead in knife attack in French church, official says terrorism suspected

NICE, France (Reuters) - An attacker with a knife killed two people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as terrorism.

USA-ASIA-INDONESIA/

Pompeo to find 'new ways' to cooperate with Indonesia in South China Sea

JAKARTA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Washington would find new ways to cooperate with Indonesia in the South China Sea and respected Jakarta's efforts to safeguard its own waters while rejecting China's "unlawful" claims in the area.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden to take campaign battle to critical battleground: Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will both rally supporters on Thursday in the critical battleground state of Florida – campaigning in the same city hours apart and putting on full display their differing approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

USA-ELECTION-COURT-PENNSYLVANIA/

U.S. Supreme Court deals blow to Republicans in Pennsylvania, North Carolina vote-by-mail fights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt setbacks to Republicans by allowing extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in next Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to President Donald Trump's re-election chances.

BUSINESS

ASIA-ECONOMY-ANALYSIS/

Analysis: As COVID persists and U.S. election nears, China growth lifts Asia

BEIJING/SEOUL (Reuters) - Asia is starting to see signs of economic recovery as it rides on the back of an upturn in China, which is entering a new expansion phase less than a year after it recorded the world's first cases of COVID-19.

TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH/

LVMH and Tiffany agree on lower price for $16 billion takeover

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co has agreed with LVMH to slightly lower the price for its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RON JEREMY/

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with seven more sex crimes

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-DJOKOVIC/

Djokovic marks Italian teenager Sinner as a potential number one

Novak Djokovic feels Italian teenager Jannik Sinner leads the pack of 'Next Gen' players with the potential of becoming a future world number one, the Serbian said after all but securing his year-end top ranking with a win in Vienna on Wednesday.

SOCCER-EUROPE/WENGER

European Super League would destroy Premier League: Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said the main reason clubs on the continent are keen to establish a new European Super League is because they cannot compete financially with their rivals in the Premier League.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTE

INSIGHT-How the U.S. early vote surge is shaping Trump, Biden endgames

Democrats say their advantage in early voting has allowed Joe Biden's presidential campaign to sharpen its get-out-the-vote operation by targeting a smaller universe of potential supporters, while Republicans brace for an all-or-nothing scramble to turn out votes for President Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COLLINS

End of the road for Maine's Susan Collins?

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins raised some Democrats' hopes early in President Donald Trump's term that her history as a four-term moderate would position her to check some of the new president's efforts. But her popularity in the state has flagged over the last four years, and polls show the Democratic speaker of the state house, Sara Gideon, now has a reasonable chance of ousting the last Republican in New England's congressional delegation.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TURKEY (PIX)

Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance but chance to repair ties

Top security officials in the Trump administration was in full agreement that Turkey should be punished for taking delivery of Russian missile defense systems, but the president never did align with his advisers and crack down on Ankara. Should Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden win the election, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will be losing his most valuable ally in Washington, but Biden is unlikely to lurch into punitive action: rather, his focus could be on closing the gap between the professional ranks of the US government bureaucracy and the White House that has yawned wide under Trump.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RACE

FACTBOX - Trump and Biden on race, policing and criminal justice

Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, have contrasting records on race and criminal justice, issues that have risen in prominence in the 2020 election.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-ANTISEMITISM

UK equality watchdog to publish report into anti-Semitism in the opposition Labour Party

The Equality and Human Rights Commission will publish a report into alleged anti-Semtism in Britain's main opposition Labour party under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLLS

Why 2020 election polls are different from four years ago

An EXPLAINER on how the election polls are different from four years ago when most pollsters failed to predict Donald Trump's stunning upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS (FACTBOX)

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump as legal battles over election continue

WASHINGTON - With both sides in the U.S. presidential election dueling in court ahead of Tuesday's vote, Democrats scored two significant victories on Wednesday when the U.S. Supreme Court left in place extensions of North Carolina and Pennsylvania's deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman holds online media briefing

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova holds an online briefing.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (TV)

Austrian Chancellor Kurz speaks after meeting on hospital capacity

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Health Minister Rudolf Anschober issue statements to the media after a meeting with experts on hospitals' intensive-care capacity.

29 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/GIULIANI

Giuliani associate changes plea in conspiracy case

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for David Correia, charged with conspiring with a former associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

29 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to campaign in Florida, North Carolina

President Donald Trump will hold campaign rallies on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

29 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/GBAGBO (TV)

Ivory Coast's former president Gbagbo speaks for the first time since war crimes acquittal

Ivory Coast former president Gbagbo is expected to speak to the media for the first time since his acquittal in Janurary 2019. Gbagbo was tried by the International Criminal Court for war crimes related to the 2010-2011 post-election civil war in Ivory Coast. Gbagbo is speaking ahead of Ivory Coast's tense presidential election on Saturday in which he was barred from participating. His party has joined other opposition parties to call for a boycott.

29 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Chinese authority elaborates its plan of development for 2021-2025

Chinese authority holds news conference to elaborate their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ELECTION/SUUKYI-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of general election

Profile of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of general election on November 8.

30 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ELECTION/COUNTRY FILE (PIX) (TV)

Country file of Myanmar ahead of general election

Country file of Myanmar ahead of general election on November 8.

30 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

Oct 30

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-LEGACY

Trump's policy legacy

A look at Trump's major policy initiatives

Oct 30

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM (PIX) (TV)

Belgian government likely to announce new COVID related restrictions as cases rise

Belgian government likely to announce new COVID related restrictions as Belgium becomes most infected EU state.

Oct 30

USA-ASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo to hold meetings in Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to hold meetings in Hanoi with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh after adding another country to his four-leg trip to Asia.

Oct 30

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

Oct 30

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX - Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

The coronavirus pandemic threw millions of Americans out of work, ended the longest U.S. economic expansion on record and undermined a key argument for President Donald Trump's re-election. Now, the Republican president and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, want to convince Americans they can get the economy back on track. Here is how they want to revive it.

Oct 30

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/REFERENDUM (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand releases preliminary result of cannabis and euthanasia referendum

New Zealand releases the results of the referenda on legalising cannabis and euthanasia which was held along with the general election on Oct 17.

Oct 30

CHINA-TIBET/ (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE In Tibet, China preaches the material over the spiritual

China is pushing to transform the values of Tibetans, including using economic incentives and poverty-eradication efforts to get the region's devout Buddhists to focus less on religion and more on material prosperity and to accept the centrality of Beijing's control.

Oct 30

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN (PIX) (TV)

Putin speaks at investment forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at VTB Investment Forum 'Russia Calling'

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/MANDARIN (PIX)

For this world traveler, life experiences shape leadership choices

James Riley, group chief executive of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, speaks to Reuters about the life experiences that shaped his leadership choices in 2020.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANNABIS-DRINKS/ (PIX)

Canada dry? Cannabis-infused drinks fizzle due to production, distribution challenges

Investors pinning hopes on cannabis-infused products to propel growth of weed industry may have to wait longer, as most companies are finding a way to produce and distribute the highly-sought drinks in a profitable way. The coronavirus pandemic has also dried up capital, forcing many companies to withdraw their dollars from developmental products like beverages, and focus on their core businesses instead.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAFRICA-BUDGET/ (PIX)

South African finance minister briefs lawmakers after presenting medium term budget

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs a parliamentary committee on finance a day after he tabled his medium term budget. Mboweni pledged deep cuts to public sector wages to close a yawing deficit worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a move likely to be challenged by government aligned trade unions.

29 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ICE-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is expected to report a drop in third-quarter earnings as higher trading revenue is offset by a rise in expenses, due in part to recent acquisitions by the global exchange operator and data provider.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SUGAR-FUNDS/

Big speculative bet on raw sugar seen spurring production

A huge bullish position held by hedge funds and money managers in raw sugar futures is convincing global producers to boost production, a move analysts say could be produce a glut befroe long due to persistently weak demand.

29 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

APPLE-RESULTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple to report fourth-quarter earnings

Apple Inc will report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes.

29 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-OIL/PRODUCTION

Monthly U.S. petroleum supply data

Monthly figures from the U.S. Energy Department on overall demand for oil and oil products. Report item code: EIA/PSM

Oct 30

COLOMBIA-OIL/

Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency to publish offers from latest bidding round

Bids from the third bidding round for oil projects will be published by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) on Oct. 30.

Oct 30

USA-OIL/PRODUCTION

Crude oil and natural gas production report

Monthly crude oil and nat gas production report.

Oct 30

GLOBAL-ENERGY/JOBS

Consolidation, coronavirus leading to energy job cuts

A wave of oil industry consolidations and prospects of prolonged period of weak oil demand and prices means one thing: the energy industry is shedding jobs. Companies are set to shrink their workforces over the next several months as companies get bought out and global giants cut their spending now that COVID-19 will linger over the global economy for some time.

Oct 30

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Colombia central bank board to vote on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board will vote on the benchmark interest rate, which is at a historic low of 1.75%.

Oct 30

NELES-M&A/ALFA LAVAL

Acceptance period in Alfa Laval's takeover bid for Neles expires

The extended acceptance period in Alfa Laval's takeover bid for Neles expires.

Oct 30

JAPAN-CHINA/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

Wary of security issues, Japan's government moves to shut China out of its drone supply chain

Japan may effectively shut off China from supplying drones to its government to protect sensitive information, according to six people in government and the ruling party familiar with the matter, as part of a broad effort to bolster national security.

Oct 30

ITALY-DEBT/DBRS

DBRS scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency DBRS scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Oct 30

CHINA EVERGRANDE-DEBT/

Creeping funding costs skew Chinese property developer's debt woes

China Evergrande Group, the country's most indebted property developer, faces fresh challenges in its debt reduction drive amid tougher borrowing conditions.

Oct 30

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-ELECTION/SCIENCE

INSIGHT-Make Science Great Again: U.S. researchers dream of life after Trump

A dozen renowned U.S.-based climate scientists shifted their research to France after Republican Donald Trump, a climate skeptic, was elected president. Others fled government jobs in academia or in left-leaning states like California. Now, as the presidential election looms, many scientists hope for a return to the days when the United States was the best place to do research.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as parliament votes on state of emergency

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain parliament is set to vote on the government's state of emergency proposal.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIODIVERSITY

Scientists publish report on links between destruction of nature and infectious diseases

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, a group of scientists, publishes a report on the links between the destruction of nature and the emergence of new infections diseases, such as the coronavirus. The report is expected to show that possible solutions are broadly in line with the action needed to slow biodiversity loss and climate change. The report is under embargo to 2pm GMT on Thursday Oct 29.

29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

EU leaders hold video conference on COVID-19 health crisis

European Union leaders hold the first of a planned series of video conferences to better coordinate EU governments' health measures against the coronavirus epidemic in the continent.

29 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL

Brazil health regulator chief speaks on race to secure COVID-19 vaccine

The head of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, speaks to Reuters about the conditions for approving vaccines that are being tested in the South American nation, which has the world's second most deadly coronavirus outbreak outside of the United States.

29 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-ROYALS-MEGHAN/

UK judge to rule on Meghan Markle's bid to delay court battle with newspaper

A British judge on Thursday will rule whether Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, can strike out or delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EBAY-CYBERSTALKING/

Two former eBay employees to plead guilty to cyberstalking campaign

Two former members of eBay's intelligence team are expected to pleaded guilty to participating in an extensive cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed by top executives as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that Stephanie Stockwell and Brian Gilbert participated in a campaign to harass the couple through Twitter and send them disturbing packages like a bloody Halloween pig mask.

29 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court sentences two men in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court is scheduled on Thursday to sentence two men convicted of helping al Qaeda-linked gunmen storm Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, killing at least 67 people in a 2013 assault that proved Somali militants could strike at the heart of the capital.

Oct 30

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GAY-PRIDE/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

Taiwanese indigenous drag queens fight stigma one wig at a time

Drag queens from indigenous Taiwanese groups challenge the dual stigma of being gay and from the island's traditionally discriminated against aboriginal tribes though their performances.

Oct 30

RELIGION

TURKEY-RELIGION/CHORA (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan joins prayers in historic Istanbul church converted into mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan takes part in the first prayers in the historic Chora church, one of Istanbul's most celebrated Byzantine buildings, which was reconverted into a mosque in August.

Oct 30

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines prepares as Typhoon Goni approaches main island of Luzon

Philippines prepares as Typhoon Goni nears the Southeast Asian nation and is projected to bring heavy rains and up to 115 kph winds in the central part of the main island of Luzon this weekend.

Oct 30

ODDLY ENOUGH

SINGAPORE-GHOSTS/ (PIX)

In safe Singapore's "cursed" town, ghosts and odd happenings

In Singapore, one of the world's safest cities, all bad things seem to happen in one residential neighbourhood - leading some to believe it may be cursed. In recent years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, stray cats found strangled to death and ghost-like figures appear in car parks. Even Netflix has used the town's unfortunate reputation to promote its horror movies to local audiences.

Oct 30