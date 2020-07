Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA/

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years after COVID-19 spike

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The border between Australia's two most populous states will close from Tuesday for an indefinite period as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.

JAPAN-FLOODS/

Nearly 40 feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Soaring U.S. coronavirus cases, hospitalizations overshadow July 4 celebrations

Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE-MAXWELL/

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

BUSINESS

DOMINION-M-A-BERKSHIRE/

Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate's cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations.

TESLA-SHORTS/

Tesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts

After surpassing Toyota Motor Corp as the world's most valuable automaker and stunning with forecast-beating deliveries, Tesla Inc has taken time out to poke fun at the company's naysayers - with sales of red satin shorts.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MORRICONE/

Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

ROME (Reuters) - Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer whose haunting scores to Spaghetti Westerns like "A Fistful of Dollars" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" helped define a cinematic era, has died, his lawyer said on Monday. He was 91.

MUSIC-ELTON-JOHN-COIN/

UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY-NHL

League, union reach tentative agreement on plan to resume season

The National Hockey League and union representing its players have reached a tentative agreement on protocols to resume a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Sunday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-FCB/REPORT

Barca outclass Villarreal after recent disappointments

Barcelona responded to a trying week by producing a scintillating display to thrash Villarreal 4-1 away on Sunday and stay alive in the Liga title race.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-IMMIGRATION (PIX)

Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life — by accepting his deportation from a COVID-infested Texas immigration detention center and back to El Salvador.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-TRESURY/

Turkish treasury taps 2-year bond and 7-year note in auction

Turkish treasury taps two-year fixed-coupon bond and 7-year floating rate note in auction

6 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EUROPE-TURKEY/ (PIX)

EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey, seeking to restore trust

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visitsTurkey seeking to restore trust after a standoff in March in which thousands of migrants attempted to force their way into EU member Greece from Turkish territory

6 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SPAIN (PIX)

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission's proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

6 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to top 130,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus are expected to reach over 120,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

6 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LEGCO (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's legislature to debate national security law

Hong Kong's legislature will debate the implementation of the new national security law for the Chinese-ruled territory.

7 Jul

USA-ELECTION/

Party-switching New Jersey congressman Van Drew faces primary challenge

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- who switched parties to join the Republicans during the debate over President Donald Trump's impeachment -- faces a primary challenge as voters go to the polls in that state and Delaware to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

7 Jul

POLAND-ELECTION/FARRIGHT (PIX) (TV)

Far-right swing voters may decide Polish election outcome

Poland's presidential election result might hinge on a group of less than a million of far-right voters torn between the conservative ideas of incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party and centrist challenger Rafal Trzaskowski.

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

7 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/PREVIEW (TV)

Singaporeans share their key concerns ahead of election

Singaporeans share the key concerns and worries on their minds ahead of the general election on July 10, which has seen campaigning move online and on TV broadcasts in lieu of traditional in-person rallies.

7 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FORD MOTOR-BRONCO/ (PIX)

Ford spurs its Bronco SUVs to take a bite out of Jeep

Ford Motor Co on Monday will roll out the product and marketing strategy for its new family of Bronco SUVs designed to take a bite out of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' profitable Jeep franchise. Ford will promote Bronco as a more civilized adventure machine, and promote it with a Bronco Nation fan club and events called Off-roadeos.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOGGERS (PIX)

Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook. "Our orders jumped 50-fold in April, it was like a switch got flipped," said Kane. The rise of this industry is one example of a sector that is booming during a pandemic that has laid waste to so many parts of the economy.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/EXCHANGERATE

Turkish central bank announces real effective exchange rate for June

6 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMIRATES-TOURISM (PIX)

Tough times ahead for Dubai hotels as they reopen to tourists

Dubai hotels hope to mitigate losses from the coronavirus outbreak as the Middle East's tourism hub is set to open for tourism on Tuesday, but low occupancy rates are seen to persist until the end of the year.

7 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-LOCUSTS/APPS (PIX) (TV)

New app tracks Kenya's desert locusts

One of the main challenges facing those tackling the latest desert locust infestation in Kenya is collecting and sending real-time information. An app called E-Locusts, introduced by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, aims to change that. With a touch of a button, locust trackers can send vital details from the field to a central information hub. The information is then used by local authorities to try to control the swarms.

6 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Follows letter by 239 scientists urging WHO go review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne

6 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-PATIENT (PIX) (TV)

A South Korean COVID-19 patient survives after lung transplant

A COVID-19 patient who has been in hospital for nearly five months since she was admitted in late February, when South Korea's daily cases surged from 12 to 909, is recovering quickly after receiving a double lung transplant.

7 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPAIN-BULLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pamplona's San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival

Revellers attend Spain's best known bull running festival.

7 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in libel case

Actor Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in 'wife beater' libel case

7 Jul