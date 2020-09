Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

EU considers legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca should know by year-end whether vaccine works if trials restart

AstraZeneca AZN.L should still know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine protects people against COVID-19, the drugmaker's chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday, as long as it can resume trials soon.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CYBER-BIDEN

Russian state hackers suspected in targeting Biden campaign firm – sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to three people briefed on the matter.

USA-ELECTION

Citing new book, Biden accuses Trump of betraying Americans on coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in what amounted to a "dereliction" of duty.

BUSINESS

ECB-POLICY

ECB to take aim at strong euro with hints of more stimulus

The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but with the economic recovery losing momentum and a strong euro dampening already-anaemic inflation expectations, it may set the stage for more stimulus later.

EQUINOR-BP

BP enters offshore wind with $1.1 bln Equinor deal

BP entered the offshore wind market on Thursday with a $1.1 billion deal to buy 50% stakes in two U.S. developments from Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL, a significant step by the oil firm towards its energy transition goals.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KEVIN SPACEY

Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980s

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by actor Anthony Rapp and a second, unnamed person when both plaintiffs were about 14.

DISNEY-MULAN

Disney 'very pleased' with 'Mulan' debut ahead of China opening

Walt Disney Co is "very pleased" with initial results of its unusual release strategy for live-action movie epic "Mulan," Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said at an investor conference on Wednesday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

No secret to beating Serena, just fight until it's over: Azarenka

There is no secret to beating Serena Williams, says her U.S. Open semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka, the only chance to win is to fight hard, execute well and remember the 23-times Grand Slam champion is never out of it, no matter the score.

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/VETTEL

Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team, on a multi-year deal after leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta holds talks on plan for post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss plans for forming a transitional government. West African leaders have given the officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita until Sept. 15 to name an interim president and prime minister.

10 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COUNCIL

WHO high-level event on access to COVID drugs, vaccines w/ Von der Leyen, Ramaphosa

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) joined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, South African Pres Cyril Rampahosa and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for high-level event press conf on access to COVID-19 tools Accelerator - diagnostics, drugs and vaccines - launch of the Accelerator Facilitation Council. Live streamed for first 30 mins.

10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

A migrant mother watched her young son walk to a U.S. port of entry on the Mexican border. Then he disappeared.

Elida, a Guatemalan migrant living in Juarez, sent her disabled son across the bridge into the U.S. last week, after six months of fearing for his safety and life. He promptly disappeared. After a frantic search by lawyers, it was discovered he had been deported alone to Guatemala, where the government issued a public notice searching for his parents.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BELGIUM-REMAINS/HEART (PIX) (TV)

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years

Belgian town uncovers heart of its first mayor hidden in fountain for almost 140 years; Workers made an unusual discovery while renovating a fountain in the Belgian town of Verviers: a small zinc casket containing the heart of its first mayor Pierre David.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's comments about the military

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its measurement of the American public's reaction to reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IMF

IMF spokesman gives update on global economic response to coronavirus

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice holds regular briefing, with updates expected on the global economic outlook, and events in Argentina and Lebanon.

10 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/POLITICS (PIX) (TV)

Merkel discusses 30th anniversary of German reunification

Chancellor Angela Merkel and former EU Council President Donald Tusk discuss the 30th anniversary of Germany's reunification at an event of Berlin-based Konrad Adenauer foundation.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/COMPANIES (PIX)

Reuters Corporate Survey for Sept

A monthly poll of about 500 medium and large companies, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research, asks about the ruling LDP leadership race to pick the successor to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe.

11 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CHINA-POLITICS/CRITIC (PIX) (TV)

Former Chinese property exec who criticized Xi faces trial for corruption

Ren Zhiqiang, an influential former Chinese property executive and critic of President Xi Jinping, faces trial on corruption charges in a Beijing court.

11 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

TURKEY-MALI/

Turkish foreign minister visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali on Sept 9 and then Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Sept 10-11.

11 Sep

THAILAND-PROTESTS/YOUTH (PIX) (TV)

FEATURE: The Thai protest leader who emerged with a kiss

Tattep Ruangprapaikit is a 23-year-old political science student and LGBTQ activist who is leading the Free People group, which has been at the forefront of street protests in recent months. The protests have been calling for an end to military domination in politics and for reforming the monarchy, which is considered sacred in the country's conservative culture.

11 Sep

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

The week's economic data and the election

An analytic wrapup of the week's key U.S. economic data and how they may play in the run up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.

11 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

11 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAFRICA-TRANSNET/TRAINS

South Africa's Transnet mulls lifting Chinese engine contract suspension

South Africa's Transnet may be forced to lift a suspension on China's CRRC Corp so that the firm can repair its locomotives, according to a document from the domestic state-owned firm, despite pending legal action on the Chinese giant. 10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MARKETS-FIRE

How California's wildfires could spark a financial crisis

Could wildfires burning across the U.S. West actually cascade into a financial crisis? Here's how a landmark report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says climate change poses systemic financial market risks.

10 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to speak to business group

Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak via videoconference to a business audience the day after the central bank posts its September rate decision.

10 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 30-year bonds

Treasury Dept. sells 30-year bonds.

10 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/COAL-FAMILY (PIX)

In a town made by coal, a family struggles with its climate-change legacy

This summer, the country almost seems at war with itself, over politics and the coronavirus pandemic, race and the economy, climate change. Far from the streets of protest and the halls of power, the Gaval family nonetheless find their lives intersecting with this moment of American crisis in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, a small town that gets smaller every year. The Gavals are part of the fabric of the town, but they're also different: They don't support Trump, and they struggle with the climate-change legacy of the coal that built Mahanoy City.

11 Sep

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND (PIX)

Shuttered pubs show shortcomings of Ireland's slow lockdown exit

Ireland's strategy of reopening its economy at a slower pace than most is showing signs of unravelling with a stumbling lockdown exit making it the only country in Europe not to fully reopen its pubs.

11 Sep

NORWAY-ECONOMY/

Norway economic outlook

Statistics Norway presents economic forecasts

11 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE

Marseille's intensive care wards fill up again as coronavirus bounces back in France

Intensive care doctors in Marseille, the Mediterranean port city at the epicentre of a resurgence of the coronavirus in France, have reactivated a COVID-19 crisis cell as their wards once again reach saturation point.

10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO regular press conference on coronavirus pandemic Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, director-general of the World Health

Organization (WHO) and other senior WHO officials give regular press conference on developments in the coronavirus pandemic

10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-NEWS CONFERENCE (PIX) (TV)

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, to hold news conference

Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon hold news conference on the coronavirus situation in Spain.

10 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials' biweekly coronavirus news conference

10 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials set to advise on lifting of latest COVID-19 restrictions

Health officials set to decide whether to lift restrictions that were significantly tightened in mid-August when everyone was urged to restrict visitors to their homes, avoid public transport and all sport put behind closed doors. A surge in cases has stabilised in the last week.

11 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-BALI (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Indonesia's Bali sets to welcome international tourists

POSTPONED - Indonesian resort island of Bali sets to reopen its door to welcome international tourists after months of shutdown due to coronavirus

11 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

11 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-SEPT11/PENNSYLVANIA (PIX) (TV)

Pennsylvania marks the 19th anniversary of Sept 11 crash

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a ceremony in Somerset County, Pennsylvania to remember those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001. Former Vice President Joe Biden is also expected to visit this site later in the day.

11 Sep