REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-DEFENCE-CHINA

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world's two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to "cede an inch" in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers' lives.

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING

New Zealand mosque shooter given life in prison for 'wicked' crimes

A New Zealand judge sentenced white supremacist Brenton Tarrant to life in prison without parole on Thursday for killing 51 Muslim worshippers in the country's deadliest shooting, saying the sentence was not enough punishment for the "wicked" crimes.

U.S.

STORM-LAURA

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana, forecasters warn of wall of water

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-SHOTS

Wisconsin investigators say knife found at scene of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Investigators of a shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr., paralyzed and the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, torn by civil strife found a knife belonging to Blake at the scene of the confrontation, the state attorney general said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS

TIKTOK-CEO

TikTok CEO Mayer quits after three months, just as firm challenges U.S. ban

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the Chinese-owned video app firm just three months since joining, and only days since the company sued the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States.

ALIBABA-M-A-YTO-EXCLUSIVE

Alibaba in talks to hike stake in Chinese courier YTO Express

Alibaba is in talks with YTO Express Group's founders to raise its stake in the Chinese courier company with an aim to become the top shareholder, two people told Reuters, as it accelerates consolidation in the world's largest express delivery market.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENET-OPENING

Hollywood thriller 'Tenet' tests fans' appetite for cinemas

The hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of "Tenet" on Wednesday as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests the appetite of movie fans to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-BANDS

Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen

The moment the metal singer Shui Shu spread his arms, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the stage, his band unleashed a wall of sound on the crowd.

SPORTS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI-OSAKA

Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN-NBA

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports.

