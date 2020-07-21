REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT/

EU leaders show first signs of compromise on stimulus plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Signs emerged that leaders of northern European Union countries were willing to compromise on a 1.8 billion euro ($2 billion) coronavirus stimulus plan on Monday as talks in Brussels extended to a fourth day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA/

Australia warns coronavirus outbreak will take weeks to tame

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A surge in COVID-19 cases in Australia's second-biggest city could take weeks to subside despite a lockdown and orders to wear masks, Australia's acting chief medical officer said on Monday as the country braces for a second wave of infection.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND/

Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations.

USA-ELECTION-KANYE-WEST/

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

BUSINESS

HONGKONG-SECURITY-WEALTH-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Global banks scrutinize their Hong Kong clients for pro-democracy ties - sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Global wealth managers are examining whether their clients in Hong Kong have ties to the city's pro-democracy movement, in an attempt to avoid getting caught in the crosshairs of China's new national security law, according to six people with knowledge of the matter.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-1MDB-GOLDMANSACHS/

Goldman Sachs executives in Malaysia to discuss 1MDB: finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Executives from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs would resume negotiations with the Malaysian government this week over the recovery of assets lost in the scandal at sovereign fund 1MDB, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP-HEARD/

Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress Amber Heard began giving evidence on Monday in Johnny Depp's libel action against a British tabloid, telling London's High Court that her ex-husband had threatened to kill her.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ART

Chinese artist holds his tongue in protest of pandemic censorship

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - To protest censorship during the COVID-19 outbreak, a Chinese artist known as Brother Nut kept his mouth shut for 30 days, using metal clasps, gloves, duct tape and other items.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-JAMES/

Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 million at auction

A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-NICKLAUS/

Jack Nicklaus says he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time golf major winner, said on Sunday that he was ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and his wife Barbara had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/IMMIGRATION

FACTBOX-Trump and Biden take sharply different paths on immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump's push to crack down on illegal immigration and reshape legal immigration was at the heart of the Republican's winning 2016 campaign and has remained at the forefront of his White House agenda. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee, promises to rescind many of those policies and advance his own agenda if he wins the Nov. 3 election. Here is a look at some of their immigration stances.

20 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

FACTBOX-Trump, Biden offer clashing visions on reopening economy

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3 election, Joe Biden, have clashing visions on how to get the American economy back on track amid the coronavirus pandemic.

20 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

Jul 21

BRITAIN-RUSSIA/ (TV)

UK to publish report on Russian meddling

Britain is due to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling that was finished in March 2019.

Jul 21

USA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

Jul 21

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UBER (PIX)

FOCUS-Uber offers COVID-19 contact tracing help amid chaotic U.S. response

Uber Technologies Inc has quietly launched a service to give public health officials quick access to data on drivers and riders presumed to have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, company officials told Reuters.

20 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/HOUSING

New research reveals details on carbon emissions from US households

20 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-BENGALURU (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Indian tech hub "war room" tracks COVID in real time

Since the novel coronavirus started spreading in March, masked officials in the "war room" of Bengaluru, a city of 12 million known as India's Silicon Valley, have been monitoring cases and their contacts on a giant screen. Officials in the city, which many residents still call by its old name, Bangalore, say the tech tools they have are proving vital to help manage an expanding caseload.

Jul 21

SENEGAL-ENVIRONMENT/COAST (PIX) (TV)

Fight to save Senegalese capital's coast gains momentum

From the top of a ladder, a Senegalese girl struggles to catch a glimpse of the beach hidden by a swanky hotel's sprawling ocean frontage - a stunt for a music video that highlights growing grassroots efforts to save Dakar's coast from hungry developers. Activists are campaigning against unchecked construction, which they say is speeding up coastal erosion, threatening the environment and blocking access to public beaches.

Jul 21

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

Jul 21

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-RATES/ (PIX)

Nigeria's central bank to set benchmark interest rate

Nigerian central bank officials set the country's main interest rate.

20 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to publish COVID-19 stimulus plan

The Irish government is due to publish details of its COVID-19 stimulus plan. Timing to be determined.

Jul 21

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GERMANY-SHOOTING/TRIAL (TV)

Stephan B., suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany, goes on trial

German federal prosecutors hold a news conference the day before Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany last October which left two people dead goes on trial.

20 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN CLEESE (TV)

John Cleese shares bleak predictions for the planet in live streaming comedy show

Comedic actor John Cleese talks to Reuters about performing live to a global audience via his first international streaming event.The show is called 'Why There Is No Hope', featuring new material and sees Cleese put his spin on the dire state of the world which we live in.

20 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp's former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

Jul 21