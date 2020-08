Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Allies of Putin critic Navalny accuse Kremlin of blocking evacuation to Germany

Allies of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Russian authorities of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany on Friday, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him was under-equipped.

USA-IRAN/UN

U.S. moves to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran in dispute over nuclear deal

The United States moved on Thursday to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, including an arms embargo, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Accepting Democratic nomination, Biden promises to end 'darkness' of Trump era

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Donald Trump's presidency.

USA-TRUMP/BANNON

Steve Bannon, key to Trump's rise, charged with defrauding border-wall supporters

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, was arrested on a yacht on Thursday and pleaded not guilty after he was charged with defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE/CHINA

U.S., China differ over plans for Phase 1 trade deal talks

The Trump administration on Thursday declined to acknowledge any plans to meet with China over the Phase 1 trade deal after the commerce ministry in Beijing said bilateral talks would be held "in the coming days" to evaluate the agreement's progress.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Japan's consumer prices mired as deflation spectre looms

Japan's core consumer prices were stubbornly unchanged in July, dashing hopes for a modest rise as the coronavirus pandemic hit household demand and revived fears of a national plunge back into deflation.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-FLOATING CINEMA

Israel opens floating cinema for coronavirus-safe viewing

Movie-goers boarded boats floating on the shimmering waters of a Tel Aviv lake on Thursday for a test screening at Israel's first "sail-in" cinema.

NIGERIA-LGBT/FILM

Nigerian lesbian love film to go online to avoid censorship board

Two young women fill the screen, reclining on a bed, talking about their hope of having children. They are protagonists in a new Nigerian film called "Ife" depicting their love story.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

Pursuit of Federer's record spurred Djokovic to compete in U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic decided to travel to New York for the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the 17-times Grand Slam champion did not want to pass up on the opportunity to close in on Roger Federer's record tally of 20.

MOTOR-F1-WILLIAMS/

U.S.-based Dorilton Capital buys Williams F1 team

Former Formula One champions Williams have been sold to U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital, they announced on Friday with a statement that marked the end of an era for the family-owned team.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (TV)

Lori Loughlin, husband face sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband are scheduled to be sentenced after admitting they participated in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to appear before a federal judge in Boston through a Zoom videoconference after entering into plea agreements that call for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe court to rule on third bail bid by protest organiser

A Zimbabwean court is expected to decide whether to free on bail an opposition politician who is charged with calling for anti-government protests last month. Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono were arrested in July for inciting public violence and have been denied bail twice.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE (PIX)

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention, and why

Next week's Republican National Convention will be a four-day celebration of President Donald Trump, featuring a younger generation who may be hoping for a shot at the White House in 2024, as well as a St. Louis couple who brandished guns at anti-racism protesters.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE-SENATE (TV)

Postmaster general testifies before U.S. Senate panel

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Republican-led U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

21 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-CHINA/ (TV)

China's top diplomat to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi to visit for talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon on Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic that undercut bilateral exchanges and stalled denuclearisation negotiations involving North Korea.

22 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)

Republicans meeting in Charlotte, NC, ahead of convention

Republicans hold summer meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of their national convention that kicks off on Monday.

22 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TAIWAN-NURSES (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan medical school holds 'nurse summer camp' to attract new nurses

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak (NEW DAY)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

21 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (PIX) (TV)

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen to speak to Geneva brfg ahead Syria talks on Mon

Geir Pedersen, the UN Special Envoy for Syria, to give briefing on the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee which opens a session in Geneva on Monday to continue work on drafting a constitution for the country, aimed at paving the way for elections.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-TEXTBOOKS

U.S. schools revamp curricula in response to Black Lives Matter

John Marshall keeps a picture of Breonna Taylor in his office at the headquarters of Kentucky's largest school district, a visual reminder, he says, of the need for curriculum changes that better honor and focus on Black stories.

21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ENERGY/ERDOGAN (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan unveils 'surprise' said to be big Black Sea gas find

President Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce what he has called "good news" that will herald a "new period" for Turkey, in comments that have lifted local markets. Ankara has given no details but sources say he will announce a discovery of significant gas resources in the Black Sea.\

21 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

New infections in Australia's second wave of coronavirus infections ease.

22 Aug