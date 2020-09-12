REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS-SUGA-LDP

Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out

YUZAWA, Japan (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga, used to suits, a lectern and the trappings of the Japanese government, now finds himself on hip hop T-shirts and bags in his hometown, where the locals are celebrating the man expected to become prime minister in a few days.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-TALKS

Afghan peace talks open in Doha, 19 years after 9/11 triggered war

DOHA (Reuters) - Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations, but shifting weather offers some hope

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Friday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes.

USA-SEPT11

Trump, Biden take break from campaign to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

NEW YORK/SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden separately commemorated the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Friday, taking a pause from campaigning to honor the almost 3,000 victims killed in the single-most deadliest assault on U.S. soil.

BUSINESS

USA-DRUGPRICING-LOBBYING-SPECIAL-REPORT

Special Report: Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

(Reuters) - As evidence grew this spring that the drug remdesivir was helping COVID-19 patients, some Wall Street investors bet on analysts' estimates that its maker, Gilead Sciences Inc, could charge up to $10,000 for the treatment.

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale

(Reuters) - Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS

K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For K-pop superstars BTS, 2020 is turning out to be a good year, with the group becoming the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart -- if only they could celebrate with their fans.

BRITAIN-ROLLINGSTONES

The Rolling Stones become first band to top UK album charts over six different decades

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones topped the British album charts once again on Friday, creating history by becoming the first band to score a number one album across six different decades, the Official Charts Company said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-THIEM

Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday.

FOOTBALL-NFL

Falcons name late civil rights icon Lewis honorary captain against Seahawks

(Reuters) - The Atlanta Falcons will pay tribute to late civil rights leader John Lewis by naming him the honorary captain for their National Football League (NFL) season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-MONEY

Facing potential money crunch, Trump ramps up big and small-dollar fundraising

President Donald Trump will embark on a heavier fundraising schedule in coming weeks as his re-election campaign faces a possible cash crunch that has forced it to pull back television advertising in some crucial states.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-POMPEO/CYPRUS-TURKEY

Pompeo visits Cyprus

Pompeo meets Cypriot President Nikos Anastassiades.

12 Sep 13:20 ET / 17:20 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

Russian votes in local elections targeted by stricken Navalny

Russians vote in an array of local elections including in the city of Tomsk that will test the ruling United Russia party's grip on power after President Vladimir Putin's approval rating slipped to two-decade lows earlier this year.

13 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

13 Sep

GERMANY-POLITICS/ (PIX)

North Rhine-Westphalia holds local elections

North Rhine-Westphalia holds local elections - an early test for state premier Armin Laschet in his bid to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel.

13 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AWARDS (PIX) (TV)

Awards ceremony held at Venice Film Festival

Winners of this year's Venice Film Festival revealed.

12 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FILM-MULAN/ (PIX)

Disney releases box office results for the debut of 'Mulan' in China

Walt Disney Co is expected to release box office results for its live-action remake of "Mulan" in China, the most important theatrical market for the movie

13 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AVIATION (PIX) (TV)

With airlines grounded planes, aircraft "vultures" circle skies for used parts

As COVID-19 batters the global airline industry and carriers accelerate aircraft retirements, companies specialising in parking planes and ripping them up to sell their parts are seeing increased demand for their services

13 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MINING-GOLD/PRODUCTION

World's gold miners wary of production ramp-up despite surge in prices

The world's top gold miners are retrenching after COVID-related shutdowns despite record prices for the yellow metal, with cost-conscious executives prioritizing investor returns and debt repayment over production growth.

13 Sep

USA-ECONOMY/SCARRING

Signs of long-term damage in U.S. workforce begin to appear

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic the first evidence of longer term damage to the labor market may be emerging as retirements drift up and the reengagement of women with the job market appears to have slowed, according to analysis of detailed records from the monthly jobs data by think tanks and separately by Reuters.

The overall number of those claiming to be retired is rising, according to a Reuters analysis of the Census Bureau's current population survey data, and a separate analysis by the Boston College Retirement Center showed the flow of people from jobs into retirement jumped during the pandemic compared to the year before. Analysis by job site Indeed economist Nick Bunker shows a spike, meanwhile, in women leaving the labor force in the early months of the pandemic.

While that trend has eased, a Reuters analysis of the flow of people from out of the labor force into jobs or a job search points to a slower road back for women. Both trends, if they persist, could weigh on the U.S. recovery. Growth at a basic level is a function of how many people are working.

If more have retired, or are constrained by issues like child care, family obligations, or health and safety concerns, it will mean slower growth overall.

13 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LIBYA (PIX) (TV)

Libyan medic battles huge challenge as pandemic hits wartorn state

A Libyan medic describes the enormous personal and professional challenges involved in battling a surging pandemic despite war-shattered infrastructure, insecurity and national division.

13 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with second wave of coronavirus cases

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

13 Sep