REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ASIA/POMPEO

US's Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka and Maldives as China threat looms

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives this month, officials of both Indian Ocean nations said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to counter China's growing influence in the region.

USA-ELECTION/NATO

NATO would seek early summit with Biden, if elected, envoys say

The NATO military alliance is considering a summit in March in Brussels to welcome a new U.S. president if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins, diplomats and officials said, with a gathering in the first half of next year if Donald Trump is reelected.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump seeks campaign boost in battleground Pennsylvania with two weeks to go

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday with hopes of rekindling the 11th-hour surge of support that powered his surprise 2016 victory.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-VACCINE

California says it will independently review coronavirus vaccine

A California panel of experts will independently review the safety of new coronavirus vaccines and initial plans for distribution, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

BUSINESS

INTEL-DIVESTITURE/SK HYNIX

South Korea's SK Hynix to buy Intel's NAND business for $9 bln

Intel Corp has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings.

CHINA-RICH/BILLIONAIRE

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

China is minting new billionaires at a record pace despite an economy bruised by the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to booming share prices and a spate of new stock listings, according to a list released on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-CIRCUS

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgaria's largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PERU-ARCHEOLOGY/

Peruvian archaeologists unveil giant cat carved into Nazca hillside

Peruvian archaeologists have uncovered a 37-meter-long (120-foot-long) cat etching in a little-explored area of the country's celebrated Nazca Lines UNESCO heritage site which is home to hundreds of gigantic geoglyphs dating back more than 2,000 years.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/CYBER-RUSSIA

Japan emphasises Olympics cybersecurity, condemns 'malicious' hacks

Japan said on Tuesday it would emphasize cybersecurity around the Tokyo Olympics and condemned "malicious cyberattacks" after Britain and the United States called out Russian military intelligence for trying to disrupt next year's Games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-GIRO

Cycling-Team Emirates rider Gaviria tests positive for COVID-19 a second time

UAE Team Emirates said on Tuesday that rider Fernando Gaviria had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ARTS (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic forces galleries to abandon global ambitions

Museums and art galleries have reopened around the world after COVID lockdowns, but they can still struggle to pull in a crowd -- and not simply because art lovers are nervous of gathering indoors. With the pandemic making it almost impossible for valuable artwork to travel the globe, museums can't get their hands on the unique pieces required to stage blockbuster exhibitions.

21 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORS- ROGUE

EXPLAINER-What happens when electors go rogue?

An explainer on electors who are pledged to one candidate, but defect to another, and how Trump Trump or Biden could use these so-called "faithless" electors to their advantage.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SEYCHELLES-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Seychelles prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections

The east African island nation of the Seychelles holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday. If President Danny Faure wins re-election, it will be another five-year term for the ruling party in power since 1977. An opposition coalition captured parliament in the 2016 election but has since split, with the leader of one of its two parties urging his supporters to vote for the ruling party.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE

Preview of the battle for control of the U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidates scramble in the final two weeks of a campaign that could give Democrats control of that chamber and with it, likely both houses of Congress. Key battles in demographically changing states including Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina will determine how sharply the balance of power in the Capitol shifts.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS (PIX)

Pelosi, Mnuchin push coronavirus relief talks as U.S. Senate votes on limited bill

U.S. Senate Republicans are preparing to bring up legislation on Tuesday to replenish a program that helps small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin discuss a larger stimulus package.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-MCGUINNESS/

EU Financial Services Commissioner speaks at Brexit event

Newly appointed financial services chief, Ireland's Máiréad McGuinnes, speaks at webinar on the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/ (PIX)

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Visits Brazil

U.S. National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien meets with Brazilian government officials to discuss a range of issues related to investment, security, trade and COVID-19 as the Trump administration seeks to reinforce its partnership with President Jair Bolsonaro.

20 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Detention hearing for former Mexican defense minister facing drug-related charges

Former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos appears in LA federal court for a detention hearing, facing four counts of drug trafficking and money laundering. He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on October 15 by the DEA.

20 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally on Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania.

20 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

G20-SAUDI/WOMEN

Saudi hosts G20 woman summit, amid rights groups criticism over female detainees

Saudi Arabia, as G20 host this year, will host a virtual Women 20 (W20) summit to discuss a more equitable future for women. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch urge participants to discuss Saudi's treatment of women and imprisonment of women activists during the summit.

21 Oct

COLOMBIA-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Colombian unions to hold national strike, latest in string of recent demonstrations

Colombian unions will hold a national strike with marches expected around the country. The demonstrations are the latest in an extended series of protests against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque and over issues like police brutality and the murder of human rights activists.

21 Oct

USA-ELECTION/VOTER-LAWSUITS

Pandemic transforms Americans into voting rights litigants

Fears of COVID-19 and a passion for voting has driven some Americans into an unfamiliar role as litigants leading an unprecedented wave of court battles over the right to cast a ballot. For Regina Root, 53, the journey to suing the state of Virginia began when she went to cast a ballot in state's June primary.

21 Oct

USA-ELECTION/OBAMA (TV)

Former President Obama hits the campaign trail for his former second in command ahead of election

Democratic former President Barack Obama campaigns in person for the first time for his former second-in-command, Joe Biden, 13 days before the U.S. presidential election.

21 Oct

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

21 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-BIDEN

For Biden, ambitious economics may wait on battle with coronavirus

The Democratic party's sprawling presidential primary last spring offered a wide-open debate on economic policy that ranged from the merits of wealth taxes and other ways to ease U.S. economic inequality to aggressive proposals for reducing the use of fossil fuels. Yet even a "blue wave" victory next month giving Democrats control of the White House and both chambers of Congress may strand that sort of transformational economic thinking on the sidelines until the battle against the coronavirus is won.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WALMART-ADVERTISING/INSIGHT (PIX)

Walmart cranks up ad plans, with or without TikTok (INSIGHT)

Walmart is aggressively expanding its advertising business even as the likelihood of a proposed deal to buy a stake in hot video sharing app TikTok appears unpredictable. The world's largest retailer is exploiting its ability to link promotions on its website and app with ads inside its network of 4,700 U.S. stores. The story will exclusively report Walmart's previously undisclosed advertising sales figure.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-TREASURY/BONDS

Turkish treasury taps two bonds in auction

Turkish treasury taps two-year fixed coupon bond and seven-year floating rate note (FRN) in acution

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONCHO-M&A/

ConocoPhillips deal for Concho could signal more shale mergers, but smaller buyers

ConocoPhillips' deal to buy U.S. oil producer Concho Resources and Chevron's purchase of Noble Energy takes two of the biggest buyers out of the market for U.S. shale properties. European oil majors are turning away from fossil fuels or have been burned by past shale investments, while Exxon Mobil is looking to cut costs, leaving the likely consolidation of the industry to combinations of shale companies, analysts say.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AFRICA-NETFLIX/ (PIX) (TV)

Netflix turns to telecom firms to win in challenging Africa market

Netflix Inc. is showing more African-made content and working with telecom operators to make it easier for potential subscribers in key markets to make payments, a senior executive told Reuters ahead of the company's third quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday. The streaming giant, which has 193 million subscribers globally, is keen to expand in Africa and is seeking ways to overcome challenges including slow and expensive internet and the lack of proper payments infrastructure in the 55-nation continent.

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on financial stability board agenda

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Financial Stability Board Agenda" before virtual SIFMA Annual Meeting.

20 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT

USA-AUTOS/GM

GM invest in U.S. factories

General Motors said it will announce a major investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations on Tuesday, Oct. 20. GM has been expected to announce plans to build electric vehicles in Spring Hill.

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-AUTOS/PROFITS

Wall Street sees a profit recovery for automakers, but will it last?

Wall Street expects U.S. automakers to report strong results for the third quarter, thanks to rising sales and tight inventories. Investors will be more intent on what industry executives have to say about the quarters ahead, as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be getting worse again in the United States and Europe.

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

20 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before virtual event, "Detroit Economic Club: The Pandemic's Impact and the Future of the U.S. Economy."

20 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on the Community Reinvestment Act

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Community Reinvestment Act" before virtual event hosted by the National Housing Conference.

20 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic is panelist at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Perspectives on Fair Housing: Economics" virtual panel before the Penn Institute for Urban Research.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

AMERICA MOVIL-RESULTS/

Mexico's America Movil reports third quarter results

America Movil, the flagship of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's business empire, reports its third quarter earnings.

20 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wraps up first foreign trip in Jakarta

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wraps up his first overseas trip since taking office in September in Jakarta with a press conference

21 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

NORWAY-JUSTICE/ (PIX)

Final week of trial against partner of Norway's ex-justice minister

Prosecutors are due this week to wrap up their case against the partner of Norway's former justice minister for allegedly fabricating threats that ended up costing the minister his job. Laila Anita Bertheussen, who was arrested in March 2019, has declared herself innocent of the charges

21 Oct

RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN

Russian president Putin meets businessmen

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets the country's businessmen. The meeting is expected to happen behind closed doors.

21 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting, agenda includes coronavirus

20 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-BIDEN-POOPERS (PIX) (TV)

Trump and Biden "Christmas poopers" set to decorate Catalonia's nativity scenes

Catalan "Caganers," figurines of famous people used to decorate nativity scenes at Christmas, have come early with a special edition featuring U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden wearing face masks ahead of the U.S. election. Health workers also feature heavily in the 2020 selection of "Christmas poopers," marking the coronavirus pandemic.

20 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT