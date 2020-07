Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-BOOKS

Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries as they are being reviewed to see whether they violate a new national security law, a government department said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-LONGTERM

Britain puts $10 million into study on long term effects of COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is putting 8.4 million pounds ($10.49 million) into a new study to examine the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patients, the health ministry said on Sunday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb

(Reuters) - Florida and Texas, two states that have emerged as the latest hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, both reported record daily increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday - with nearly 20,000 additional infections combined.

USA-ELECTION-KANYE-WEST

Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PPP-TRUMP

Trump approves five-week extension for small business pandemic loan applications

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a deadline extension to August 8 for small businesses to apply for relief loans under a federal aid program to help businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

SINGAPORE-OIL-HONTOP-CIMB-GROUP-HLDG

Exclusive: CIMB alleges 'suspicious' Hontop Energy oil deals with BP - affidavit

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's High Court has appointed an independent supervisor to oversee the restructuring of trader Hontop Energy.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-THAILAND-THEATRE

Fans gather for final showings at Thailand's much-loved La Scala theatre

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Donning masks and observing social-distancing practices, movie and theatre fans on Saturday bid a final farewell to Thailand's La Scala theatre in Bangkok, which is set to close its doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

FASHION-PARIS-HAUTE-COUTURE-PREVIEW

With no paparazzi or parties, Paris prepares for virtual fashion week

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris is usually abuzz during its prestigious Haute Couture presentations in July, its hotels heaving with fashionistas and monuments turned into catwalk venues.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL

Baseball: Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said.

BASKETBALL-WNBA-CAMBAGE

Las Vegas Aces say Liz Cambage set to miss 2020 WNBA season

(Reuters) - Australia and Las Vegas Aces centre Liz Cambage is expected to miss the 2020 Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) season, Aces General Manager Dan Padover said in a statement here

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-CHINA/MILITARY-FAMILIES (INSIGHT) (PIX)

What happened in deadly border clash between China and India?

Reuters speaks to families of some of the soldiers killed in a June 15 border clash between troops from India and China. The battle has heightened tensions between the world's most populous nations.

6 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-TIBET/DALAILAMA-MUSIC (PIX) (TV)

Dalai Lama marks 85th birthday with album of mantras

The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday, his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.

6 Jul 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAWI-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Malawi inaugurates new president Chakwera

Malawi's new president Lazarus Chakwera's will be inaugurated on Monday after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a June 23 election re-run.

6 Jul

EUROPE-TURKEY/

EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey, seeking to restore trust

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visitsTurkey seeking to restore trust after a standoff in March in which thousands of migrants attempted to force their way into EU member Greece from Turkish territory

6 Jul

JAPAN-ELECTION/TOKYO-RESULT (PIX) (TV)

Winner announces victory for Tokyo governor election

Winner of the Tokyo governor election announces victory after the polls closed for the election on July 5. The incumbent governor Yuriko Koike is seen as a leading candidate with her recent initiatives to tackle COVID-19 crisis.

6 Jul