TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-ROYALS-PHILIP

'What a life!': Britain pays tribute to Prince Philip

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Gun salutes will be fired across Britain on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip as tributes flooded in for a man who was a pillar of strength for Queen Elizabeth during her 69-year reign.

CARIBBEAN-VOLCANO

Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

ROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines (Reuters) -La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity, sending dark plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky and forcing thousands from surrounding villages to evacuate.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-BUDGET

Biden's budget meets criticism from right and left on Pentagon spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to sharply hike spending on climate change, cancer and underperforming schools, but his first budget wishlist on Friday drew howls of bipartisan concern over military spending.

USA-RACE-GEORGEFLOYD

Doctor who performed George Floyd autopsy stands by homicide conclusion

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd after last May's deadly arrest explained how he concluded the death was a homicide at the hands of police in testimony on Friday at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

BUSINESS

USA-INVESTORS-MEETINGS

Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reversed course on Friday and told an activist group it could present a shareholder proposal remotely for the company's May 1 annual meeting, in line with renewed guidance from the U.S. securities regulator.

TECH-ANTITRUST-APPLE

U.S. senators criticize Apple for not testifying on antitrust concerns

Apple Inc is refusing to testify at an upcoming U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on competition issues related to mobile app stores, the bipartisan leaders of the panel said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTA

Who will prevail? BAFTAs pushes diversity at film awards

LONDON (Reuters) - American recession drama "Nomadland" and British coming-of-age story "Rocks" lead nominations at this weekend's BAFTA awards with seven nods each, but the race remains open with a list of contenders that shines the spotlight on diversity.

MUSIC-TAYLOR-SWIFT

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of hit 2008 "Fearless" album

LONDON (Reuters) - American music star Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album "Fearless" on Friday, as the Grammy Award winner seeks to take back control of her early catalogue.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-USA

'What do we have available?' Tokyo hopefuls adapt training in COVID-19 era

Amid the monotony of quarantine life that people had to put up with due to the outbreak of COVID-19, housebound residents in one corner of Los Angeles were treated to the startling sight of an Olympic champion sprinting down their block at full speed.

GOLF-MASTERS

Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BENIN-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE (TV)

Voting ends and counting starts in Benin presidential election

Benin holds a presidential election in which President Patrice Talon faces two challengers. The West African country's image as a bastion of democracy and stability in a troubled region was dented by the exclusion of opposition parties from parliamentary elections in 2019, which sparked rare unrest.(see main trunk and updates for text)

11 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BENIN-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (TV)

Polling stations open in Benin presidential election

Benin holds a presidential election in which President Patrice Talon faces two challengers. The West African country's image as a bastion of democracy and stability in a troubled region was dented by the exclusion of opposition parties from parliamentary elections in 2019, which sparked rare unrest.(see main trunk and updates for text)

11 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CHAD-ELECTION/ (TV)

Chad holds presidential election

President Idriss Deby, who has been in power since 1990, is seeking re-election in Chad after pushing through a new constitution in 2018 that reinstated term limits but could let him stay in power until 2033. Opposition leaders have called on their supporters to boycott the polls and make the country "ungovernable"

11 Apr

BRITAIN-NIRELAND/PROTESTS (PIX)

Latest from Northern Ireland after riots in Belfast

Potential coverage from Belfast of nightly outbreaks of street violence that has escalated over past few days with sectarian clashes, continued attacks on police and the setting alight of a hijacked bus.

11 Apr

CHAD-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (TV)

Voting starts in Chad presidential election

Polls are due to open at 0500gmt in Chad's presidential election in which President Idriss Deby, who has been in power since 1990, is seeking re-election in Chad after pushing through a new constitution in 2018 that reinstated term limits but could let him stay in power until 2033. (text clients please see main story for updates)

11 Apr

CHAD-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE (TV)

Counting begins in Chad presidential election

Polls are due to close at 1600gmt in Chad's presidential election and counting begins. President Idriss Deby, who has been in power since 1990, is seeking re-election in Chad after pushing through a new constitution in 2018 that reinstated term limits but could let him stay in power until 2033. (text clients please see main story for updates)

11 Apr

KYRGYZSTAN-CONSTITUTION/REFERENDUM (PIX)

Kyrgyzstan holds constitutional referendum

Kyrgyzstan to vote on adopting a new constitution that would strengthen presidential powers

11 Apr

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTA/ (PIX) (TV)

BAFTA holds second part of annual awards ceremony

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards actors and film-makers for their iconic onscreen performances and films.

11 Apr

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-POLITICS (PIX)

Thailand's new "VIP cluster" of COVID-19 pressures government

A third-wave outbreak of coronavirus in Thailand that has infected at least one Cabinet minister and several celebrities has been linked to VIP-style entertainment venues, prompting the parliament's ethics committee to call for hearings on how the UK-variant slipped through the country's strict quarantine and renewed criticism on the slow rollout of vaccines.

11 Apr

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-HELICOPTER (TV)

Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment this weekend as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

If all goes as planned, the 4-pound (1.8-kg) whirligig dubbed Ingenuity will slowly ascend straight up to an altitude of just 10 feet (3 meters) above the Martian surface, then hover in place for 30 seconds and descend back to the ground for a gentle landing on all four legs.

The mere metrics may seem less than ambitious, but the "air field" for the interplanetary test flight is 173 million miles away from Earth, on the floor of a vast Martian basin called Jezero Crater.

11 Apr