REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION/GULF

Honeymoon over? Saudi Arabia-U.S. ties face reset with Biden win

Saudi Arabia's crown prince enjoyed a near free pass under his personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, but the kingdom's brazen young leader will have to tread more carefully should Democrats take the White House and reset strategic ties.

THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Thailand lifts protest ban that backfired

Thailand on Thursday rolled back an emergency decree aimed at ending months of protests against the government and monarchy that had only inflamed anger and brought tens of thousands of people onto Bangkok streets.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

'Please stay home:' COVID-19 tightens grip on U.S. Midwest

Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses.

BUSINESS

TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals

Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.

SAMSUNG ELEC-HEIR/

Trial begins in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's suspected fraud, stock manipulation case

Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's trial, in a case of suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation connected to a 2015 merger, began on Thursday as a Seoul court held its first hearing.

ENTERTAINMENT

CROATIA-OLIVEOIL/

Croatia's Istria region producing some of the world's best olive oil, say experts

In just 15 years, Croatia's Istrian peninsula in the nothern Adriatic has become one of the world's best producers of olive oil, decorated with top industry awards.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-TEACHER

Naples teachers bring socially distanced school to streets and balconies

Since schools in the southern Italian region of Campania closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, teachers have been taking their classes to the streets to prevent students from falling behind.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington.

MOTOR-F1-STROLL/

Both Strolls tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Racing Point defended their actions on Wednesday after it emerged that Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll and team-owner father Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 following this month's Eifel Grand Prix.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/GOOGLE-BIDEN (PIX)

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

The U.S. Justice Department's nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-CONTESTED

What happens if Trump rejects the election results?

With Trump repeatedly claiming that the election is rigged, some legal experts say the president is likely to dispute the election results if they do not go in his favor. What would happen if there's a contested election – what laws come into play and who would resolve the dispute?

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MIRAGE

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Early vote counts in the most competitive, battleground states can be particularly misleading this election because of the surge in mail-in or absentee ballots, and the different ways that they are processed. Here is what to expect in some of the most bitterly contested states that will determine the next U.S. president

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (PIX)

As popularity slides, Alberta's Kenney has oil pipeline riding on U.S. vote

The premier of Canada's oil-producing province Alberta is losing popularity as the pandemic deepens its economic woes, highlighting the big pipeline bet that Jason Kenney has riding on the U.S. election.

22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ALTMAIER (TV)

German economy minister speaks after meeting hospitality industry

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the head of the country's hotel and restaurant association Dehoga hold a joint virtual news conference after discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

GUINEA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Conde retains lead in preliminary results of Guinea's presidential election

Ballot counting continues in Guinea's bitterly disputed election in which Presidential Alpha Conde is seeking a third term. Conde's main rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, said on Monday that he had won the election, but preliminary results announced by the electoral commission on Wednesday showed Conde retaining his lead.

22 Oct 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the third and final presidential debate. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TAKEAWAYS

Takeaways from the final debate between Trump, Biden

Takeaways from the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES

Quotes from the final debate between Trump, Biden

Quotes from the final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The debate at Belmont University in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS (TV)

Trump, Biden participate in their final debate

Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP

The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump

With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

A hot housing market – what it means for the election?

The housing market has been one of the few consistent bright spots since the coronavirus pandemic tipped the U.S. economy into recession. But as with so much else going on in the recovery, the benefits are far from evenly distributed. The latest in Reuters' series of stories placing the week's economic data into the context of the race for the White House.

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

23 Oct

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings released for the final debate between Trump and Biden

Ratings data is expected to be released for the final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden

23 Oct

JAPAN-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain and Japan to sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Britain's International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will hold a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

23 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the health minister meets with regional leaders to discuss measures and their application according to tiers based on the extent of coronavirus infection.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-VACCINE

FDA advisory committee meet on COVID-19 vaccine development, authorization

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Oct. 22, to discuss the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19. The external scientific and public health experts will discuss general clinical development, approval, and authorization and the meeting is not intended to discuss any particular COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/GREECE (TV)

Greek PM addresses nation amid second COVID-19 wave

22 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA (PIX) (TV)

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

23 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UZBEKISTAN-RATES/

Uzbekistan's central bank reviews policy rate

Uzbekistan's central bank to review its policy rate

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

UK finance minister Sunak to give economic update to lawmakers

The UK's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, delivers an economic update to lawmakers after an unprecedented period of government expenditure brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

APPLE-RETAIL/

Apple expands "Express" retail store format ahead of holiday season

Apple Inc is expanding a new physical store format as it tries to get iPhone 12 models into customers' hands, its retail chief told Reuters in an interview.

22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AIRLINES-RESULTS/USA

American Airlines and Southwest post results with focus on cash to ride out crisis

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are due to post third-quarter results on Thursday with focus on how much cash the carriers are burning and how much liquidity they've shored up to withstand a deep industry crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Federal Reserve's Barkin, Daly speak at virtual Women in Banking Symposium

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participate in "Fireside Chat: Coast-to-Coast - Leading through the Pandemic" before virtual Women in Banking Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

22 Oct 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

TELEVISA-RESULTS/

Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports 3rd quarter results.

22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

WALMEX-RESULTS/

Mexio's biggest retailer Walmart de Mexico reports third quarter earnings

Mexico's no. 1 retailer, Walmart de Mexico, will report third quarter results.

22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a fourth fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with John Taylor, economics professor emeritus at Stanford University.

22 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/CENBANK

Philippine central bank governor attends an insurance firm's anniversary virtual conference

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno attends and delivers a keynote address at an anniversary virtual conference of Pru Life UK Investments.

23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ITALY-DEBT/S&P GLOBAL

S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

Rating agency S&P Global scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

23 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Assuming she wins approval in the Republican-controlled panel, the full Senate could hold a procedural vote on limiting debate on the nominee as early as Oct. 25 followed by a possible final confirmation vote by the evening of Oct. 26.

22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ (PIX) (TV)

Ghislaine Maxwell deposition that she fought to keep sealed is expected to be made public

A transcript of an Aprli 2016 deposition that Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein is expected to be publicly released by Thursday morning in Manhattan federal court, after judges rejected her arguments to keep it under wraps. Lawyers for the British socialite had argued that the documents should remain sealed, in part to protect her right to a fair trial on criminal charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls to engage in illegal sexual acts in the 1990s.

22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LIN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v LASK Linz

Tottenham Hotspur take on Austrian club LASK Linz at the start of the group phase of the Europa League.

22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT