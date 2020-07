Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong man charged with terrorism, inciting separatism for slogan

A Hong Kong man who carried a sign saying "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as he drove a motorcycle into police during a protest this week has become the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under a new security law.

USA-NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/

U.S. envoy to visit S.Korea to discuss stalled N.Korea nuclear talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea is due to visit South Korea next week as it pushes for a resumption of talks with the North ahead of the U.S. election and despite few signs of any progress.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

U.S. reports 55,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, hits new global record

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose in a majority of states.

USA-ECONOMY/TRUMP

Trump touts 'historic' jobs report as rival Biden accuses him of premature celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday touted a government report showing the country gained a record 4.8 million jobs in June, drawing a blistering response from his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, that he was ignoring a much bleaker reality.

BUSINESS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/USA-SANCTIONS

Global banks seeking details of U.S. sanction threat against China individuals for Hong Kong law

International banks were seeking details on Friday of the scope of U.S. legislation that would penalize them for doing business with Chinese officials who implement Beijing's sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong.

BOEING-RESIGNATION/

Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employee's complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ANDREW-EPSTEIN

No official U.S. approach to quiz Prince Andrew over Epstein, UK PM

U.S. authorities have not made an official approach to the British government for permission to speak to Prince Andrew about his contacts with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

GOOGLE-APPLE/

Google-backed groups criticize Apple's new warnings on user tracking

A group of European digital advertising associations on Friday criticized Apple Inc's plans to require apps to seek additional permission from users before tracking them across other apps and websites.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/

Motor racing-McLaren see Racing Point as midfield team to beat

McLaren see Racing Point's 'Pink Mercedes' as the car to beat in the battle to be best of the rest behind Formula One's top three this season, team principal Andreas Seidl said on Friday.

GLOBAL-RACE/TENNIS

American Gauff can improve the world, says Navratilova

American tennis player Coco Gauff can improve the world, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova has said, lauding the teenage tennis prodigy for her role in the Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

M&S-OUTLOOK/ (PIX)

M&S annual shareholders' meeting

With Britain still in partial coronavirus lockdown clothing and food retailer M&S will hold a virtual annual shareholders' meeting.

3 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Johnson leads coronavirus news conference before latest easing of lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a news conference a day before the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown allows pubs, restaurants and hairdressers to open.

3 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BOTSWANA-ELEPHANTS/FACTBOX

FACTBOX - What is causing Botswana's mysterious elephant die-off

Hundreds of elephants have been found dead in Botswana over the past two months. A look at what might be causing the mysterious die-off.

3 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-TEDROS (PIX) (TV)

Tedros gives briefing for UN correspondents in Geneva

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) is due to give a briefing for members of the Association of Correspondents Accredited at the U.N. (ACANU) on the coronavirus pandemic.

3 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

UK Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers allowed to open

4 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ANGOLA-ENTERTAINMENT (PIX) (TV)

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

3 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/GHANA-ARTIST (PIX) (TV)

'Black Lives Matter' movement stirs Ghanaian artist in COVID-19 limbo

A tear slipped down the cheek of Ghanaian-German artist Zohra Opoku as she recalled how the global Black Lives Matter had kindled her pain and anger while she was stranded away from home due to coronavirus lockdowns. After Senegal closed its borders in March, the internationally renowned visual artist had no option but to remain at a residency in Dakar, where she had been creating large textile collages to explore her self-image after a cancer diagnosis.

3 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPAIN/BULLS (PIX)

Crowd control, police patrols for Spain's cancelled bull-running fiesta

Extra police patrol the streets of Pamplona to stop crowds forming in the narrow streets and open squares that usually play host to the famed San Fermin bull-running festival, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus.

3 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at two opening ceremonies

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a foundation-laying ceremony for a mosque in Istanbul (1130 GMT). He then joins by video conference a ceremony to mark new irrigation works being put into operation in central Turkey's Konya region (1400 GMT).

3 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TURKEY-UKRAINE/

Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers hold bilateral planning group meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba attend a meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian joint strategic planning group in southern Turkey's Antalya.

3 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CUBA-OPENING

Havana stirs to life without tourists and amid scarcity

The Cuban capital stirred to life on Friday after a more than three-month lockdown, but there were no tourists out for a ride in vintage U.S. cars and shop keepers and residents fretted over ever longer waits for scarce food and other basic goods.

3 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's boozy church struggles with COVID lockdown rules

When South Africa began easing its coronavirus lockdown in May, it allowed religious worshippers to gather in groups of up to 50, but maintained a ban on anyone assembling to drink alcohol. That's a problem for the "Gabola" church -- the name meanings 'drinking' in the local Tswana language -- for whom a tipple is an integral part of their religious service.

3 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SYRIA-SECURITY/FRANCE-TRIAL

Verdict in the trial of a prominent French jihadist who fought with ISIS in Syria

Tyler Vilus, a French national who fought with ISIS in Syria in 2013-2015, goes on trial from June 26th to July 3rd. The 30 years old converted to Islam in his early 20s and embarked his mum, dubbed "Mamie Djihad" ("Jihadi Grandma"), on his journey to the "Caliphate", where he branded himself as the "emir" of a French-speaking battalion in Raqqa. Prosecutors believe that he was on his way to join the jihadist commando that killed almost 130 people in Paris on Nov 13, 2015 when he was arrested in Istanbul. Vilus denies that and says he was trying to escape Syria and ISIS. He faces life in prison.

3 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT