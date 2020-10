Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

'War against Islamist ideology' means more attacks in France: interior minister

PARIS (Reuters) - More attacks on French soil are likely as France is engaged in a "war against Islamist ideology", its interior minister said on Friday.

Pompeo wraps up Asia tour in Vietnam following prisoner release

HANOI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wound up a visit to Asia in Vietnam on Friday after a tour marked by his repeated calls for help for the United States in confronting security threats posed by China.

As final weekend looms, Trump and Biden to barnstorm across Midwest

Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day on Tuesday, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded anew.

U.S. death toll from Hurricane Zeta rises to six, millions without power

At least six people were killed in the southeast of the United States and more than two million people were without power on Thursday after Hurricane Zeta slammed into the Gulf Coast and moved northeast.

Coronavirus, consolidation taking toll on energy jobs

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies worldwide are taking an axe to their employment rolls, shedding workers to survive what is expected to be a prolonged stretch of weak demand.

Delta Air Lines, pilot union reach preliminary deal to avoid furloughs

Delta Air Lines Inc and the union that represents its pilots have reached a preliminary cost-cutting deal that will prevent furloughs until Jan. 1, 2022, the union said late on Thursday.

Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 (Reuters) - "Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has married her "Saturday Night Live" fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony.

Mourinho unimpressed by fringe players in Antwerp defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said the disappointing performances of his fringe players in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League loss to Royal Antwerp would make it "very easy" to pick his team going forward.

Former test prop Palmer becomes first Wallaby to come out as gay

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - One-test Australia prop Dan Palmer has become the first Wallabies player to come out as gay, writing in a newspaper column on Friday of mental health issues and drug problems while coming to terms with his sexuality.

INSIGHT - As election looms, U.S. authorities seek to separate bluster from threats

U.S. officials have warned that domestic violent extremists could pose a threat around the Nov. 3 election, where Republican President Donald Trump will face Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But tracking and preventing potential attacks is a daunting task, current and former law enforcement officials said.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EXCLUSIVE on Russian hackers and the U.S. election

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Why the U.S. military would welcome a decisive 2020 election win

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners: a clear-cut victory. By either candidate. In the months preceding the election on Tuesday, U.S. military officials have been forced to contemplate the possible fallout from a contested election, including protests like those in June over racial injustice that brought the National Guard to the streets.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Biden legal adviser preps for end game as election nears

Between playing President Donald Trump in Democratic candidate Joe Biden's debate preparation and helping to vet Kamala Harris as his running mate, attorney Bob Bauer has been at the center of this election campaign.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

A pair of two-term Democratic governors take on Republican senators in Colorado, Montana

Democrats have tried to stack the deck against vulnerable Senate Republican incumbents Cory Gardner in Colorado and Steve Daines in Montana by putting up two political powerhouses against them. It's all part of the Democratic game plan for winning control of the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Brexit goes down to the line: Deal, no-deal or fudge?

After nearly five years of Brexit crisis, the European Union and Britain are making a last ditch attempt to clinch a thin trade deal that would govern nearly a trillion dollars in annual imports and exports from Dec. 31. Here are three main scenarios for Brexit.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

In rural America, where voters are largely conservative and still predominantly support Trump, Biden's campaign sees an opportunity to peel off enough support to eke out victories in battleground states that could decide the election, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

New Yorkers weigh in on Trump versus Biden

A father of a war hero, two artists, a legal assistant and a dog walker weigh in on what's at stake in this election and how it informs their vote for president.

30 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Extradition hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, U.S. teen charged in Wisconsin protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha,, Wisconsin in August, faces a hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges. Rittenhouse, who is being detained in Illinois, has challenged extradition.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to an award ceremony

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attends to an award ceremony in Istanbul. Erdogan is expected to adress the award ceremony. The speech will be after Russia's Vladimir Putin called for Turkish involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh talks.

30 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota

Trump has three rallies planned for Friday: Waterford Township, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota.

30 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

NEWSMAKER - Profile on Vice President Mike Pence

A profile on Vice President Mike Pence

Oct 31

Georgia holds parliamentary election

Georgia holds parliamentary election. New parliament will be elected for another four years.

Oct 31

Tanzania election final results expected to be announced

Tanzania's election commission is due to announce final results from this weeks' parliamentary and presidential elections. Incumbent President John Magufuli is expected to win a second term after opposition parties failed to field a joint candidate.

Oct 31

NEWSMAKER - Profile on Democrat Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris will make history if she becomes the next vice president of the United States. She also will be closely watched as a potential successor in 2024 if her running mate, Democrat Joe Biden, wins the presidency in Tuesday's election.

Oct 31

Australia's third-most populous state of Queensland goes to the polls

Australia's third-most populous state of Queensland goes to the polls, in an election which looks set to extend a fracture in the country's national cabinet on how best to handle the pandemic and economic recovery. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to be returned to power.

Oct 31

Ivory coast holds presidential election seen as test of stability

Ivory Coast holds a presidential election seen as a crucial test of stability in Francophone West Africa's biggest economy and the world's top cocoa producer. President Alassane Ouattara's bid to extend his decade in power ignited deadly protests. His main challengers accused Ouattara of violating term limits and urged their supporters to boycott the poll.

Oct 31

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Biden campaigns in Michigan with Obama

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan. He will be joined by former President Barack Obama.

Oct 31

Hospitals in Balkan countries near full capacity amid spike of coronavirus infections

Hospitals in Bosnia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are packed as number of coroanvirus infection rises. Government say full lockdown is still not an option.

30 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as most regions seal their borders

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as most regions seal their borders.

30 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Severity of Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak could save it from a second wave, experts say

The severity of Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak may explain why infections and deaths have dropped from a peak in July with no sign of a second wave despite having a government that opposes lockdowns, experts say.

30 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

Portugal's government holds extraordinary cabinet meeting

Portugal's government holds extraordinary cabinet meeting to discuss new restrictionS to tackle rising COVID-19 infections

Oct 31

Slovakia to launch mass COVID-19 testing to cover most of the population

The government expects to wrap second round of mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover large swathes of the population over the age of 10 using rapid antigen tests. Testing is taking place over two weekends, ending Nov. 8, and people are to be tested twice over to catch more cases.

Oct 31

Q3 2020 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release

Exchange operator Cboe is expected to report a decline in third-quarter earnings as its proprietary products, such as the VIX volatility index remain muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as new competition in the exchange space put downward pressure on trading costs.

30 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Commemoration of the Colectiv club fire case

Romanian protesters will form a human chain uniting a Bucharest court to the site of the former Colectiv night club on the fifth anniversary of a deadly fire which ultimately killed 65 people. The trial is still ongoing.

30 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

33rd Tokyo International Film Festival

Directors and actors showcase their films at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, a rare festival to be held in person this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 31