TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenian, Azeri forces exchange fire again, 6 Azeri civilians reported killed

YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) - Armenian and Azeri forces exchanged fierce fire for a second day on Monday over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy artillery amid reports of at least 21 deaths and hundreds of people being injured.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-MERKEL/

Merkel visited Kremlin critic Navalny in hospital, he says

MOSCOW/BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny while he was undergoing treatment in a Berlin hospital for poisoning, Navalny said on Monday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-TAXES/

Trump frequently paid no federal income taxes in years leading up to presidency: New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing tax-return data.

USA-COURT-RECUSAL/

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett would have final say on recusal calls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats are urging U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from any election-related cases because of President Donald Trump's comments that he expects the justices to potentially decide the outcome, but there is no way to force her to do so.

BUSINESS

USA-STOCKS-ELECTION-ANALYSIS/

Biden basket vs Trump trade: Picking a presidential stock portfolio

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nov. 3 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden could have dramatic effects across markets, and investors are already trying to identify potential winners and losers.

GLOBAL-INVESTMENTS-PRI-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Five groups ousted from U.N.-backed responsible investment list

LONDON (Reuters) - Five investors have been removed from the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment, in the first such move by the group for those failing to meet its minimum requirements.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS-PREVIEW/

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

PARIS (Reuters) - When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of vegan-friendly rice bowls from cafe owner and caterer Pearlyn Lee for models and crew to pick on backstage.

FASHION-MILAN-VALENTINO/

Valentino picks Milan over Paris for rare live fashion show

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian fashion group Valentino ditched the glitzy setting of central Paris for a foundry on the outskirts of Milan to present its latest collection, a rare live catwalk in the time of COVID-19 with a restricted group of mask-wearing guests.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BOS-RECAP/

Heat take down Celtics, move on to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Herro came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 125-113 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night near Orlando.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-MURRAY/

Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Wilander

Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into major tournaments at the expense of emerging young players, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said after the Briton crashed out of the French Open.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-BRITAIN/ (TV)

Judge to rule whether Uber deserves new London licence

A judge is set to tell Uber on Monday whether it has won back its London operating licence after it was removed over safety concerns, the latest stage of a long-running battle with the regulator in one of its most important markets.

28 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-NUCLEAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Environmental groups react to possible long-term storage for German nuclear waste

Environmental groups react to possible long-term storage for German nuclear waste after government agency for radioactive waste disposal to publish update on possible long-term nuclear storage sites.

28 Sep 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks before African American Chamber event

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Economic Equality" before the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania Economic Equality Webinar.

28 Sep 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/

Interview with Nigeria's candidate to head WTO

Interview with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's candidate to head the world trade body. She is currently board chair of vaccine alliance Gavi which is involved with planning the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

29 Sep

ALGERIA-WHEAT/

Algeria wheat tender change seen bringing gradual shift to Black Sea supplies in EU's top export market. A change to Algeria's wheat tender terms will let Black Sea origins like Russian wheat erode the dominance of French and other EU supplies, but the shift is likely to be gradual, according to traders and analysts.

29 Sep

COLOMBIA-INFLATION/

POLL-Analysts on the outlook for Colombia inflation figures

We'll poll analysts on their outlook for Colombia's inflation figures, which look set to end the year at well below the long-term 3% target rate.

29 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Senate Republicans move quickly towards confirming Trump's Supreme Court pick

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, who will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Democrats point to Barrett as a threat to Obamacare, which will be the subject of arguments at the court shortly after Election Day.

28 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RICIN (PIX) (TV)

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal judge in Buffalo.

28 Sep 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to begin informal meetings with senators

President Donald Trump's latest nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, on Tuesday is expected to begin meeting informally with members of the Senate, ahead of formal confirmation hearings and an eventual vote to give her a lifetime seat on the top court.

29 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-COURT/SENATE-PROCESS (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Next steps: A look at the U.S. Senate confirmation process on Supreme Court nominees

President Donald Trump's nomination of a third appointee to a lifetime seat on the U.S. Supreme Court sets off a scripted process in the Republican controlled Senate, which is expected to speedily confirm her. A look at the next steps.

28 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

What to watch for in the first Trump-Biden debate match-up

Key things to watch for on Tuesday in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

28 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

TURKEY-GREECE/

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at symposium on eastern Mediterranean

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a symposium on international maritime law and the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been embroiled in a row with Greece over maritime claims (1100 GMT).

28 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and Britain's Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove hold Brexit talks in Brussels, expected to discuss citizens' rights and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, among other topics.

28 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

FRANCE-BALTICS/ (PIX) (TV)

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit. Long time in planning, the visit comes as Lithuania is encouraging its Western partners to get more involved in solving the political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus. Macron meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, followed by a press conference and dinner.

28 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

28 Sep 20:00 ET

VIETNAM-BRITAIN/ (TV)

British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits Vietnam

British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits Hanoi for two days of meetings with his Vietnamese counterparts.

29 Sep

USA-ELECTION/AGRICULTURE (FACTBOX)

The presidential election and how it will affect agricultural markets

The U.S. election has wide-ranging ramifications for trade policy, particularly if Joe Biden wins, along with farm policy, aid to farmers and relationships with key trading partners, including China.

29 Sep

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ECONOMY

Assessing the Trump economy ahead of the presidential debate

US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are expected to debate the health of the country's economy. Here how the U.S. has fared under Trump, from job growth to trade deficit to consumer prices to GDP.

29 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2.

29 Sep

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-FEES

Trump pours money into fending off suits aimed at limiting mail-in voting

As the legal battle over the 2020 election intensifies, the Trump campaign is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into fighting lawsuits that limit mail-in voting, including one in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

29 Sep

USA-ELECTION/ENERGY (FACTBOX)

The energy issues at stake in the 2020 election

The biggest issues at stake in the energy world in the event of a Biden presidency: How would his election affect relationships with OPEC countries, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, offshore drilling and climate policy?

29 Sep

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-PROFILES (PIX)

Families buried under layers of Trump immigration policies

A story with a series of vignettes of people who have been most affected by President Donald Trump's overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Layers upon layers of policy changes have ensnared immigrant families, permanently separating them from their loved ones or leaving them in limbo for years on end.

29 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DAUGHTER-CANCER (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - The pandemic, a deadly cancer and my 14-year-old daughter

Strangely, I can't clearly picture the face of the surgeon who changed my family's life. I'm not sure I'd recognize him if I bumped into him in the street. And yet I can vividly recall his face turning pale the instant he looked at the X-rays of my 14-year-old daughter's shoulder.

28 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-LAWSUITS (PIX)

'Take home' lawsuits over COVID infections could be costly for U.S. employers

U.S. businesses with COVID-19 outbreaks are facing an emerging legal threat from claims that workers brought coronavirus home and infected relatives, which one risk analysis firm said could cost employers billions of dollars.

28 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA (PIX)

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to give address on status of COVID-19 containment measures

President Uhuru Kenyatta to give an address outlining the status of containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Kenya has had a curfew in place and shut schools since March, as well as restricting the number of people who can attend events such as weddings and funerals.

28 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO regular press briefing with DG on coronavirus pandemic

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

28 Sep 15:30 ET, 19:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference.

28 Sep 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference after discussing coronavirus with state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters after a videoconference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise in Europe's largest economy.

29 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts to present report on Yemen

The U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, from Sept 2014 to June 2020 presents its report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers at virtual briefing are panel's chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis.

29 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

THAILAND-FASHION/SCHOOL UNIFORM (PIX) (TV)

Thai designer reinvents school uniforms as high fashion to support student push for education reform

Young designer Tin Tunsopon is aiming to reinvent the staid school uniforms that are mandatory in Thailand, producing designs with over-the-top collars and flowy pleated kimono skirts. The redesign is part of a push by students for the abolition of rules they consider archaic.

29 Sep 01:00 ET, 04:00 GMT