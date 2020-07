Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY-TRUMP/

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law to punish China for what he called "oppressive actions" against the former British colony, prompting Beijing to warn of retaliatory sanctions.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Firebrand democrats poll strongly in Hong Kong, election organiser quits over Beijing pressure

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Young firebrand activists polled strongly in Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries in initial results released on Wednesday, but one election organiser stepped down after Beijing warned the vote may violate a new national security law.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-SENATE/

Trump pick wins nomination in Alabama as three U.S. states choose Senate candidates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alabama Republicans nominated political neophyte Tommy Tuberville, the choice of President Donald Trump, to run for the Senate in November as voters in three states picked candidates on Tuesday for races that will help decide control of the chamber.

USA-IMMIGRATION-STUDENTS/

In surprise move, Trump administration reverses course on barring many foreign students

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a stunning reversal of policy, the Trump administration on Tuesday abandoned a plan that would have forced out tens of thousands of foreign students following widespread condemnation of the move and pressure from colleges and major businesses.

BUSINESS

EU-APPLE-TAX/

Apple wins fight against $15 billion EU tax order

LUXEMBOURG/DUBLIN (Reuters) - Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday rejected an EU order for Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in Irish back taxes, dealing a blow to the bloc's attempts to crack down on sweetheart tax deals.

BRITAIN-HUAWEI-TRUMP/

Trump on UK's Huawei ban: 'I did this myself'

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was responsible for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network from the end of 2027.

ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE-BTS-FANS-GRAPHIC/

The mobilising power of the BTS ARMY

BTS, the South Korean supergroup, is known for churning out hits and energising a growing global fan base.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEYLAND-PARIS/

Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure

PARIS (Reuters) - Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-USA-EATON/

Athletics: Even in retirement Eaton looks to push performance boundaries

TOKYO (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medallist Ashton Eaton has turned to science and engineering for his post-athletic career but the American former world record holder told Reuters he has found a way to straddle both worlds.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARGENTINA-SWIMMER/

Pools shut? No worries. Argentinian paralympic swimmer builds DIY pool with plastic bag

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Sebastián Galleguillo, 18, an Argentine paralympic swimmer, has found an unusual way to train during an almost four-month lockdown in and around capital Buenos Aires due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw his local pool close its doors.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-UN/RIGHTS

Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. U.N. deputy high commissioner for human rights Nada Al-Nashif will present the report to the U.N. Human Rights Council at a debate starting at 1000g where the Venezuelan government delegation is expected to speak.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

POLL-Two in three Americans want to see Trump's tax returns

Two out of three Americans want to see President Donald Trump's income taxes, and about half believe he has been withholding them for reasons that could hurt him politically, according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/ (GRAPHIC)

Bulgarian government to face no-confidence vote over corruption

Bulgaria's Socialists, the biggest opposition party, will tender no-confidence motion against the centre-right government over its failure to crack down on endemic corruption amid massive anti-graft protests.

15 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRELAND-POLITICS/

Irish Prime Minster answers questions in parliament

15 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-RECOVERY/ (TV)

Informal videoconference of the ministers responsible for European affairs

Ministers for European Affairs meet by video-conference ahead of a July 17-18 summit of their leaders to haggle over the bloc's next long-term budget and economic recovery fund

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to top 140,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus are expected to reach over 140,000 this week, according to a Reuters tally.

15 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB

Malaysian prosecutors file bid to seize $340 million from firm linked to Saudi royals in 1MDB-related case

A Malaysian court will hear an application by prosecutors to seize $340 million from Petrosaudi International, a energy investment firm co-founded by a member of the Saudi royal family, in a case linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

16 Jul 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LEICESTER

UK government to assess whether to ease Leicester lockdown

Britain's government is expected to decide whether to loosen a local lockdown on the English city of Leicester.

16 Jul

ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/

Ethiopian media mogul due in court over standoff during deadly riots

Ethiopian media mogul Jawar Mohammed is due in court after a stand-off with police earlier this month during deadly riots sparked by the killing of a popular singer. Authorities accuse Jawar of trying to hijack the singer's burial for political gain against the wishes of his family during a week of unrest in which 166 people were killed.

16 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

16 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

16 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MIAMI BEACH (PIX)

Tale of two cities: Vacationers party on as Miami Beach struggles with a surge of new coronavirus cases

As a field hospital set up at Miami Beach Convention Center reopens to relieve overflowing ICUs, three blocks away on famed Ocean Drive, vacationers are cramped into cars without masks and dancing on the street in close quarters. Miami Beach, one of the most famous resorts in the United States, has become a tale of two cities as South Florida struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRADING

Gaps in Canadian surveillance technology sparks concerns about traders working from home

The shift to Canadian traders working from home is putting the systems used to monitor their activity to the biggest test yet, with some experts saying the technology needs to be more robust.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DOLCE GABBANA-MILAN (PIX) (TV)

Dolce & Gabbana present spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan

Dolce & Gabbana presents its spring/summer 2021 men's collection at a livestreamed show in Milan, with only around 200 attendees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

15 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to decide whether to trigger final stage of coronavirus reopening

New Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has warned he could delay the full July 20 reopening of pubs in what is supposed to be the final stage of one of the most cautious plans to unwind a lockdown in Europe amid an uptick in the small number of coronavirus cases and worries over crowded gatherings of young people. Martin may also provide an update on his government's promised July 20 green list of countries where a 14-day travel quarantine will not apply.

15 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil amid COVID-19

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

16 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Authorities assess restrictions as cases of COVID-19 increase in Australia's southeast

Authorities assess current restrictions as cases of COVID-19 increase in Australia's southeast

16 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/PPP-IMPACT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under middle wage jobs in the U.S., though it faltered when it came to lower paying positions and the hardest hit industries, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details released by the Trump administration.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUTOS-TECH/HANDSFREE (PIX)

'Hands free' driving: Automakers are racing to the next level of not quite self-driving cars

Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers are racing to deploy "hands free" highway driving technology in a regulatory vacuum where an absence of industry-wide standards and common terminology creates confusion about what the systems can safely do. At stake are billions of dollars in revenue automakers and suppliers hope to generate from selling technology that can automate boring driving tasks, such as cruising on an open freeway.

15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports second quarter results

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to report second quarter profits declined on Wednesday, as a surge in bond trading revenue could not offset weak mergers and acquisitions activity and advisory fees.

15 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before a virtual event of the Center City Proprietors Association.

15 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

15 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDONESIA-COAL (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian coal plant mars South Korea's green pledge

A coal power plant set to be built by South Korean state-backed firms in Indonesia's coastal town of Suralaya will bring more pollution to a region already devastated by smog and toxic ash, local residents say.

16 Jul

PALESTINIANS-ENVIRONMENT/GAZA-PLASTIC (PIX) (TV)

'Say no to plastic': Young Gazans work for trash-free future

A group of Gaza youths, began making cloths bags, and teach the public how to make them at home in a bid to replace plastic bags that are offered for free at all shopping stores.

16 Jul

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/EU (TV)

Europe's top court to rule on EU data transfer rules in case involving Facebook and Austrian privacy activitist Max Schrems

Europe's highest court will rule on whether agreements used by Facebook and thousands of companies to transfer Europeans' data to the United States and other non-EU countries are legal, and possibly also on the bloc's Privacy Shield designed to protect Europeans' personal data transferred across the Atlantic for commercial use.

16 Jul

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CHINA-FLOODS/LAKE (PIX) (TV)

Flooding pushes one of China's largest freshwater lakes to near capacity

Residents living near Tai Lake in eastern Jiangsu province voice their concerns as water levels near maximum capacity as heavy rains make this year's summer flood season one of the worst in years. Thirty-three rivers in China have risen to their highest levels in history during the current wave of floods.

15 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE (TV)

George Floyd's family prepares civil lawsuit against Minneapolis over killing

The family of George Floyd is expected to announce a civil lawsuit against the City of Minneapolis and police officers over the killing of Floyd.

15 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ZAMBIA-CORRUPTION/

Zambian health minister faces corruption trial

Zambia's Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya faces trial after being arrested in June on suspicion of corruption. He was charged with four counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

16 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-DEFENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan holds live-fire anti-landing drill against Chinese invasion

Taiwan conducts a large-scale amphibious landing drill against a Chinese invasion amid rising tensions with Beijing. In part of its annual island-wide military exercises, Taiwan will mobilise navy and marine corps in a 50-minute live-fire drill to deter the Chinese army on its western coast facing the mainland.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-GEISHA (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - The impact of the coronavirus on Tokyo's geishas

Ikuko is an 80-year-old geisha who came to Tokyo to seek her fortune in 1964, the year Tokyo hosted the Olympics. But the impact of the novel coronavirus has made her fear for her centuries-old profession as never before.

16 Jul