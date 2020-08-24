REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny's life

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.

Japan's Abe says wants to do his best at job, amid worries over health

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to take care of his health and do his utmost at his job, he said on Monday, after a second hospital visit within days sparked concern whether he could stay on as leader of the world's third biggest economy.

Trump seeks to reboot struggling campaign with a 'hopeful' convention

Republicans will make their case this week that the United States' economic and political future depends on the re-election of Donald Trump at a party convention designed to highlight his pre-pandemic record as president and sow doubt about opponent Joe Biden.

Thousands evacuate as dueling storms take aim at U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura tore through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, forcing thousands of coastal residents in Louisiana and Cuba to flee, and flooding roads in Haiti's capital, with damage across the region expected to worsen this week.

ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid

ByteDance investors are in talks to use their stakes in the Chinese technology firm to help finance their bid for its popular short-video app TikTok, according to people familiar with the matter.

Takeda to sell Japan consumer health unit valued at $2.3 billion to Blackstone

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Monday it has agreed to sell its Japanese consumer healthcare business to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group.

Trove of 1,000-year-old gold coins unearthed in Israel

Israeli youths have unearthed hundreds of gold coins stashed away in a clay vessel for more than a thousand years.

In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

For Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business: with the U.S. presidential election, demand for the centre's wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts.

Mavericks' Doncic thanks medical team after playoff heroics

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hailed the NBA team's medical staff for helping him quickly overcome an ankle injury, after he chalked up 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in Sunday's 135-133 playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Woods finding rhythm after shooting 66 at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods shot his lowest round of the year with a 66 at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and said he is starting to find his "rhythm and flow" after some inconsistent displays since the PGA Tour restarted in June.

Ivory Coast's Ouattara to submit application to run for third term

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara is expected to submit his application to seek a third term with the electoral commission on Monday. Outtara's decision has sparked protests from opponents who say the constitution does not permit his candidacy.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EXPLAINER-Trump's diplomatic legacy: lost trust, scarred ties and sanctions

President Donald Trump made some of his flashiest 2016 campaign pledges in foreign policy areas, such as vowing to reevaluate the U.S. relationship with NATO, abandon a landmark nuclear deal with Iran and bring U.S. troops back from "forever wars."

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Republican National Convention

Here is a look at the prominent political personalities to be featured at the Republican National Convention.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Zimbabwe journalist arrested for supporting protests seeks bail for third time

A Zimbabwean court will rule on third bail bid by a journalist in detention for more than a month for supporting anti-government protests last month that were thwarted by authorities. Hopewell Chin'ono's arrest sparked an outcry over muzzling of the press. His lead lawyer was removed from the case by the court and faces contempt charges.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

As president, Biden would not trash all Trump's foreign policy legacy

When Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in 2016, almost immediately, and with evident relish, he set about trying to demolish Barack Obama's carefully crafted foreign policy legacy. But despite the widespread ill-feeling Trump has provoked, not all of his "America First' driven doctrine will be hurled out of the window and trampled on, and neither long-term allies nor strategic rivals expect a soft touch from Democratic challenger Joe Biden if he were to win the election.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Trump to be nominated at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC

U.S President Donald Trump is renominated on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

24 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

U.S. House panel plans hearings on slowdowns at Postal Service ahead of elections

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on slowdowns in service that have taken hold ahead of a Nov. 3 election when about half of U.S. voters are expected to cast ballots by mail.

24 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Brazil's Car Wash anti-corruption task force risks being dismantled next month

Brazil's biggest corruption investigation, that saw a former president jailed, hundreds of arrests of businessmen and politicians and the recovery of $2.7 billion in graft money, is at risk of being shut down, despite 400 probes still ongoing by federal prosecutors and police. Even right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has not come out to bat for the Operation Car Wash task force and public prosecutor Augusto Aras could decide by September 10 not to extend the team's mandate for another year.

24 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his German counterpart Heiko Maas. Cavusoglu and Maas are expected to discuss bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations, Eastern Mediterranean and regional issues.

25 Aug

Republican National Convention - Day 2

Second day of Republican National Convention.

25 Aug

German governing coalition discusses coronavirus aid for economy

Senior leaders of Germany's governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin to discuss the country's economic relief program to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned extension of short-time work subsidies.

25 Aug

Third anniversary of start of Rohingya exodus

Third anniversary of the start of the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, fleeing from Rakhine state in Myanmar into Bangladesh.

25 Aug

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

25 Aug

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

25 Aug

FOCUS-Delta doubles cabin cleaners in 'pit stop' revamp, buys kits to test for germs

Delta Air Lines has doubled its staffing to handle revamped pre-flight "pit stops" for deeper cleaning and wants to ensure that tray tables and restroom door handles are germ-free with a new testing process, an executive told Reuters.

24 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WHO officials speak ahead of Africa's expected polio-free declaration

World Health Organization officials hold a news conference the day before Africa is expected to be declared free of wild polio.

24 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

24 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

EXCLUSIVE-Asian firms eye Mexico as China risks grow - sources

Exclusive story on Asian electronics contract manufacturing firms considering shift to Mexico, part of move to shorten and diversify supply chains accelerated by coronavirus pandemic and trade war.

24 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

New Orleans renters face toxic mix of crumbling homes, weak rights, looming eviction

Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and triggered a mass exodus, the Crescent City is bracing for a new crisis - the beginning of a possible wave of evictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

24 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter

The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.

25 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

Court decision expected on Man United captain over brawl on Mykonos island

A court decision is expected on the case of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire who was detained on the Greek island of Mykonos last week, after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl. Time unknown.

25 Aug

Nightlife in ruins: Beirut blast pummels economic lifeline, kills jobs

Beirut's once glitzy nightlife took a fresh hit in the massive port blast this month, with hundreds of venues blown to pieces, after months of financial meltdown and the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some will not rebuild. Bar owners see a bleak future for an industry that employs a big chunk of the Lebanese workforce and has long been a pillar of the economy.

25 Aug