REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Suga seen top contender in Japan PM race as ruling party plans slimmed-down vote

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, moved a step closer to becoming the next premier when the ruling party decided on Tuesday on a slimmed-down leadership vote that favours the long-time lieutenant of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

LEBANON-CRISIS/

Macron marks Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

BEIRUT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron marked Lebanon's centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East country that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND/

Oregon state police called to Portland amid escalating tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - State police and law enforcement from neighboring suburbs were sent to Portland, Oregon, on Monday as tensions mounted following a fatal weekend shooting in the midst of clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-protesters.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-TRUMP/

Trump defends accused Kenosha gunman, declines to condemn violence from his supporters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday sided with a 17-year old charged with killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying the accused gunman was trying to get away and would have been killed by demonstrators if he had not opened fire.

BUSINESS

MCDONALD-S-LAWSUIT/

Lawsuit says McDonald's discriminates against Black franchisees

McDonald's Corp has been sued by 52 Black former franchise owners who accuse the fast-food giant of racial discrimination by steering them to depressed, crime-ridden neighborhoods and setting them up for failure.

MAERSK-RESTRUCTURING/

Maersk to cut jobs in major reorganisation

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Maersk will cut jobs in a major shake-up that will affect a third of the shipping giant's staff as it seeks to integrate its seaborne container and in-land logistics businesses, it said on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS/

BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with 'Dynamite'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Facebook to block news on Australian sites after new law, riling lawmakers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O on Tuesday said it would stop Australians sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, escalating tension with the Australian government.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-NOVAK/

Djokovic embracing the pressure as he extends winning streak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming U.S. Open favourite.

BASEBALL-MLB-COL-SD-RECAP/

Padres continue to roll, shut out host Rockies

Piggy-backing starting pitchers Garrett Richards and Adrian Morejon blanked Colorado on five hits over 6 2/3 innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple and Wil Myers hit his ninth homer Monday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the Rockies 6-0 in Denver.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

'Hotel Rwanda' hero's family accuses government of kidnapping him

The family of Paul Rusesabagina - hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide - have accused authorities in Kigali of kidnapping him a day after he was paraded before media in handcuffs.

1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ELEPHANTS/

Zimbabwe investigates mysterious deaths of elephants

Zimbabwe is investigating the mysterious deaths of at least 11 elephants discovered in a forest. Officials have ruled out poaching as the cause of death, according to media reports.

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CYBER (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE on cyberattacks and elections

An EXCLUSIVE on hackers and elections.

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-BACKSTORY (PIX)

BACKSTORY-Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India

"Every person you meet is a potential carrier of the disease," a doctor said to me when I visited the town of Bhagalpur and its nearby villages to cover the raging coronavirus pandemic in India's countryside. How a Reuters photojournalist covered the spread of coronavirus in rural India.

Sep 2

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Bulgaria's ruling party to decide whether to launch debates for new constitution amid protests

Bulgaria's ruling centre-right GERB will have to decide whether to to open debates on its draft for a new constitution as parliament restarts its sessions amid an expected massive anti-government protest seeking the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Sep 2

ROMANIA-POLITICS/CONFIDENCE

The Constitutional Court holds session to rule on no-confidence motion

Constitutional Court magistrates are expected to rule on the constitutionality of a motion of no-confidence filed by the opposition Social Democrats against the centrist minority government, during the summer recess.

Sep 2

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Sep 2

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Sep 2

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-RESTAURANT (PIX) (TV)

Grounded by COVID, Nigerian diners get a taste of air travel

Missing the thrill of air travel during the coronavirus lockdown? A Nigerian restaurant is now offering its customers the illusion of flight without them ever having to leave the ground.

1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAFRICA-STATEFIRMS/

South African state firms request bailouts over COVID-19

South African state companies are facing financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic and have requested billions of rand in bailouts, a finance ministry presentation to parliament showed on Tuesday.

1 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

1 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE-ABBOTT (TV)

UK lawmakers quiz former Australian prime minister Abbott, tipped for key trade role

British lawmakers will quiz former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, who is tipped to become a leading UK government adviser on trade

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

1 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Fed Governor Brainard speaks on economy at Washington thinktank

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Monetary Policy Framework Review" before Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy virtual event.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-BANKS (TV)

Frozen out by banks, Lebanese struggle to rebuild

Nadim Srour, like many Lebanese abroad, wired his savings home to benefit from high interest rates and with the aim of one day returning. He did late last year and saw his money hijacked, childhood home destroyed and hopes evaporate.

Sep 2

SPAIN-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYED

Spain Labour Ministry to publish registered unemployed level (August 2020)

Sep 2

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS/ (TV)

BTS members speak to media after Billboard record

K-pop boy band BTS members hold an online news conference after topping the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with their latest single "Dynamite", becoming the first South Korean act to land at number one on Billboard's main chart.

2 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SLOVENIA-MELANIA TRUMP/EXHIBITION (PIX) (TV)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump sculptures exhibited in Slovenia

U.S. artist Brad Downey exhibits sculptures of Melania Trump he had commissioned to foster a dialogue about the political situation in his country.

Sep 2

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-USA (TV)

U.S. senior diplomat visits Lebanon

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker travels to Beirut to discuss U.S. assistance efforts following the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast and urge Lebanese leaders to implement reforms.

Sep 2