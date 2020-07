Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CASES

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-TRIAL

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ARIZONA-TEACHERS

In Arizona, school reopening sparks protest movement

July 18 (Reuters) - Arizona third-grade teacher Stacy Brosius has been called a "liberal socialist Nazi" and a "whiner and complainer" for leading car-based protests to delay in-person schooling, but she says she's doing it to save lives in a pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CASUALTIES

U.S. coronavirus deaths near 140,000 as outbreak worsens

(Reuters) - U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus neared 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

EU-SUMMIT

Germany's Merkel warns of summit failure on EU recovery fund

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day and acrimony mounted over the demands of rich but thrifty countries.

G20-SAUDI

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

RIYADH/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on Saturday to continue using "all available policy tools" to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FRANCE-FILM-BOATS

Movie magic as Paris turns the Seine into open-air cinema

PARIS (Reuters) - While the cinema drive-in may have gotten a boost as lockdowns gradually come to an end amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Paris film fans can now munch on their popcorn watching a movie from a boat on the river Seine.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-EXHIBITION-GAMES

NBA exhibition games to open with 10-minute quarters

The NBA will ease back into action with upcoming exhibition games to consist of 10-minute quarters.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-BLUEJAYS

Canada government rejects Blue Jays plan to play in Toronto over COVID-19 fears

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays will have to find a new home this season after the Canadian federal government on Saturday rejected a plan by the Major League Baseball team to use the Rogers Centre over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-BORDER

Leaky border pose challenge to Canada as COVID-19 cases spike in U.S.

For 67 days, the idyllic province of Prince Edward Island, went without a single new case of COVID-19. But that changed on July 4 when Canada's smallest province, best known as the home of fiction's Anne of Green Gables, announced a cluster of new cases all linked to a foreign student who entered Canada from the United States.

The man, who did not immediately self-isolate upon arrival as required by law, infected at least one person, who then infected at least four more. Contact tracing is ongoing. As Canada's COVD-19 infections and deaths moderate, the explosion of cases in the United States is presenting a threat for Canadian authorities, who must deal with unwanted tourists slipping though the border and legitimate travelers who shirk strict quarantine rules.

19 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/EMIRATES-JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

UAE's Mars explorer to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center

The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai.

20 Jul 17:58 ET / 21:58 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-CELLTRION (PIX) (TV)

S.Korea's Celltrion to begin human trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

South Korea expects clinical trials of Celltrion Inc's antibody COVID-19 treatment to begin this week and aims to secure sizable supplies of the drug by the first half of next year, said Celltrion CEO Kee Woo-sung.

20 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

RUSSIA-PUTIN/CRIMEA-NAVY (PIX) (TV)

Putin visits shipyard in annexed Crimea, inaugurates battle navy ships (POSTPONED FROM THURSDAY LAST WEEK) Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a keel-laying ceremony for military vessels at a shipyard in annexed Crimea.

20 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

20 Jul

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Presidential candidates detail spending, fundraising in new filings

Presidential candidate file new monthly disclosures with the Federal Election Commission that detail fundraising and spending.

20 Jul

BRITAIN-RUSSIA/

UK to publish report on Russian meddling

Britain is due to publish a parliamentary report on Russian meddling that was finished in March 2019.

20 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUTOMATION (PIX)

Coronavirus pandemic advances the march of 'cobots'

While a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Texas has brought many businesses to a screeching halt, eight robots have kept All Axis Machining's metal fabrication facility in Dallas humming.

20 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp's former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

20 Jul