TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-CONSULATE/

China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday, after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASIA/

Second wave of coronavirus in Asia prompts fresh lockdowns

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Countries around Asia are confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

PEOPLE-JOHN-LEWIS/

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge for final time

SELMA, Ala. (Reuters) - The body of civil rights icon John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, decades after his "Bloody Sunday" beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality

BUSINESS

USA-FED-TREASURIES/

Fed meeting expected to leave U.S. bond-stock relationship out of whack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's whatever-it-takes approach to stave off economic calamity has kept interest rates near zero and helped drive U.S. stocks back to pre-pandemic record levels, while weakening the usual dynamic between safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and riskier equities.

GOOGLE-AUSTRALIA/

Australian regulator says Google misled users over data privacy issues

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Monday accused Alphabet's Google of misleading consumers to get permission for use of their personal data for targeted advertising, seeking a fine "in the millions" and aiming to establish a precedent.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HAVILLAND/

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-DRAWING-COUBERTIN/

Original drawing of Olympic rings sells for 185,000 euros

An original drawing of the Olympic rings by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, has fetched 185,000 euros ($216,302) at auction in Cannes, the auction house said.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/MESSI

Barca president Bartomeu confident Messi will sign new deal

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-UNEMPLOYMENT

What's at stake in the battle over unemployment benefits in Congress?

Enhanced unemployment benefits that the U.S. Congress authorized early in the coronavirus pandemic are due to expire at the end of July and thus far lawmakers have been unable to agree on a measure to extend them.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-ARIZONA

Arizona race illustrates Republicans' tenuous hold on U.S. Senate majority

This year's election battle for control of the U.S. Senate could come down to five states – Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana and North Carolina – where Democratic challengers are already outpacing Republican incumbents in opinion polls and campaign fundraising. But nowhere are the stakes clearer than in Arizona, where Senator Martha McSally, a Republican incumbent closely aligned with the brash politics of President Donald Trump, is running behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly for the seat once held by two giants of the Republican Party: John McCain and Barry Goldwater.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MALI-POLITICS/PROTESTS

FACTBOX - Why Mali is in political turmoil again

West African heads of state will meet via video link on Monday to try to resolve the political crisis in Mali, which they worry could derail the fight against Islamist militants in the region. We explain why tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita step down, and the risks for the region.

27 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BLACKWOMEN (PIX) (TV)

A record number of Black women are running for U.S. Congress Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was only the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If she is elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever.

27 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's former PM Najib faces verdict in first 1MDB-linked trial

A Malaysian judge will rule on a criminal case against former prime minister Najib Razak, in the first of several corruption trials he faces over a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prosecutors say about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, co-founded by Najib in 2009.

28 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

NORTHKOREA-RIGHTS/

U.N. releases report on women in detention in North Korea The United Nations holds a press conference in Seoul to release a report detailing the detention of women in North Korea and other allegations of human rights violations.

Jul 28

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Venezuela's "shadow opposition" struggling to find candidates for upcoming vote

When a Venezuelan political party asked Henry Arias to run for congress on a platform opposing President Nicolas Maduro, the union leader quickly told them they that didn't actually represent the opposition - and turned them down. Weeks earlier, the country's supreme court had put the main opposition parties in the hands of politicians who had been expelled from those parties on accusations of corrupt dealings with Maduro's government.

Jul 28

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

Jul 28

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress negotiates next round of coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress negotiate a fresh round of financial relief intended to ease the human and economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They are working on a tight timeline as enhanced unemployment payments authorized earlier in the year are due to expire on July 31.

Jul 28 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

POLAND-COAL/

Poland expected to announce deep cuts in coal mining

Poland's biggest coal producer, the state-run PGG, is set to announce shutdown of a few mines and cuts in output and salaries, as part of a restructuring plan that is expected to prompt miners' protests.

Jul 28

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-RESULTS/

JetBlue due to post second quarter results JetBlue Airways is due to post quarterly results before the market opens.

Jul 28

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy in Washington.

Jul 28

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (NEW TIME)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-MUSEUM (PIX) (TV)

London's Natural History Museum prepares to re-open

The Natural History Museum in London is getting ready to re-open its doors to the public since the coronavirus pandemic forced them and all other attractions to close.

27 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Parts of Australia back in lock down as COVID-19 cases surge

Parts of Australia are back in lock down as COVID-19 cases surge in the south-east state, Victoria.

Jul 28

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (PIX)

Austria's resort town St Wolfgang grapples with virus outbreak

Austria's town of St. Wolfgang, a popular holiday location, has reported more than 50 coronavirus infections in the past few days. Most of the infected are hotel and restaurant staff. After the ski resort of Ischgl hit headlines as a European cluster in winter, there are fears that a second Austrian coronavirus cluster could significantly hurt the summer tourism sector.

27 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE

Gen Z pushes to change to U.S. police force from the inside Stephanie Robinson, 23, a newly minted Black police officer in Detroit, says she has lost friends and been challenged on patrol since the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in May. "They're saying, 'Are you going to be Black or be a police?' And I say, I'm Black and a police officer. I'm going to do both and do it the right way," Robinson told Reuters. That's going to require some changes, though, she says.

27 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (TV)

United Nations gives annual report on Colombia coca cultivation

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will present its annual report on cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, in Colombia.

Jul 28

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL (PIX) (TV)

Civil rights icon John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

27 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper set to end

Lawyers expected to present closing speeches at Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper

Jul 28

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-EID-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Pakistanis buy sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions

Pakistanis throng to cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions. The government has asked people to wear face masks, have sanitizer at the entrance and children are not allowed to attend.

Jul 28