REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Brexit back in crisis as UK threatens to undercut divorce pact

Britain's tortuous divorce from the European Union veered into fresh crisis on Monday after London threatened to undermine the exit agreement unless free trade terms are agreed by next month.

BELARUS-ELECTION/EU

EU to blacklist 31 Belarus senior officials over election, diplomats say

The European Union aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials including the country's interior minister by mid-September, three EU diplomats said, in response to an Aug. 9 election that the West says was rigged.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CHINA-BARR-DEMOCRATS

Top Democrat accuses U.S. attorney general of lying about China election threat

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Sunday accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr of lying when he said China posed a bigger threat to November's U.S. election than Russia.

USA-TRUMP/MILITARY

Trump on defensive as critics seize on reports he insulted U.S. veterans

President Donald Trump was on the defensive on Sunday over what critics said was a "pattern" of disrespect towards the U.S. military following media reports that he had disparaged fallen veterans, the fallout from which could harm his campaign for re-election on Nov. 3.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE

China's exports rise the most in nearly 1-1/2 yrs as economies reopen; imports slip

China's exports rose for the third consecutive month in August, eclipsing an extended fall in imports, as more of its trading partners relaxed coronavirus lockdowns in a further boost to the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EMIRATES AIRLINE

Emirates airline issued over $1.4 bln in coronavirus-related refunds

Emirates airline has issued over 5 billion dirhams ($1.4 billion) in refunds related to the new coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

CZECH-MENZEL/OBITUARY

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

Influential Czech director Jiri Menzel, whose 1966 movie "Closely Watched Trains" won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, has died at age 82, his wife, Olga Menzelova, said on her Facebook page.

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic gave U.S. Open supervisor no choice, says Obradovic

Novak Djokovic deserved to be disqualified from the U.S. Open when he hit a line judge with reckless though unintentional ball abuse, Serbia's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic told Reuters on Monday.

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS

England's Buttler to miss third T20 after leaving 'bubble'

Batsman Jos Buttler will not play in the third Twenty20 international against Australia after leaving the team's bio-secure bubble to be with his family, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-TECH (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT - Coronavirus opens up African markets for health tech firms The challenge of providing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened up markets in Africa for health tech companies that offer services ranging from telemedicine and drone deliveries of medical goods to online purchases of medicine.

7 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRAZIL-ANIMALS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - The mission to save the Amazon's animals

The Amazon is one of the most biodiverse places on earth, but as loggers and farmers creep further and further into the rainforest the animals that live there are under ever greater threat.

7 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

7 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Spain expected to become EU's first country to surpass half a million coronavirus cases

Spain is likely become western Europe's first country to surpass 500,000 cumulative coronavirus cases on Monday after a sharp resurgence of infections in the past few weeks, although deaths remain much more subdued than at the start of the epidemic and mortality rate far below countries such as Italy, Britain of France. Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, to hold news conference.

7 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-BALI (PIX) (TV)

Bali's record virus spike due to reopening of domestic tourism, say public health experts

Record high numbers of new coronavirus cases on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali has raised concern among public health experts that the resumption of domestic tourism and a more contagious virus strain could be driving the spike.

8 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KAZAKHSTAN-RATES/

Kazakhstan's central bank reviews policy rate

Kazakhstan's central bank to review its policy rate

7 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

DENMARK-CLIMATECHANGE/AUTOS

Danish government commission to publish recommendations on how to fill $8 billion budget gap when switching to electric powered vehicles

A government commission will announce its findings on how to fill budget gap of 50 billion Danish crowns from lost 'green taxes' on oil fueled vehicles when the country is forced to switch to electric powered vehicles during the coming decade.

7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-EU/COMPETITION-POLICY (PIX)

German economy minister, EU's Vestager speak at competition policy conference

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech (1235 GMT) at a competition policy conference in Berlin, followed by a panel discussion (1305 GMT) with the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

7 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

FRANCE-WHEAT/

French wheat growers group holds post-harvest press conference

Wheat growers group AGPB holds press conference to discuss this summer's poor French harvest and other issues facing grain farmers.

8 Sep

USA-FUNDS/BLACKROCK (PIX)

Don't bet against the U.S. market, it's likely going higher, BlackRock's Rieder says

The U.S. stock market's two-day tech-led fall last week has revived investor worries about a spiral of selling that could crash the broader market, but Rick Rieder, head of the BlackRock Global Allocation team, does not see stocks going off a cliff.

8 Sep

MEXICO-BUDGET/

Mexico's government will present 2021 budget, economic forecasts

Mexico's government will present lawmakers with its proposed 2021 fiscal budget and its economic forecasts for the coming year

8 Sep

USA-FUNDS/BLACKROCK (GRAPHIC)

Don't bet against the U.S. market, it's likely going higher, BlackRock's Rieder says

The U.S. stock market's two-day tech-led fall last week has revived investor worries about a spiral of selling that could crash the broader market, but Rick Rieder, head of the BlackRock Global Allocation team, does not see stocks going off a cliff.

8 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

London extradition hearing for Julian Assange

Extradition hearing due to take place at the Old Bailey for Julian Assange.

7 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO to give press conference on latest on COVID-19 pandemic (TBC)

Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS

New Hampshire holds primary election for U.S. House of Representatives

New Hampshire holds primary elections for its seats int he U.S. House of Representatives.

8 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

8 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

8 Sep

FRANCE-WINE/PRODUCTION

(Postponed) French farm ministry updates forecast for 2020 wine production

(Postponed from Monday) In its first estimate last month, the farm ministry projected that French wine output would rise compared with last year. Champagne producers have since agreed to reduce their harvest volume to counter a drop in sales due to the coronavirus crisis.

8 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA (PIX)

U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000; Iowa and South Dakota emerge as new hotspots

Coronavirus deaths in the United States will approach 190,000 this week, coming at the same time as a spike in new cases in the U.S. Midwest with states like Iowa and South Dakota emerging as the new hotspots.

8 Sep

COLOMBIA-PEACE/TIMOCHENKO (TV)

Recruitment victims say have little hope for justice ahead of FARC leader testimony

Survivors of forced child recruitment by Colombia's former FARC rebels hope guerrilla leader-turned-politician Rodrigo Londono, known best by his nom de guerre Timochenko, will acknowledge the group's crimes when he testifies to a transitional justice tribunal, but say they hold little hope of true redress.

8 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ECOWAS

West African leaders hold summit in Niger, focus on Mali crisis

Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States meet for a summit in the Niger capital Niamey. Progress on talks to form a civilian-led transitional government in Mali following the Aug. 18 military coup will be a key item on the agenda.

7 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (TV)

Taiwan president speaks at security forum

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives the key note address at the opening of the Ketagelan Forum on security issues.

8 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT