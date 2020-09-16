REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
EU-COMMISSION
EU chief executive calls for unity to get Europe back on its feet
The EU's chief executive on Wednesday painted a sober picture of Europe grappling with a pandemic and its deepest recession in its history, but laid out ambitious goals to make the 27-nation bloc more resilient and united to confront future crises.
JAPAN-POLITICS
Japan's Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet' after voted prime minister
Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.
U.S.
STORM-SALLY
Hurricane Sally takes aim at U.S. Alabama-Florida border area
Hurricane Sally on Wednesday made its final, grinding approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast, inching toward a daybreak landfall as an upgraded Category Two storm after winds intensified overnight.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS
White House open to 'Problem Solvers' compromise in coronavirus aid fight
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal with Republicans on a new coronavirus aid bill, as the White House signaled that a $1.5 trillion proposal unveiled by moderates deserved consideration.
BUSINESS
BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INFLATION
UK diner discounts push inflation down to near 5-year low
A hefty drop in meal prices, spurred by Britain's scheme to support the hospitality sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to push inflation down last month to its lowest rate in almost five years.
USA-FED
Fed expected to raise economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low
The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the world's biggest economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-CARDI B
Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset
U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.
FACEBOOK-KIM KARDASHIAN
Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech
Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT/BALE
Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club.
JULIUS BAER-FIFA/DIVIDEND
Julius Baer eyes DOJ payment in FIFA matter, plans dividend
Julius Baer may pay tens of millions of dollars to settle U.S. allegations over its role in soccer body FIFA's corruption affair, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday, adding it will ask shareholders in November to a back a second 2019 dividend tranche.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-POMPEO/INSPECTORGENERAL (PIX) (TV)
U.S. House Committee holds hearing on firing of State Dept Inspector General
Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser, and Clarke Cooper, assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, testify in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation into the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.
16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
EU-COMMISSION/DEMOCRACY
No place for Polish "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive says
The European Union's chief executive lashed out against homophobic policies of the nationalist government in Warsaw in saying on Wednesday there was "no place" in the bloc for districts proclaimed "LGBT-free zones" in Poland.
16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
CANADA-POLITICS/CLIMATECHANGE
Canada task force sees billions for building retrofits and electric vehicles
An influential Canadian environmental working group on Wednesday called for more than C$55 billion in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.
16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
HARVARD-ADMISSIONS/ (PIX)
Pivotal Harvard race discrimination case to be weighed by U.S. appeals court
A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants in a closely-watched case that could impact whether U.S. colleges can use race as a factor in admissions.
16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
BRITAIN-SAVILE ROW/THE DECK (PIX) (TV)
Luxury and bespoke tailoring with a feminine touch
The Deck opens its first shopfront on Savile Row exclusively for women
16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/POLL
Reuters/Ipsos' latest reading on American public opinion, 2020 presidential election
The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release latest reading on American public opinion including support for presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 presidential election
USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-RETAILSALES
Fast Take: Retail spending and the U.S. presidential election
What the latest read on spending by American consumers at stores means for the U.S. presidential election.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SENATE (PIX) (TV)
U.S. Senate panel reviews efforts to respond to pandemic
U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies conducts hearing to review coronavirus response efforts. CDC's Robert Redfield, HHS ASPR's Adm Brett Giroir, HHS' Robert Kadlec testify.
USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)
Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday will lay out how he plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's approach to combating the pandemic.
16 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)
WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region
WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/DITO
Philippines' DITO CME, the third telecoms player and partly owned by China Telecom, holds virtual news conference
Philippines' DITO CME, the country's third major telecoms player and is partly owned by China Telecom, holds a virtual news conference.
17 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
A Nobel for Greta? In the age of virus and climate change and virus, this could be the year
This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, at a time when the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.
17 Sep
USA-TRUMP/UN
Four years in, how Trump's America First agenda made a lasting impact on U.N.
Since U.S. President Donald Trump first appeared at the United Nations four years pushing his America First agenda, his administration has quit the U.N. Human Rights Council, the U.N. cultural agency, a global accord to tackle climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. He has also cut funding for the U.N. population fund and the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees and announced plans for the United States to leave the World Health Organization in July next year. U.S. allies ponder the multilateral void left by Trump and the lasting legacy of the Trump years on the 75-year-old U.N.
LEBANON-CRISIS/MIGRANTS-CYPRUS (PIX) (TV)
Lebanese migrants sent back from Cyprus: 'it would have been better to die at sea'
For years, small boats have left northern Lebanon's coast, packed with migrants hoping to reach European shores. Until recently, they've carried mostly Syrians and Palestinians. But in recent weeks, there has been an uptick in the number of Lebanese attempting to cross the Mediterranean.
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)
Trump speaks at ceremony for ambassadors to Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington.
BURUNDI-MASS GRAVES/ (PIX) (TV)
Burundi opens another mass grave amid criticism of reconciliation process
Burundi's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, known by its French acronym CVR, has discovered another mass grave on a hillside in Gikuzi. The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate violence from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace deal to end a civil war was fully implemented. In recent weeks, the work of the commission has been criticized by opposition figures and anti-genocide activists who say it is only investigating the crimes of one ethnic group.
CANADA-POLITICS/
Green tech and childcare to be crux of Trudeau's recovery plan
Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will outline a sweeping economic recovery plan to "build back better" after the pandemic that will include major investments in childcare and an ambitious green plan, a platform intended to win him the next election.
ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial
The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing. William Bourdon, one of Diack's lawyers, said that the four-year sentence was "of great cruelty" and that the prosecution had distorted the facts.
GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Golf - U.S. Open - Preview
Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
Golf - U.S. Open - First Round
Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-INTENSIVECARE (PIX)
Learning lessons from the first wave: An ICU in Paris braces for coronavirus surge
Multi-media story from an ICU unit in Seine-Saint-Denis for a story on what ICU are doing differently from the first wave in the way they treat seriously ill COVID patients.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (TV)
UK PM Johnson appears before parliamentary committee
Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular relating to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA
South Africa President Ramaphosa to address nation on COVID-19 response
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 1700 GMT on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
16 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EDUCATION
Top medical expert says Ontario needs smaller classes as COVID cases accelerate
Class sizes in high risk schools need to be reduced so that students can maintain distance from each other, a top doctor who advised the government of Ontario on school reopening said in an interview, as classes resumed in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)
Australians in regional Victoria enjoy easing restrictions
Victorian authorities lift most restrictions in regional areas outside Melbourne, with outdoor gatherings up to 10 people permitted and cafes able to seat up to 50 people outdoors.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
STORM-SALLY/ENERGY (PIX)
Hurricane shifts from offshore oil fields, could damp fuel demand with massive rainfall
Hurricane Sally shifted further away from U.S. offshore producing areas toward a landfall on an area of the U.S. Gulf Coast that posed fewer problems for refineries with a crawling motion and heavy rains that could damp fuel demand in the southeast U.S.
GLOBAL-RACE/BOARDROOMS (PIX)
How to tell Black from white? Boardroom diversity advocates wonder
As investors, executives and politicians demand greater racial and ethnic diversity in corporate boardrooms, they say they are running into a big problem: how to tell the ethnicity of directors in the absence of enough self-reporting and disclosure.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINE-NURSES (PIX)
INSIGHT-Pandemic hero Filipino nurses struggle to leave home
From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom. They were praying to be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands. The government in April banned healthcare workers from leaving the country. In recent months, some care workers have taken to calling themselves "priso-nurses."
16 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
BOEING-737MAX/
U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aircraft certification reform following Boeing 737 MAX crashes
The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing to consider legislative measures including reforms to aircraft safety and certification following two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes.
16 Sep 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT
USA-FED/PROJECTIONS
Fed releases fresh economic projections
The Federal Reserve will signal its outlook for the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus crisis when it releases policymakers' fresh economic projections.
16 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
UBER-BRITAIN/
Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle
Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.
17 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)
UN human rights investigators issue report on Venezuela
Launch of the report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM).
16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-EMMYS/VIRTUAL (PIX)
Forget the winners - Emmy's first ever virtual ceremony could be the biggest talking point this weekend
Television's Emmy Awards is usually a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet, but the coronavirus epidemic has nixed all that making for a very different virtual-only ceremony
HAITI-WEDDINGS/ (PIX)
WIDER IMAGE - Defying protests and poverty, Haitians get creative to wed in style
In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon. Most have to get creative. Sometimes multiple couples get married at the same time to save on church fees.
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
BULGARIA-BOMBING/TRIAL (TV)
Bulgarian court to read a verdict in trial over 2012 bombing of Israeli tourists
Bulgaria's Specilised Criminal Court will read a verdict in a trial against two men of Lebanese origin charged with terrorism for their alleged involvement as accomplices in a bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver at Burgas Airport in 2012. The trial was held in absentia as the whereabouts of the two men, respectively Australian and Canadian citizens, remain unknown. Bulgarian authorities have blamed the bombing on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah has denied involvement.