REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-COMMISSION

EU chief executive calls for unity to get Europe back on its feet

The EU's chief executive on Wednesday painted a sober picture of Europe grappling with a pandemic and its deepest recession in its history, but laid out ambitious goals to make the 27-nation bloc more resilient and united to confront future crises.

JAPAN-POLITICS

Japan's Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet' after voted prime minister

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup.

U.S.

STORM-SALLY

Hurricane Sally takes aim at U.S. Alabama-Florida border area

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday made its final, grinding approach to the U.S. Gulf Coast, inching toward a daybreak landfall as an upgraded Category Two storm after winds intensified overnight.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

White House open to 'Problem Solvers' compromise in coronavirus aid fight

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said Democrats were open to delaying an October recess to get a deal with Republicans on a new coronavirus aid bill, as the White House signaled that a $1.5 trillion proposal unveiled by moderates deserved consideration.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INFLATION

UK diner discounts push inflation down to near 5-year low

A hefty drop in meal prices, spurred by Britain's scheme to support the hospitality sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to push inflation down last month to its lowest rate in almost five years.

USA-FED

Fed expected to raise economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low

The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the world's biggest economy needs to recover from its deepest downturn in decades.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CARDI B

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset

U.S. rapper Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage.

FACEBOOK-KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT/BALE

Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club.

JULIUS BAER-FIFA/DIVIDEND

Julius Baer eyes DOJ payment in FIFA matter, plans dividend

Julius Baer may pay tens of millions of dollars to settle U.S. allegations over its role in soccer body FIFA's corruption affair, the Swiss bank said on Wednesday, adding it will ask shareholders in November to a back a second 2019 dividend tranche.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-POMPEO/INSPECTORGENERAL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House Committee holds hearing on firing of State Dept Inspector General

Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser, and Clarke Cooper, assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs, testify in the House Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation into the firing of former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-COMMISSION/DEMOCRACY

No place for Polish "LGBT-free zones" in EU, chief executive says

The European Union's chief executive lashed out against homophobic policies of the nationalist government in Warsaw in saying on Wednesday there was "no place" in the bloc for districts proclaimed "LGBT-free zones" in Poland.

16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/CLIMATECHANGE

Canada task force sees billions for building retrofits and electric vehicles

An influential Canadian environmental working group on Wednesday called for more than C$55 billion in spending over the next five years to spur a green economic recovery, a week before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is due to outline his own plan to parliament.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HARVARD-ADMISSIONS/ (PIX)

Pivotal Harvard race discrimination case to be weighed by U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will consider whether Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants in a closely-watched case that could impact whether U.S. colleges can use race as a factor in admissions.

16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

BRITAIN-SAVILE ROW/THE DECK (PIX) (TV)

Luxury and bespoke tailoring with a feminine touch

The Deck opens its first shopfront on Savile Row exclusively for women

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos' latest reading on American public opinion, 2020 presidential election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release latest reading on American public opinion including support for presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 presidential election

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-RETAILSALES

Fast Take: Retail spending and the U.S. presidential election

What the latest read on spending by American consumers at stores means for the U.S. presidential election.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SENATE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel reviews efforts to respond to pandemic

U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies conducts hearing to review coronavirus response efforts. CDC's Robert Redfield, HHS ASPR's Adm Brett Giroir, HHS' Robert Kadlec testify.

16 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Democrat Biden to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday will lay out how he plans to develop and distribute a safe coronavirus vaccine if elected, seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump's approach to combating the pandemic.

16 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/DITO

Philippines' DITO CME, the third telecoms player and partly owned by China Telecom, holds virtual news conference

Philippines' DITO CME, the country's third major telecoms player and is partly owned by China Telecom, holds a virtual news conference.

17 Sep 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

A Nobel for Greta? In the age of virus and climate change and virus, this could be the year

This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, at a time when the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say.

17 Sep

USA-TRUMP/UN

Four years in, how Trump's America First agenda made a lasting impact on U.N.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump first appeared at the United Nations four years pushing his America First agenda, his administration has quit the U.N. Human Rights Council, the U.N. cultural agency, a global accord to tackle climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. He has also cut funding for the U.N. population fund and the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees and announced plans for the United States to leave the World Health Organization in July next year. U.S. allies ponder the multilateral void left by Trump and the lasting legacy of the Trump years on the 75-year-old U.N.

17 Sep

LEBANON-CRISIS/MIGRANTS-CYPRUS (PIX) (TV)

Lebanese migrants sent back from Cyprus: 'it would have been better to die at sea'

For years, small boats have left northern Lebanon's coast, packed with migrants hoping to reach European shores. Until recently, they've carried mostly Syrians and Palestinians. But in recent weeks, there has been an uptick in the number of Lebanese attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

17 Sep

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)

Trump speaks at ceremony for ambassadors to Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington.

17 Sep

BURUNDI-MASS GRAVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Burundi opens another mass grave amid criticism of reconciliation process

Burundi's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, known by its French acronym CVR, has discovered another mass grave on a hillside in Gikuzi. The government-run commission was set up in 2014 to investigate violence from 1885, when foreigners arrived in Burundi, until 2008, when a stalled peace deal to end a civil war was fully implemented. In recent weeks, the work of the commission has been criticized by opposition figures and anti-genocide activists who say it is only investigating the crimes of one ethnic group.

17 Sep

CANADA-POLITICS/

Green tech and childcare to be crux of Trudeau's recovery plan

Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will outline a sweeping economic recovery plan to "build back better" after the pandemic that will include major investments in childcare and an ambitious green plan, a platform intended to win him the next election.

17 Sep

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial

The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing. William Bourdon, one of Diack's lawyers, said that the four-year sentence was "of great cruelty" and that the prosecution had distorted the facts.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

16 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - First Round

Coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

17 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-INTENSIVECARE (PIX)

Learning lessons from the first wave: An ICU in Paris braces for coronavirus surge

Multi-media story from an ICU unit in Seine-Saint-Denis for a story on what ICU are doing differently from the first wave in the way they treat seriously ill COVID patients.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (TV)

UK PM Johnson appears before parliamentary committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular relating to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy.

16 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa President Ramaphosa to address nation on COVID-19 response

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 1700 GMT on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

16 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EDUCATION

Top medical expert says Ontario needs smaller classes as COVID cases accelerate

Class sizes in high risk schools need to be reduced so that students can maintain distance from each other, a top doctor who advised the government of Ontario on school reopening said in an interview, as classes resumed in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

16 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australians in regional Victoria enjoy easing restrictions

Victorian authorities lift most restrictions in regional areas outside Melbourne, with outdoor gatherings up to 10 people permitted and cafes able to seat up to 50 people outdoors.

17 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

STORM-SALLY/ENERGY (PIX)

Hurricane shifts from offshore oil fields, could damp fuel demand with massive rainfall

Hurricane Sally shifted further away from U.S. offshore producing areas toward a landfall on an area of the U.S. Gulf Coast that posed fewer problems for refineries with a crawling motion and heavy rains that could damp fuel demand in the southeast U.S.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/BOARDROOMS (PIX)

How to tell Black from white? Boardroom diversity advocates wonder

As investors, executives and politicians demand greater racial and ethnic diversity in corporate boardrooms, they say they are running into a big problem: how to tell the ethnicity of directors in the absence of enough self-reporting and disclosure.

16 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINE-NURSES (PIX)

INSIGHT-Pandemic hero Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom. They were praying to be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands. The government in April banned healthcare workers from leaving the country. In recent months, some care workers have taken to calling themselves "priso-nurses."

16 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOEING-737MAX/

U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on aircraft certification reform following Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation holds a hearing to consider legislative measures including reforms to aircraft safety and certification following two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

16 Sep 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

USA-FED/PROJECTIONS

Fed releases fresh economic projections

The Federal Reserve will signal its outlook for the U.S. recovery from the coronavirus crisis when it releases policymakers' fresh economic projections.

16 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

17 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators issue report on Venezuela

Launch of the report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM).

16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/VIRTUAL (PIX)

Forget the winners - Emmy's first ever virtual ceremony could be the biggest talking point this weekend

Television's Emmy Awards is usually a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet, but the coronavirus epidemic has nixed all that making for a very different virtual-only ceremony

16 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HAITI-WEDDINGS/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Defying protests and poverty, Haitians get creative to wed in style

In a country where more than half the population lives under the poverty line of $2.41 per day, only the wealthiest of Haitian couples can afford the full shebang of a wedding ceremony, lavish dinner reception, and honeymoon. Most have to get creative. Sometimes multiple couples get married at the same time to save on church fees.

17 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BULGARIA-BOMBING/TRIAL (TV)

Bulgarian court to read a verdict in trial over 2012 bombing of Israeli tourists

Bulgaria's Specilised Criminal Court will read a verdict in a trial against two men of Lebanese origin charged with terrorism for their alleged involvement as accomplices in a bombing that killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver at Burgas Airport in 2012. The trial was held in absentia as the whereabouts of the two men, respectively Australian and Canadian citizens, remain unknown. Bulgarian authorities have blamed the bombing on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah has denied involvement.

17 Sep