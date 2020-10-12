REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

New attacks increase strains on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing pressure on a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.

EMIRATES-ISRAEL/NETANYAHU

Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon

Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump tries to put COVID-19 behind him with campaign rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-FAUCI

Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.

BUSINESS

Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy protection amid U.S. opioid litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after it lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

CHINA-AUTOS/GM-SALES

Cadillac, Buick help GM to first China sales growth in two years

General Motors Co (GM) on Monday said continued market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis helped its China vehicle sales grow 12% on year in July-September, marking the Detroit automaker's first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-STUDY

Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds

The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR-TAXI DRIVER

'Not scared of the virus', Myanmar taxi driver's pilgrimage to a sacred pagoda

Defying the threat of contracting coronavirus and a citywide lockdown, Myanmar taxi driver Ko Naing, 50, still travels each day to pray outside the sacred Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the country's holiest Buddhist site.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/

Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/

Kim keeps Inbee at bay to claim maiden major title

With a string of near-misses at the majors and Olympic champion Park In-bee breathing down her neck, it was a relieved Kim Sei-young who tapped in the winning putt to claim the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.

12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday

Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics

Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India releases CPI inflation data for Sept

India will release CPI inflation data for September on Monday, Oct 12 at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).

12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

FRANCE-ECONOMY/EXPORT-FINANCING

French FinMin press conference on export financing

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds press conference on export financing

12 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

13 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE

NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions

In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (PIX)

U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night

Top executives at five major TV news networks described election night 2020 with a new focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency around what information is still unknown; and on reassuring viewers that slow results doesn't mean there's a crisis.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE

EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ENVIRONMENT-DISASTERS/UN

UN issues report on disasters worldwide and extreme weather events

The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction issues report on disasters, extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS

FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools

Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

12 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida

President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's Anwar to meet king as premiership hangs in balance

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he will meet with the country's king to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar had said he has a "strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

13 Oct

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/

EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's election is always a close race

Explainer on New Zealand's complex German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) voting system in which the government is usually formed by two or more parliamentary political parties. This means getting a majority is simply not enough, and parties have to reach a deal to form the government, making it a close contest.

13 Oct

VENEZUELA-PROTESTS/

In Venezuela heartland, seething Maduro supporters fueled a protest wave

A week-long wave of protests in small rural Venezuelan signals that the agricultural heartland, traditionally a stronghold of the ruling Socialist Party, remains a tinder box for social unrest amid a crippling six-year economic crisis accelerated by a six-month coronavirus quarantine.

13 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Far-right party vox calls protests against the state of emergency in Madrid

People protest against the state of emergency in the Madrid region in their cars in a demonstration organized by the far-right party Vox on Spain's national day.

12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX) (TV)

News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak

A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.

12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament

Reaction from the North as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

12 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court

Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now

Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.

12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

NETHERLANDS-COLONIAL ARTWORK/ (PIX)

Dutch museums prepare to return colonial-era art collections

Dutch museums will review their vast art collections for works from former colonies of the Netherlands after the government was advised to return them to their countries of origin.

13 Oct

TELEVISION-WEST WING/ (PIX) (TV)

TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for real life voting message

Fourteen years after television's award winning political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls on Nov. 3 month to choose a real one.

13 Oct