REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

12 Oct 2020 / 18:04 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

    New attacks increase strains on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

    Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing pressure on a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.

    EMIRATES-ISRAEL/NETANYAHU

    Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon

    Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.

    U.S.

    USA-ELECTION/

    Trump tries to put COVID-19 behind him with campaign rally in Florida

    President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-FAUCI

    Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad

    Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.

    BUSINESS

    Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy protection amid U.S. opioid litigation

    Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after it lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

    CHINA-AUTOS/GM-SALES

    Cadillac, Buick help GM to first China sales growth in two years

    General Motors Co (GM) on Monday said continued market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis helped its China vehicle sales grow 12% on year in July-September, marking the Detroit automaker's first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-STUDY

    Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds

    The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR-TAXI DRIVER

    'Not scared of the virus', Myanmar taxi driver's pilgrimage to a sacred pagoda

    Defying the threat of contracting coronavirus and a citywide lockdown, Myanmar taxi driver Ko Naing, 50, still travels each day to pray outside the sacred Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the country's holiest Buddhist site.

    SPORTS

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/

    Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

    The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

    GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/

    Kim keeps Inbee at bay to claim maiden major title

    With a string of near-misses at the majors and Olympic champion Park In-bee breathing down her neck, it was a relieved Kim Sei-young who tapped in the winning putt to claim the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)

    2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced

    The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.

    12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

    APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

    What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday

    Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)

    Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics

    Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.

    12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

    India releases CPI inflation data for Sept

    India will release CPI inflation data for September on Monday, Oct 12 at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).

    12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    FRANCE-ECONOMY/EXPORT-FINANCING

    French FinMin press conference on export financing

    French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds press conference on export financing

    12 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

    23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

    Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

    13 Oct

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE

    NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions

    In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (PIX)

    U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night

    Top executives at five major TV news networks described election night 2020 with a new focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency around what information is still unknown; and on reassuring viewers that slow results doesn't mean there's a crisis.

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE

    EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

    A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    ENVIRONMENT-DISASTERS/UN

    UN issues report on disasters worldwide and extreme weather events

    The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction issues report on disasters, extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS

    FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett

    Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)

    Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools

    Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

    GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

    Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

    12 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

    Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

    Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

    12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

    Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida

    President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.

    12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Malaysia's Anwar to meet king as premiership hangs in balance

    Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he will meet with the country's king to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar had said he has a "strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

    13 Oct

    NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/

    EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's election is always a close race

    Explainer on New Zealand's complex German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) voting system in which the government is usually formed by two or more parliamentary political parties. This means getting a majority is simply not enough, and parties have to reach a deal to form the government, making it a close contest.

    13 Oct

    VENEZUELA-PROTESTS/

    In Venezuela heartland, seething Maduro supporters fueled a protest wave

    A week-long wave of protests in small rural Venezuelan signals that the agricultural heartland, traditionally a stronghold of the ruling Socialist Party, remains a tinder box for social unrest amid a crippling six-year economic crisis accelerated by a six-month coronavirus quarantine.

    13 Oct

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

    Far-right party vox calls protests against the state of emergency in Madrid

    People protest against the state of emergency in the Madrid region in their cars in a demonstration organized by the far-right party Vox on Spain's national day.

    12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX) (TV)

    News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak

    A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.

    12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

    British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

    12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

    British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament

    Reaction from the North as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.

    12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

    Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

    12 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

    Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court

    Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

    12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

    USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)

    Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now

    Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.

    12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    NETHERLANDS-COLONIAL ARTWORK/ (PIX)

    Dutch museums prepare to return colonial-era art collections

    Dutch museums will review their vast art collections for works from former colonies of the Netherlands after the government was advised to return them to their countries of origin.

    13 Oct

    TELEVISION-WEST WING/ (PIX) (TV)

    TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for real life voting message

    Fourteen years after television's award winning political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls on Nov. 3 month to choose a real one.

    13 Oct

