REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/
New attacks increase strains on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces accused each other on Monday of launching new attacks in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, increasing pressure on a humanitarian ceasefire intended to stop the heaviest fighting over the enclave for more than 25 years.
EMIRATES-ISRAEL/NETANYAHU
Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon
Israel's cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi's crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.
U.S.
USA-ELECTION/
Trump tries to put COVID-19 behind him with campaign rally in Florida
President Donald Trump will try to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail on Monday, beginning a three-week sprint to the Nov. 3 election with a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-FAUCI
Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad
Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.
BUSINESS
Mallinckrodt files for bankruptcy protection amid U.S. opioid litigation
Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after it lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.
CHINA-AUTOS/GM-SALES
Cadillac, Buick help GM to first China sales growth in two years
General Motors Co (GM) on Monday said continued market recovery from the COVID-19 crisis helped its China vehicle sales grow 12% on year in July-September, marking the Detroit automaker's first Chinese quarterly sales growth in two years.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-STUDY
Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds
The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said on Monday, highlighting the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MYANMAR-TAXI DRIVER
'Not scared of the virus', Myanmar taxi driver's pilgrimage to a sacred pagoda
Defying the threat of contracting coronavirus and a citywide lockdown, Myanmar taxi driver Ko Naing, 50, still travels each day to pray outside the sacred Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, the country's holiest Buddhist site.
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/
Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title
The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.
GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/
Kim keeps Inbee at bay to claim maiden major title
With a string of near-misses at the majors and Olympic champion Park In-bee breathing down her neck, it was a relieved Kim Sei-young who tapped in the winning putt to claim the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (PIX) (TV)
2020 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is announced
The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in economic sciences are announced at a news conference.
12 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS
What phones and gadgets to expect from Apple on Tuesday
Factbox of products expected by analysts from Apple at its launch event, including the iPhone 12
12 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
CATERPILLAR-SERVICES/TECHNOLOGY (PIX)
Caterpillar bets on self-driving machines impervious to pandemics
Question: How can a company like Caterpillar try to counter a slump in sales of bulldozers and trucks during a pandemic that has made every human a potential disease vector? Answer: Cut out human operators, perhaps? Caterpillar's autonomous driving technology, which can be bolted on to existing machines, is helping the U.S. heavy equipment maker mitigate the heavy impact of the coronavirus crisis on sales of its traditional workhorses.
12 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION
India releases CPI inflation data for Sept
India will release CPI inflation data for September on Monday, Oct 12 at 5.30 pm (Indian Standard Time).
12 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
FRANCE-ECONOMY/EXPORT-FINANCING
French FinMin press conference on export financing
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire holds press conference on export financing
12 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)
23rd Milken Institute Global Conference
Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.
13 Oct
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-COURT/BARRETT-PROFILE
NEWSMAKER-U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett has staked out conservative positions
In nominating Amy Coney Barrett for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has selected a federal appeals court judge who has staked out conservative legal positions on key hot-button issues in three years on the bench.
USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (PIX)
U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night
Top executives at five major TV news networks described election night 2020 with a new focus on restraint, not speed; on transparency around what information is still unknown; and on reassuring viewers that slow results doesn't mean there's a crisis.
USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE
EXPLAINER-The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race
A look at how the U.S. determines who will win the presidential race via the electoral college system, the history of faithless electors, what the holes are in the laws that could pave the way for Electoral College disputes if election results are unclear.
ENVIRONMENT-DISASTERS/UN
UN issues report on disasters worldwide and extreme weather events
The U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction issues report on disasters, extreme weather events between 2000 and 2019
USA-COURT/BARRETT-RULINGS
FACTBOX-Noteworthy legal opinions from Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme Court, has served as a federal appeals court judge since 2017 and has weighed in on cases involving several hot-button issues including abortion, gun rights, immigration and campus sexual assault.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-SCHOOLS (PIX)
Kenya to begin phased reopening of schools
Kenya will partially reopen its schools on Monday, after the government scrapped plans to cancel the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States
Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.
12 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL
Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll
Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
12 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)
Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida
President Donald Trump will resume his campaign rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis by traveling to Sanford, Florida, on Monday.
12 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Malaysia's Anwar to meet king as premiership hangs in balance
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he will meet with the country's king to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar had said he has a "strong and convincing majority" of members of parliament backing his claim to the premiership.
NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/
EXPLAINER-Why New Zealand's election is always a close race
Explainer on New Zealand's complex German-style Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) voting system in which the government is usually formed by two or more parliamentary political parties. This means getting a majority is simply not enough, and parties have to reach a deal to form the government, making it a close contest.
VENEZUELA-PROTESTS/
In Venezuela heartland, seething Maduro supporters fueled a protest wave
A week-long wave of protests in small rural Venezuelan signals that the agricultural heartland, traditionally a stronghold of the ruling Socialist Party, remains a tinder box for social unrest amid a crippling six-year economic crisis accelerated by a six-month coronavirus quarantine.
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)
Far-right party vox calls protests against the state of emergency in Madrid
People protest against the state of emergency in the Madrid region in their cars in a demonstration organized by the far-right party Vox on Spain's national day.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-TYROL (PIX) (TV)
News conference on Tyrol's handling of coronavirus outbreak
A panel of experts set up by the province of Tyrol to assess its response to the coronavirus pandemic in light of the massive outbreak at the Ischgl ski resort holds a news conference on its findings being published on Monday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)
British PM Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.
12 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)
Reaction from the North as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils new coronavirus measures to parliament, stepping up local action to try to stem rapidly rising COVID-19 cases.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND
Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference
12 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)
Confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for Trump nominee to Supreme Court
Multi-day U.S. Senate confirmation hearing scheduled to begin for President Donald Trump's nominee to Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
12 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX) (TV)
Transgender man's dream of entering U.S. military thwarted for now
Paulo Batista is striving to fulfill his father's dying wish for him to join the U.S. military, but says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. Batista is transgender, effectively banned from military service under a policy announced by U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and formally adopted in 2019.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
NETHERLANDS-COLONIAL ARTWORK/ (PIX)
Dutch museums prepare to return colonial-era art collections
Dutch museums will review their vast art collections for works from former colonies of the Netherlands after the government was advised to return them to their countries of origin.
TELEVISION-WEST WING/ (PIX) (TV)
TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for real life voting message
Fourteen years after television's award winning political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls on Nov. 3 month to choose a real one.