REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT/

EU reaches 'truly historic' deal on pandemic recovery after fractious summit

European Union leaders clinched an "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit lasting almost five days.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE

Wave of promising study results raise hopes for coronavirus vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Florida COVID-19 cases soar again, California sees surge stabilize

The coronavirus pandemic raged in Florida on Monday as the state reported more than 10,000 new infections for a sixth day in a row, but California saw improvement, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to stabilize after a surge.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. congressional Democrats, White House to meet on coronavirus aid

Advisers to President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

BUSINESS

EBAY-DIVESTITURE/ADEVINTA

Adevinta buys eBay's classifieds unit in $9.2 bln deal

Ebay Inc has agreed to sell its classified ads business to Norwegian group Adevinta ADEV.OL in a deal worth $9.2 billion, creating the world's largest classifieds group, the companies said on Tuesday.

LINKEDIN-LAYOFFS/

LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Microsoft Corp's professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6% of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.

ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/WALT DISNEY-MEDIA

Disney's ABC News says senior executive leaving after alleged racist comments

ABC News, a Walt Disney Co unit, said senior executive Barbara Fedida is leaving the company after an independent investigation alleged she had made racially insensitive comments and used inappropriate language, according to an email.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.

SPORTS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-COLLINS

Collins 'dismissed' from World TeamTennis over COVID-19 protocol breach

American Danielle Collins has been dismissed from the World TeamTennis event in West Virginia for breaking COVID-19 protocols, organisers said on Tuesday.

BASEBALL-MLB/KAPLER

Giants manager Kapler kneels during national anthem at Oakland game

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he would continue to speak out against racial injustice after joining his players in taking a knee during the national anthem before their exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MASKS (PIX)

Fed, Walmart share the push to #maskup

Ask a Federal Reserve official these days what is the most important step needed to get the economy on track from the body blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, and you'll likely get a short and fast answer: Wear a mask. It's a message now rolling out with greater repetition and urgency from the most influential U.S. economic players in both the public and private spheres as early signs of a fast recovery have begun to fade amid a resurgence of the disease in many areas of the country, across the South and West in particular.

21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NOBLE ENERGY-M&A/DEALS (PIX)

Chevron's $5 bln deal for Noble ends deal drought, sets price benchmark

Chevron Corp's surprise $5 billion all-stock deal for oil producer Noble Energy ends this year's deal drought, merger and acquisition lawyers, bankers and oil analysts said, and sets a price benchmark that could trigger more buys.

21 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

21 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

21 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/HEARING

Senate Banking Committee votes on Fed nominees Shelton, Waller

Senate Banking Committee meets in executive session to vote on the nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller to be members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

21 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines to post second-quarter loss as pandemic hits air travel

United Airlines is due to report after the bell a steep second-quarter loss and revenue drop as the coronavirus pandemic triggers airlines' worst season ever.

21 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

EU-COMMISSION/BUDGETS (PIX) (TV)

European Commission publishes proposal on "customs single window"

The European Commission publishes a legislative proposal on "customs single window" and an action plan on the custom union.

22 Jul

NETHERLANDS-FARMERS/

Dutch farmers to block roads in nationwide protest against pollution rules

Dutch farmers have announced a day of national protests against new environmental pollution rules, which they say threaten their livelihoods. Following a string of similar protests in recent months, they are expected to block major roads with their tractors.

22 Jul

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to publish COVID-19 stimulus plan

The Irish government will this week publish details of its plan to stimulate the economy to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

22 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan attends meeting to assess two years of presidential cabinet

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting to assess the two years of the cabinet of ministers under the presidential system. (1100 GMT)

21 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA

Austrian government announces new coronavirus measures

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other ministers hold a news conference on new measures to deal with a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, which are widely expected to include re-introducing a requirement to wear face masks in shops.

21 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveils new economic proposals providing jobs in education

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech unveiling the third part of his four-part recovery plan, outlining new policies to create jobs in education, childcare and elder care, as he attempts to erase President Donald Trump's strength on the issue of economic stewardship.

21 Jul 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

USA-DENMARK/GREENLAND

Joint press conference between FMs of Denmark, Faroe Islands and Greenland

Foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland) host a short press conference on the day before a joint meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

21 Jul 12:10 ET / 16:10 GMT

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea on tax evasion charges at Philippine trial court

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea on tax evasion charges at a Philippine trial court. Ressa was earlier found guilty of cyber libel by a Manila court on June 15.

22 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Taiwan Foreign Minister holds news conference

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference.Wu is expected to talk about Taiwan's efforts to maintain its dwindling number of diplomatic efforts, Taiwan-US relations, Taiwan's exclusion from the WHO and its recent opening of diplomatic relations with globally unrecognised Somaliland.

22 Jul 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

USA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

22 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-UNITY

How coronavirus strained the United Kingdom's unity

How has coronavirus strained the bonds that tie together the four nations of the United Kingdom. – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

22 Jul

USA-CONGRESS/DEFENSE

U.S. House, Senate debate massive defense bill

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives debate and vote on amendments to the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a must-pass $740 billion bill that sets policy for the Pentagon on everything from soldiers' pay rates to weapons purchases to whether bases should be named for Confederate generals.

22 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-WEATHER/FLOODS-DAMS (PIX) (TV)

China dam collapse points to 'black swan' challenges ahead

The wall of a small reservoir deep in China's Guangxi region gave way after days of heavy downpours in an unexpected collapse that tells of the tests ahead for the country's 94,000 small and aging dams as weather events grow more extreme. The unanticipated collapse suggests that one super-powerful storm might be enough to overwhelm a reservoir, especially if the design is inferior and dam maintenance is spotty.

22 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

22 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SENTENCING

Convicted former Unaoil managers face jail over Iraq bribery

Three convicted former managers of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil will be sentenced on Wednesday and Thursday for bribing Iraqi officials to secure lucrative oil projects after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

22 Jul

BHP-BRITAIN/COURT-DAM (PIX)

Brazilians kick off $6.3 bln UK claim against BHP over 2015 dam failure

More than 200,000 Brazilian people and groups will kick off a 5 billion-pound ($6.3 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian miner BHP in Britain over a 2015 dam failure that led to Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

22 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp's former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

22 Jul