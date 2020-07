Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA-TIBET-MOFA/

China, U.S. trade tit-for-tat visa curbs over Tibet

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. citizens who have engaged in what it called "egregious" behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against U.S restrictions on Chinese officials.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CHINA-SECURITY/

China converts Hong Kong hotel into new national security office

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China opened its powerful national security office in Hong Kong on Wednesday, turning a hotel near a city-centre park that has been one of the most popular venues for pro-democracy protests into its new headquarters.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. tops 3 million known infections as coronavirus surges

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases on Tuesday as more states reported record numbers of new infections, and Florida faced an impending shortage of intensive care unit hospital beds.

GLOBAL-RACE-DEBATE-LETTER/

Backing anti-racism protests, renowned intellectuals lament intolerance 'on all sides'

More than 150 world renowned academics, writers and artists signed a letter published on Tuesday expressing support for global anti-racism protests while lamenting an "intolerant climate that has set in on all sides".

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-INDUSTRIAL-PRODUCTION/

Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) - Orders for infrastructure materials and equipment have helped industrial output recover faster in China than most places emerging from COVID-19 lockdowns, but further expansion will be hard to attain without stronger broad-based demand and exports.

BRITAIN-EU-CLEARING/

EU says is assessing City's financial market access

LONDON (Reuters) - Assessments of Britain's future access to the European Union financial market are ongoing and take into account how far the United Kingdom will diverge from the bloc's rules, a European Commission official said on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-THE-OLD-GUARD/

Immortal mercenaries confront reality of forever in Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Audiences are used to seeing comic book superheroes come to life on screen but in "The Old Guard" the heroes only have one power - immortality.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP-COURT/

Johnny Depp launches London tabloid court battle

LONDON (Reuters) - Johnny Depp launched his legal action against Britain's The Sun newspaper on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NHL/

NHL: Players' union executive board approves deal to resume ice hockey season

The NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) executive board has approved a tentative agreement to resume the ice hockey season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said late on Tuesday.

TENNIS-SODERLING/

Soderling says free of anxiety after nine-year struggle

Former world tennis number four Robin Soderling says he has come through a nine-year battle with anxiety and panic attacks and has called for athletes' mental health to be given more focus.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RURAL (PIX)

Coronavirus 'collateral damage' hits U.S. rural power providers

The 10 rural counties in Illinois that Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative provides power to have barely been touched by COVID-19, with just a handful of deaths among them. But the knock-on economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been widespread in this Farm Belt region.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-AMBULANCES (PIX) (TV)

Free ambulance service helps save mothers and babies in Kenya

A free ambulance service in Kenya is helping save lives by transporting mothers in labour to hospitals after a curfew introduced to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The service has been so successful that organisers now want to make it a permanent fixture to help reduce maternal mortality.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South African health minister addresses parliament on COVID-19

South Africa's Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, delivers a statement to lawmakers on the impact of COVID-19 as infections surge in the economic heartland of the country, Gauteng province.

8 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian state isolated as authorities try to contain surge in coronavirus cases

Residents in Melbourne, capital of Victoria, are in a six-week lock down as authorities try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, closing down the border between between Victoria and New South Wales.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil amid COVID-19

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

9 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-IMMIGRATION/STUDENTS-UNCERTAINTY

Foreign students in U.S. left in limbo after Trump administration announces new restrictions

A story about individual students who are affected by the Trump administration's announcement that foreign students who receive all of their classes online must leave the country. Many are now in a state of limbo, desperately looking for answers to determine whether they can stay or must return home.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump, the 2020 election, Russia

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest measurement of American public opinion. The survey contains questions about approval of President Donald Trump, support for Democrat Joe Biden and Trump for the 2020 election, and also what the public thinks of the latest allegations that Russia paid the Taliban to attack the American military.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ARIZONA

Trump's troubles in Arizona mount with coronavirus surge

Arizona has served as a southwestern bulwark for Republicans for decades, voting for a Democratic presidential candidate only once since 1948. But a surge of coronavirus cases in the state and President Donald Trump's uneven response to the pandemic have worsened a political perfect storm already facing his re-election bid.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Senegal slave island, moved by George Floyd's death, renames Europe Square

Senegal's Goree Island, which for centuries served as a way station in the Transatlantic slave trade, has changed the name of its Europe Square in response to the death of George Floyd in the United States and the global movement it inspired. It will now be known as Freedom and Human Dignity Square, the municipal council decided.

8 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel in Brussels to adress EU lawmakers, push Brussels chiefs on budget

German Chancellor Angela Merkel travels abroad for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to visit Brussels. She will debate the German EU presidency with lawmakers and hold meetings with EU chiefs in Brussels as negotiations over the bloc's 2021-27 budget heat up.

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SEDWILL

Britain's top civil servant answers questions after announcing his departure

Britain's most senior civil servant, Mark Sedwill, will answer questions put by a parliamentary committee, just days after he announced he was stepping down following reports of a rift with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top political adviser.

8 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-COURIERS/PROTESTS (TV)

Delivery couriers call for rally over unpaid salaries

Couriers working for a major food delivery company call for a rally at its head office.

9 Jul

NILE-CONVERGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - At Nile's convergence, concern that dam will sap river's strength

For more than a century, workers at an open-air factory on Khartoum's Tuti Island have been moulding the rich brown mud deposited by the Blue Nile into bricks. On plots next door, farmers grow aubergines, mangos and a dozen other crops on land replenished by the Blue Nile's flooding. They benefit from the force of the river before it merges with the White Nile at Tuti Island's tip and flows north towards Egypt.

9 Jul

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippines lower house committee may vote on franchise approval for top broadcaster ABS-CBN

A lower house legislative franchises committee may vote on whether to approve the broadcast license of major network ABS-CBN, amid efforts by the telecoms regulator to keep it off the air. Critics say the limbo for ABS is politically motivated and linked to the president's open dislike for the broadcaster, which his offices denies.

9 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-OLYMPICS (PIX)

With a year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the Japanese public, predicting that few people will have coronavirus antibodies and that vaccines will not be widely available.

9 Jul

USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S., S.Korean officials meet in Seoul to discuss N.Korea strategy

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

9 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MARIJUANA-INSURANCE/

ANALYSIS-Cannabis firms see spike in insurance costs to protect leaders as investors sue

Canadian and U.S. cannabis companies are facing a spike in already high costs of insurance to protect top executives from personal liability, following a slew of lawsuits by disgruntled investors alleging fraud and misinformation, with more such action expected.

8 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

UK's Sunak to map out next moves in COVID recovery plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out his next moves to prevent a wave of job cuts from snowballing into a full-blown unemployment crisis in the world's sixth-biggest economy.

8 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TIKTOK-ADVERTISING/ (PIX)

TikTok's ad launch faces challenges from U.S. ban threat, hoaxes

TikTok's launch on Wednesday of a new platform to court small business advertisers is fraught with challenges, especially after the Trump administration's threat this week to impose a ban on China-based social media apps.

8 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/

Closure of bids to become head of the WTO

The final field of candidates will be known for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organization. Deadline is 1600 GMT

8 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on Fed response to COVID-19

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Federal Reserve's Response to COVID-19" before a Rotary Club of Columbus, Ga. webinar.

8 Jul 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES

Mexico central bank issues mintues of monetary policy meeting

The central bank will publish minutes from its last monetary policy decision. We will be on the lookout for comments on the future trajectory of interest rates and risks to inflation and economic growth.

9 Jul

IEA-ENERGY/

IEA clean energy transition summit

Ministers from countries representing the majority of global GDP, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will take part in the summit, gathering around a virtual table to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient.

9 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-CAFE (PIX) (TV)

Los Angeles cafe turns parking lot into socially distant greenhouse dining pods

A Los Angeles café has transformed its parking lot into individual greenhouse dining pods, to ensure social distancing, filled with plants, flowers and a mini-market.

8 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. This is the third of three days Depp is likely to be giving evidence.

9 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be briefed on the situation in Libya

8 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Syria cross-border aid resolution

U.N. Security Council to meet to announce results of voting on Russian draft resolution on Syria cross-border aid access.

8 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT