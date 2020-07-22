REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-CASES

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million - Reuters tally

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.

USA-CHINA/CONSULATE

U.S. tells China to shut Houston consulate in move China calls 'unprecedented escalation'

The United States has told the Chinese consulate in Houston to shut down in three days, citing a need to protect American intellectual property and information, amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/TENSION

Tension, infighting roil Trump White House as coronavirus strategy sputters

Differences over how to fight the coronavirus pandemic have sparked infighting and tension within the White House, hampering its response as the death toll mounts and President Donald Trump's approval ratings fall.

USA-CONGRESS/DEFENSE

U.S. House passes $740 bln defense bill; fight with Trump looms

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases.

BUSINESS

FIATCHRYSLER-WAYMO/SELFDRIVING

Waymo, Fiat Chrysler expand autonomous vehicle partnership

Self-driving car company Waymo LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are expanding their autonomous vehicle partnership to commercial vehicles, and Fiat Chrysler will develop fully self-driving vehicles exclusively with Waymo going forward, the companies said on Wednesday.

SNAP-RESULTS/

Snap misses user growth estimates, shares fall

Snap Inc said on Tuesday a bump in user growth at the start of coronavirus-led lockdowns petered out sooner than expected, and it forecast fewer current-quarter users than the Wall Street consensus.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP

Depp threw bottles "like grenades" in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades".

KANYE WEST-KIM KARDASHIAN/DIVORCE

Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian in deleted tweet

Rapper Kanye West said on Twitter early on Wednesday he has been trying to divorce his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, in a message that was deleted minutes later.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/MUTO

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto

Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday.

GOLF-PGATOUR/CHINA

PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 season of the PGA Tour Series-China has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the series said in a statement on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 election, coronavirus, economy

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest survey that measures popular support for President Donald Trump vs. Democrat Joe Biden. It will also include measurements of public opinion regarding the novel coronavirus and the economy.

22 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUSSIA-HISTORIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Russian court delivers verdict in case against hunter of Stalin's mass graves

A Russia court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case of of Yuri Dmitriev, a historian of Soviet-era crimes who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter. The hearing is closed for media.

22 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

22 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-DENMARK/

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Denmark

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Denmark on Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland). Matters to be discussed: Security, trade, COVID-19 pandemic and the Arctic.

22 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

White House, Congress jockey in looming showdown over coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress develop competing proposals for the next round of coronavirus relief intended to dull the pandemic's heavy human and economic toll. They are working on a tight timeline as enhanced unemployment payments authorized earlier in the year are due to expire on July 31.

22 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP-FALLOUT (PIX)

Forgive or forget Johnny Depp? Jury is out on his post-libel career

From a severed finger to defecation pranks and grafitti written in blood, the Johnny Depp libel case in London has exposed the kind of dirty laundry that Hollywood usually loves to hide. Yet whoever wins or loses, Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard may find it easier than expected to resume their careers.

22 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court.

23 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SECURITY/

Turkey's President Erdogan chairs national security council meeting

Turkey's President Erdogan chairs national security council meeting to discuss regional issues after Egypt parliament approved possible military intervention in Libya.

22 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GOLDMAN SACHS-CEO/SPEECH (GRAPHIC)

Goldman Sachs CEO to speak at Economic Club

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is expected to discuss his strategy to transform the traditionally trading-heavy bank into a universal one, as well as efforts to promote Black professionals within its ranks.

22 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BLACKSTONE-RESULTS

Blackstone second quarter earnings

Blackstone Group Inc, the world's largest private equity firm, reports its second quarter earnings after global financial markets recovered from a coronavirus-induced market selloff in March.

23 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-RESULTS (TV)

American Airlines, Southwest among U.S. airlines due to post pandemic-driven losses

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are among four U.S. airlines due to post second-quarter losses on Thursday and comment on the outlook for demand as COVID-19 cases spike in some key travel markets. Spirit Airlines and Alaska Airlines are also reporting.

23 Jul

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

POLL-Analysts on likely outcome of central bank rate decision

We'll poll analysts on the likely outcome of the central bank board's interest rate vote on July 31.

23 Jul

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to publish COVID-19 stimulus plan

Ireland to detail a multi-billion euro plan to stimulate the economy to include an extension to its wage subsidy scheme, an increase in grants for impacted businesses and targeted measures for the hard-hit tourist sector.

23 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINECHAT

#AskReuters Twitter chat on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines

Twitter-savvy experts from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, University of Michigan's School of Public Health, Georgetown's O'Neill Institute, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and other leading research institutions will discuss COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in a Twitter chat.

22 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DIOR-LECCE-DESIGNER (PIX) (TV)

Dior designer Chiuri revives childhood memories in Italy for cruise collection

For Dior's cruise collection, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri shines spotlight on artisans from the town of Lecce in southern Italy, where she spent summers as a child. The show will be closed to the public due to COVID protocols, saddening Chiuri who wanted to share the moment with the locals.

22 Jul 17:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-MARS (PIX) (TV)

China to launch its first-ever unmanned probe to Mars

China will launch its first-ever unmanned probe to Mars at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan between July 22 to 24.

23 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SENTENCING

Convicted former Unaoil managers face jail over Iraq bribery

Three convicted former managers of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil will be sentenced on Wednesday and Thursday for bribing Iraqi officials to secure lucrative oil projects after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

23 Jul