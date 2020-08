Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as around 200 police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.

China sends fighter jets as US health chief visits Taiwan

TAIPEI, (Reuters) - Chinese air force jets briefly crossed the mid-line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday and were tracked by Taiwanese missiles, Taiwan's government said, as U.S. health chief Alex Azar visited the island to offer President Donald Trump's support.

China imposes sanctions against U.S. lawmakers over Hong Kong

BEIJING, (Reuters) - China said it would apply sanctions against 11 U.S. citizens including officials from Monday in response to Washington's move on Friday to impose sanctions on 11 Hong Kong and Chinese officials whom it accused of curtailing political freedoms in the city.

Pelosi, Mnuchin open door to narrower COVID-19 aid through 2020

WASHINGTON/Morristown, NJ, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said they were open to restarting COVID-19 aid talks, after weeks of failed negotiations prompted President Donald Trump to take executive actions that Democrats argued would do little to ease Americans' financial distress.

French economic activity runs 7% below normal level in July - Bank of France

PARIS, (Reuters) - Economic activity in France ran at 7% below normal levels in July, a slight improvement on June, as the construction sector neared pre-coronavirus crisis levels of activity and industrial capacity usage nudged higher, the Bank of France said.

China's factory deflation slows in July as recovery gains strength

BEIJING, (Reuters) - China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

MTV's Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic.

PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'

SAN FRANCISCO, (Reuters) - The performance of some of the PGA Tour's brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned pros and "veterans" heaped praise on 23-year-old champion Collin Morikawa on Sunday.

Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled - report

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

Students hold protest to call for Thai government to resign

Youth activists and students of Thailand's Thammasat University hold a protest at its Rangsit campus outside of Bangkok in the latest amid growing calls for the government to resign, dissolve parliament and hold new elections under a revised constitution.

10 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Democrats eye coronavirus-stricken Texas for Biden as Trump falters

As Texas grapples with a massive resurgence in coronavirus cases, Democrats are increasingly confident they could turn a long-held dream into reality: winning the state's presidential contest for the first time in more than four decades.

10 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

German finance minister gives news conference after being nominated SPD chancellor candidate

Olaf Scholz, who says he has been proposed by his Social Democrat party's leadership as their candidate for chancellor at next year's elections, speaks to reporters.

10 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Turkey's Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting with the economy, coronavirus and energy on the agenda

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (1200 GMT) with issues on the agenda likely to include the coronavirus, the economy, energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

10 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

US health chief meets Taiwan foreign minister, gives speech

US Heath Secretary Alex Azar meets Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in the morning and then gives a speech at a university in the afteroon. China has been angered by the visit and on Monday flew fighter jets near Taiwan.

11 Aug 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

Venezuelans priced out of basic services from cooking gas to internet

Venezuelans are steadily losing access to subsidized public services such as running water that have for years helped them survive the country's economic crisis, piling pressure on a population already struggling under a coronavirus quarantine.

Aug 11

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar faces challenge as four states hold House primaries

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a member of "The Squad" is among incumbents facing challengers as four states -- also including Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin -- hold primary elections for the House of Representatives and Georgia holds a run-off.

Aug 11

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions

Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

Aug 11

Artists fear creative freedom stifled after national security law passes

Artists, creatives and cartoonists who have all created political art now fear their days are numbered. Hong Kong was a place for artists to express their political views without fear of retribution, now that may change with the implementation of the new law.

Aug 11

Norway lawmakers to scrutinise hiring of new wealth fund head

Norway's parliament will hold a public hearing on the recent appointment of hedge fund veteran Nicolai Tangen as head of Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, scrutinising whether any conflicts of interest exist

10 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

'Maldive Gaza' cafe offers taste of paradise to blockaded strip

Mediterranean waves crashed below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the new "Maldive Gaza" cafe, which hopes to give a tiny taste of paradise to Palestinians in the blockaded strip.

Aug 11

Kenya's famed wildebeest migration begins without tourists An estimated 500,000 wildebeest have arrived in the dusty terrain of Kenya's Masaai Mara National Reserve, part of an annual migration from Tanzania. Tens of thousands of tourists would usually be on hand to watch the spectacle. But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping most visitors away, raising fears that communities that rely on tourism revenues recould be plunged into poverty - a major driver of poaching.

10 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Philippines' President Duterte to address the nation on its intensifying coronavirus crisis

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to address the nation as COVID-19 infections continue to soar and restrictions tighten, at a time when most of Southeast Asia is moving closer to normalising. (Duterte's addresses typically take place at night).

10 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Pandemic starts to surge in war-hit Libya

Libyans are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as numbers rapidly rise in a country where years of chaos, division and war have left the health system in ruins.

Aug 11

Clinical test of Sinovac vaccine begins in Indonesia

Launching ceremony of the human trials for a potential vaccine for coronavirus in Indonesia which President Joko Widodo is expected to attend. The phase 3 clinical trial is a collaboration between China-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac, and Indonesian state-owned firm, Bio Farma.

Aug 11

fraternities and sororities grapple with coronavirus As U.S. college campuses begin to brim with activity, fraternities and sororities are grappling with how to recruit and enthuse members while persuading them to follow social moratoriums and safety protocols so not to spread COVID-19.

Aug 11

Australian authorities try to contain new wave of coronavirus cases

Australian authorities are hopeful that a fall in the rate of new coronavirus cases signals a turning point in the effort to contain a second wave of infections.

Aug 11