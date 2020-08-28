REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS-ABE

Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world's third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defences.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-GAZA

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Israeli aircraft and tanks struck Hamas facilities in Gaza on Friday and militants fired half a dozen rockets towards southern Israel, the military said, as mediators work for calm along the volatile frontier.

U.S.

STORM-LAURA

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana, kills six, but less damage than forecast

Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana on Thursday, killing six people and flattening buildings across a wide swatch of the state before moving into Arkansas with heavy rains.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA

Calm prevails for second night in Kenosha, latest Black Lives Matter flashpoint

Dwindling numbers of anti-racism protesters milled about the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, late on Thursday as a tense calm prevailed for a second night following a wave of deadly unrest that began when a Black man was shot in the back by a white cop.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-DAIMLER-ELECTRIC-VEHICLES

Amazon orders 1,800 Mercedes-Benz electric vans for European deliveries

Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it had ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet, as part of the online retailer's plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.

GLOBAL-RACE-RETAIL

In wake of shootings, retailers respond to consumer interest in Black-owned businesses

A day after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, searches for the term "Black-owned businesses" began to surge on Google Trends, as social media users called out for suggestions on where to spend their money in a way that supported the Black community.

ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEOGAMES-FALL GUYS

Feel-good hit 'Fall Guys' knocks out the competition on PlayStation, PC

Independent British firm Tonic Games has delivered the latest feel-good gaming hit, "Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout", after Sony Corp 6758.T offered it to subscribers and by tapping the power of streamers and social media.

MUSIC-BLACKPINK-SELENA-GOMEZ

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single "Ice Cream" on Friday to furious fan approval.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NCAA/OLSON

Basketball-Arizona's Hall of Fame coach Olson dies aged 85

Hall of Fame basketball coach Lute Olson, who guided the Arizona Wildcats to their only NCAA championship in 1997, has died aged 85, the university confirmed on Thursday.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-SPORTS

NBA ready to resume games after players' racial injustice boycott

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/JACKSONHOLE-LABOR (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Powell's white collar world led to a Fed put for blue collar jobs

Raised in a white collar Washington D.C. suburb, a product of prep schools, elite colleges, and the 1% world of private equity, Jerome Powell is an unlikely candidate to tilt U.S. monetary policy towards the working class. But just as former Fed chair Paul Volcker changed U.S. central banking to fight inflation in service of the larger economy, so Powell has seized the moment to ease up on that battle and, if a new Fed approach works as expected, register economic gains for a broader set of Americans through more jobs and better wages.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/COVID-STATES (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. economic recovery hampered by wobbly performance in powerhouse states

The four largest U.S. states have failed to find the sweet spot in balancing health and economics in their responses to the coronavirus epidemic, a drag on the country as a whole.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-BANKS/OUTLOOK

As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for new risks, realities

Canadian banks are bracing for higher loan delinquencies and increased uncertainty as the government's pandemic aid programs and loan deferrals end in the next few months, despite expectations for a prolonged and choppy economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Five of the top six banks posted better-than-expected profits this week, helped by strong trading revenues, while customer assistance measures kept a lid on bad loans, but executives warned the future remains challenging.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/LAYOFFS

Banks eye layoffs as they plan for recession-era budgets

As Wall Street looks to slash expenses, employees in operations departments, like call centers and IT departments, are expected to face the deepest cuts, consultants, industry insiders and compensation analysts said.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-DEFORESTATION/CATTLE (PIX) (TV)

SPECIAL REPORT-One rancher's struggle with deforestation in Brazil's Amazon

A rancher in Brazil sought to ensure none of his cattle come from breeders working illegally cleared rainforest. His effort was entangled by snags that have long hindered order in the Amazon – from lax land registries to weak law enforcement to the opaque workings of Brazil's beef business.

28 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

STORM-LAURA/ENERGY (PIX)

U.S. energy sputters back from Hurricane Laura

Oil companies are sending crews out to offshore platforms and recalling refinery workers as shippers recalling fleets and the U.S. energy sector sputters back from Hurricane Laura.

28 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-CONTRAST

ANALYSIS-What the conventions reveal for Biden, Trump in final stretch to November

The back-to-back nominating conventions that concluded on Thursday night with Trump's stark depiction of an America under Biden ensured that both intend to fight for the sliver of independent and moderate voters in battleground states that decide elections with wildly differing strategies.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/JAMES

NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election

NBA star LeBron James has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election.

28 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/IMMIGRATION (INSIGHT) (PIX)

Legal hurdles, pandemic would bedevil Biden efforts to undo Trump immigration overhaul

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he will reverse some of President Donald Trump's restrictive immigration policies should he win in November, but the dizzying number of changes could take months or years to undo, according to policy and regulatory experts and people close to the Biden campaign.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN (TV)

More National Guard troops arrive in Wisconsin; teenager charged in shootings appears court

National Guard troops from four states will arrive in Wisconsin on Friday, hoping to clamp down on the violence that left two dead earlier in the week during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/

Macron holds Q&A with journalists

France's Macron holds Q&A with journalists on domestic and foreign policy. Expect the resurgent coronavirus epidemic, engineering France's economic recovery, Brexit, US elections and Lebanon to be among the topics in focus

28 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON

Steve Bannon's efforts to bring his fiery brand of populism to Eurpoe fall flat

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt to export his brand of populism to Europe is on the rocks, according to his partners in Italy and Belgium. The week after Bannon was charged with fraud for his role in an effort to raise money to help build Trump's wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, people working with him said an effort to found an academy for right-wing Roman Catholic activists in Italy faces a criminal inquiry and a project aimed at ending the European Union has quietly closed up shop.

28 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in New Hampshire

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts campaign rally in Manchester, N.H.

28 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

Czech Senate chief departs for trip to Taiwan that strains China relations

Chairman Milos Vystrcil of the Czech upper house of parliament, the Senate, departs with a delegation of politicians and businessmen for a five-day trip to Taiwan, a mission that has angered China. The Czech government has also refused to endorse the trip, and sticks to its one-China policy. Vystrcil, a member of the opposition, has billed the trip a sign of support for Czech values-based policies as well as business.

29 Aug

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-TIKTOK/INFLUENCERS (PIX) (TV)

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. They're also feeling concerned about their future.

28 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (PIX)

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronvirus shutdowns

Reality shows, re-runs and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America's top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns.

28 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT/DOLPHINS (PIX)

Autopsy report for remaining dead Mauritius dolphins to be released

Autoposy results are expected on the remaining 25 dolphins that washed up in Mauritius near the site of an oil spill on Wednesday and Thursday. The cause of death remains unclear after two of the animals showed no trace of oil in their bodies, a preliminary autopsy report showed on Thursday.

28 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NISSAN-GHOSN/ (PIX)

Men accused of helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape face U.S. extradition hearing

Two men accused by Japan of helping former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn flee the country while he was awaiting trial on financial charges will urge a U.S. judge to reject the Asian country's extradition request. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell will hear arguments over whether the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, would be lawful.

28 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-LAURA/VOLUNTEERS (PIX)

Organized volunteers are changing the face of U.S. disaster response

Volunteer who rush to disasters areas have become a permanent part of U.S. recovery efforts. Groups including Rubicon, Task Force One and the Cajun Navy are changing the face of disaster response, becoming as much as part of aid as the American Red Cross and local church groups.

28 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

29 Aug