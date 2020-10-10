REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-DIPLOMACY

Shaky ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after Moscow deal

BAKU/YEREVAN - A shaky ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh entered into force on Saturday after a deal was struck in Moscow between Baku and Armenia to allow prisoners and the bodies of the dead to be exchanged.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

North Korea holds rare predawn military parade, South Korea says

SEOUL - North Korea held a military parade early on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party in a rare predawn event, South Korea's military said.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump plans return to campaign with first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump plans his first steps toward resuming in-person election campaigning on Saturday when he delivers remarks to supporters at the White House, aiming to show he has beaten the coronavirus and is back in the fray.

USA-ELECTION-TEXAS

Federal judge blocks Texas order limiting ballot drop-off sites to one per county

A U.S. federal judge blocked on Friday an order from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott limiting the number of drop-off sites allowed for absentee ballots statewide to just one per county, a constraint Democrats denounced as blatant voter suppression.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION-STEEL-INSIGHT

Trump steel tariffs bring job losses to swing state Michigan

CHICAGO - President Donald Trump promised a new dawn for the struggling U.S. steel industry in 2016, and the lure of new jobs in Midwestern states including Michigan helped him eke out a surprise election win.

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD

Wall Street Week Ahead: U.S. earnings improvement expected, but still a weak quarter

NEW YORK - While good business news has been in short supply, investors may take slight comfort in coming weeks from U.S. corporate earnings that are likely to be bad, but not as bad as they have been.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BROADWAY

Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended through May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York City's biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical "The Music Man" into 2022.

IRAN-MAESTRO

Iranian composer and opposition figure Shajarian buried near national poet

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, Iran's most celebrated musician and a critic of the government, was buried on Saturday near the 7th century national poet Ferdowsi, Iranian media reported.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL

Butler brilliant as Heat stave off elimination

Jimmy Butler scored a 35-point triple-double and the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-108 on Friday to stave off elimination and force an NBA Finals Game Six on Sunday.

CYCLING-GIRO

Cycling: Yates's positive coronavirus test casts shadow on Giro d'Italia

GIOVINAZZO, Italy - The Giro d'Italia was thrown into turmoil when Briton Simon Yates pulled out on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus one week into the three-week race.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (TV)

Police monitor movement of Madrid residents under the state of emergency

Police put check points in place to enforce state of emergency in the Spanish capital and nearby towns

10 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOUTH SUDAN-FLOODS/

South Sudanese families, weary from fleeing fighting, forced out again by floods

By the time the waters started rising, ethnic violence had already forced South Sudanese mother Vorgol Pulo, her husband, and their seven children to flee their home twice this year. The worst rains in living memory have forced nearly 370,000 people to flee their homes since July, and roughly half of South Sudan's 78 counties have large swathes of land underwater, the U.N. says.

10 Oct 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

FRANCE-ANIMALS/BLESSING (TV)

Paris church organises mass for animals blessing

Animals blessing ceremony in Paris

10 Oct 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

LITHUANIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Lithuanians go to the polls in parliamentary election

Lithuanians go to the polls to elect a new parliament.

11 Oct

TAJIKISTAN-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Tajikistan holds presidential election

Tajikistan to hold a presidential election in which incumbent Imomali Rakhmon is a clear favourite.

11 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS

Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus

Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.

11 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-MINING (PIX)

Fear and anger as world's biggest gold mine grapples with COVID-19

When miners at Indonesia's giant Grasberg mine started testing positive for coronavirus early in the pandemic, the mountain-top mining complex was quickly locked down. But as months of travel curbs dragged on, angry workers blockaded the mine until the operator - a unit of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Inc - relented and let them resume weekly rotations out of the site. Now the workers are happier, but health experts fear the greater risk of a new outbreak.

11 Oct