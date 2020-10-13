REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Nagorno-Karabakh truce buckles as both sides allege violations

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a humanitarian ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh that has claimed hundreds of lives in the past two weeks.

USA-TAIWAN/ARMS

White House moves forward on three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, five sources said on Monday, while China threatened retaliation.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Harris, fellow Democrats target Trump Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare

Democratic senators including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday painted President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as a threat to the Obamacare healthcare law during a deadly pandemic and denounced the Republican drive to approve her before the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRUMP

Trump tests negative for COVID-19, is not infectious -White House physician

U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus.

WALT DISNEY-RESTRUCTURING/

Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other streaming services as consumers increasingly gravitate to digital viewing.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JOHNSON&JOHNSON

J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

Johnson & Johnson said on it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

ITALY-ART/STATUES

Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show

After decades locked away in a basement, some of the finest sculptures from antiquity have been pulled from the gloom and returned to public view in Rome.

ART-AUCTION/DIAMOND-PREVIEW

Super rare, purple-pink diamond up for auction, could fetch $38 mln

An extremely rare, vivid purple-pink diamond mined in Russia is expected to fetch up to $38 million when it goes under the hammer on Nov. 11, the auction house Sotheby's said on Monday.

BASKETBALL-NBA/BUBBLE

After successful bubble, league grapples with uncertain future

As the NBA bursts its bubble following the completion of the Finals on Sunday, the league now faces tough questions about when next season will begin and what it will look like.

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS

Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next year's rearranged Olympic Games.

APPLE-IPHONE/PRODUCTS

Factbox of main phones and gadgets from Apple's event

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FRACKING/RADIATION

Researchers find elevated radiation near U.S. fracking sites

Radiation levels downwind of U.S. hydraulic fracturing drilling sites tend to be significantly higher than background levels, posing a potential health risk to nearby residents, according to a study by Harvard researchers released on Tuesday.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRELAND-BUDGET/ (PIX) (TV)

Ireland to cushion tough COVID-19 restrictions with budget billions

Ireland's government will offer in its budget for 2021 on Tuesday more support to those most impacted by some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 restrictions and will also try to prepare for the added threat of a no trade deal Brexit.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DELTA AIR-RESULTS/

Delta Air Lines posts quarterly results, first U.S. airline to report as COVID-19 crisis rages on

Delta Air Lines is due to post quarterly results on Thursday before the market opens, the first U.S. airline to report third quarter to Sept. 30 numbers as the COVID-19 continues to lash the travel industry and a second round of federal aid remains elusive.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

JP MORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan reports third quarter results

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to report a 25% drop in quarterly profits from a year earlier as the drag of low interest rates and weak loan demand overshadows better capital markets results. Analyst will be asking how much loan losses are increasing during the pandemic recession.

13 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to education group

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Early Childhood Education: Now More Than Ever" before virtual Virginia Early Childhood Foundation/Virginia Chamber of Commerce 7th Annual Executive Briefing.

13 Oct 12:25 ET / 16:25 GMT

APPLE-IPHONE/ (PIX) (TV)

Apple expected to announce iPhone 12 at 'Speed' event

Apple Inc is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 with speculation the base model may be cheaper than last year's phone and have 5G connectivity. The invitation announcing the event began, "Hi, Speed."

13 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on the Fed and economic inequality

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on "Is the Federal Reserve Contributing to Economic Inequality?" before virtual event of the University of California, Irvine, School of Social Sciences.

13 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

Canada's oil patch looks to government green aid to produce more crude

Canada's struggling oil patch is stepping up pressure on Ottawa to help fund projects that cut or offset their high carbon emissions to justify a long-term future of producing more oil and gas.

14 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOIEGRAS

French foie gras producers hold news conference

French foie gras producers hold news conference ahead of the year-end festivities. Sales of the delicacy like many other luxury foods have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the outlook is gloomy with the crisis not expected to fade before year-end festivities which account for the bulk of sales.

14 Oct

MILKEN-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

23rd Milken Institute Global Conference

RESCHEDULED FOR JULY 7-10 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Leaders in business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media gather at the 23rd Milken Institute Global Conference.

14 Oct

PORTUGAL-ENVIRONMENT/AVOCADOS (PIX) (TV)

Avocado boom comes at a price in Portugal's parched Algarve

Like many Britons in Portugal, Richard Alan moved to the sun-drenched southern Algarve region to retire. He bought a farm, married the love of his life and grew a vegetable garden. Then he started running out of water.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-CENSUS/UNDERCOUNTS (PIX)

INSIGHT-How poor regions lose out because of U.S. census undercounts

Getting Americans to respond to the 2020 census has been harder than ever this year during a pandemic that has driven down response rates and scaled-back door-knocking efforts. The hardest-to-count regions - typically poor, rural and often home to undocumented immigrants - are also those with the most to lose from undercounts, which rob communities of funding for social services.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ROYALISTS (PIX) (TV)

Royalists remember late King Bhumibol ahead of anti-monarchy protest

Royalists gather to remember late-King Bhumibol Adulyadej a day ahead of anti-government protest planned at the nearby Democracy Monument. The Grand Palace is to be opened for public to enter to pay respect to a King Rama 9 statue in an inner throne of the palace. King Bhumibol died 13 October 2016.

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

WTO-AIRCRAFT/

WTO set to authorise the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods over Boeing subsidies

The World Trade Organization is set to authorise the European Union to impose tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation against subsidies for planemaker Boeing

13 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

13 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

14 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FATIMA (PIX) (TV)

Thousands of pilgrims take part in a farewell procession to Our Lady of Fatima

With access to the sanctuary reduced from 300,000 to 6000 due to coronavirus, pilgrims take part in a farewell procession to Our Lady of Fatima as hotels and restaurants in the area struggle to survive due to the fall in the number of pilgrims attending religious celebrations.

13 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MUSIC-RADIOHEAD/CIRCLE GUITAR (PIX) (TV)

Radiohead guitarist exclusive demo of new self-picking 'circle' guitar

An exclusive demo of a radical new concept instrument dubbed the Circle Guitar. Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brian played it for the first time for Reuters, with Oscar-winning producer Paul Epworth also giving his opinion.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TELEVISION-WEST WING/ (PIX) (TV)

TV's 'West Wing' swaps fictional politics for real life voting message

Fourteen years after television's award-winning political drama "The West Wing" shut down its White House set, the show is back with its idealized version of a U.S. president and a mission to get Americans to the polls to choose a real one.

13 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

13 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Stanley Fitzpatrick, convicted of three murders

Ohio is scheduled to execute Stanley Fitzpatrick who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Doreatha Hayes, her 12-year-old daughter Shenay and a neighbor Elton Rose.

14 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Dutch government announces measures to curb coronavirus surge

The Netherlands, facing one of Europe's highest COVID-19 infection rates, announces new measures to slow the virus. A surge over the past month has seen cases rise to nearly 7,000 per day.

13 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUA/SOUTHKOREA-JOBS (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic creates hot demand for food delivery riders in South Korea

In South Korea, an increase in work-from-home policies and social distancing rules has led to a surge in food delivery orders and acute shortage of riders in the world's fourth-largest market for food deliveries. Art teacher Chey Young-ah, 37, switched gears to become a rider in August, saying she sees greater potential in the work.

14 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines' Duterte gives updates on measures versus pandemic

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

14 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-PROFESSIONALS (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan professionals turn to cooking and delivery to survive quarantine

Venezuelan professionals from biologists to lawyers have turned to making food and face masks or selling cleaning products as the coronavirus quarantine further weakens an economy already struggling under a six-year recession.

14 Oct