REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-NAJIB/

Malaysia's Najib found guilty of corruption in first 1MDB case

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

HONGKONG-SECURITY-CHINA-MOFA/

China says Hong Kong to suspend crime-related agreements with UK, Canada, Australia

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong's government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

Republicans unveil coronavirus plan, slash emergency unemployment benefit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS/

Six U.S. mayors urge Congress to block Trump federal deployment

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

BUSINESS

GERMANY-ECONOMY/EXPORTS

German car sector among biggest winners as export expectations pick up - Ifo

Export expectations in the manufacturing sector of Europe's largest economy rose in July, with the automotive industry among the biggest winners, the Ifo institute said, in a boon for a sector that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

REMINGTON-ARMS-BANKRUPTCY/

U.S. gunmaker Remington files for bankruptcy again

Remington Arms Co on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years as the U.S. gunmaker faced financial troubles partly because some retailers placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OPRAH WINFREY/

Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday.

PEOPLE-JONAS/TURNER

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

SPORTS

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after guiding the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

BASEBALL

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/USA-SPORTS

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

28 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RITEAID/SOFTWARE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

SPECIAL REPORT: Rite Aid deployed facial recognition system in hundreds of stores

A story about the anti-theft software used by U.S. drug-store giant Rite Aid, its use in predominantly minority neighborhoods in New York and Los Angeles and its connections to China and its government

28 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS (PIX)

Sales are up for a Florida toy importer, but he needs $10 million right away

Jay Foreman, chief executive of Basic Fun, has seen a sharp pickup in business since the lifting of pandemic shutdowns in Florida. There's even a chance the company could hit a pre-COVID estimate of a 12% annual growth, if the holidays are as strong as Foreman thinks they will be. He has one problem, though - Basic Fun needs $10 million, immediately, to start the production of new orders for the December.

28 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

28 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MEXICO-ABORTION/ (TV)

Supreme Court due to discuss proposal to decriminalize abortion

Mexico's Supreme Court is due to debate a proposal that could usher in an end to federal prohibitions on abortion.

Jul 29

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COFFEE

Global coffee forum on production during and after COVID-19

The World Coffee Producers Forum will hold a virtual conference about coffee production during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jul 29

USA-TECH/CONGRESS-MEMES (PIX)

Internet reacts as top tech chiefs testify before House panel

Sidebar on merit of the memorable moments and online memes coming out of a U.S. House antitrust hearing with the chief executives of four of America's largest tech companies - Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook.

Jul 29

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays reports first-half results

British bank Barclays posts results for the first half of 2020 likely to be dented by fresh provisions against expected loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, although investors expect strong trading by its investment bank to at least partly offset this.

Jul 29

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE (TV)

Gen Z pushes to change to U.S. police force from the inside

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a newly minted Black police officer in Detroit, says she has lost friends and been challenged on patrol since the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in May."They're saying, 'Are you going to be Black or be a police?' And I say, I'm Black and a police officer. I'm going to do both and do it the right way," Robinson told Reuters.That's going to require some changes, though, she says.

28 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-VIOLENCE/ENVIRONMENT

Killings of Colombian land rights activists hit record in 2019

Murders of land rights activists in Colombia more than doubled to 64 in 2019 as the Andean country became the most dangerous in the world for environmental defenders, according to a new report from Global Witness.

Jul 29

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CONGRESS/JUSTICE (PIX) (TV)

Attorney General Barr, under fire from Democrats, testifies before U.S. House panel

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, under fire from Democrats for actions they view as politically motivated, testifies before House Judiciary Committee.

28 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MALI-POLITICS/

Mali opposition M5-RFP coalition press conference

Mali's M5-RFP opposition coalition will hold a press briefing on Tuesday after West African leaders put forward proposals to end the deepening political crisis in the country. A spokesman for the coalition has said the proposals did not meet their expectations but members were reviewing the recommendations.

28 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Junior Northern Ireland minister Walker to be quizzed by peers

Robin Walker, junior Northern Ireland minister, to be quizzed by members of Britain's upper chamber on Brexit.

28 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-CONGRESS (PIX)

U.S. Congress pushing Homeland Security for details on protest surveillance

Officials on the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate intelligence committees say that Department of Homeland Security officials are not responding to their requests for details on the agency's surveillance of ongoing anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon.

28 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-POLITICS/

Ivory Coast ruling party meets to select presidential candidate

The political committee of Ivory Coast's ruling RHDP party meets to select its candidate for October's presidential election. Party leaders have indicated they intend to ask President Alassane Ouattara to stand for a third term following the July 8 death of his preferred successor, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly. The meeting could the forum for Ouattara to accept his party's offer.

Jul 29

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Nominations for the Emmys, the highest awards in television, are announced. Emmy Awards ceremony due to take place Sept 20 in Los Angeles

28 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FAUCI INTERVIEW (TV)

Dr. Anthony Fauci interviewed by Reuters

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, is interviewed by Reuters.

28 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-MARKET (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela produce market is at the center of Caracas COVID-19 outbreak

The largest produce market in Venezuela's capital of Caracas is located at the center for a major COVID-19 outbreak, but merchants continue to pack the market due to its central role in distribution food to the city of 5 million.

Jul 29

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EID-INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Livestock sales go online as Eid celebrations hit by pandemic

Livestock farms in Indonesia turn to social media to sell sacrifice animals ahead of the Feast of Sacrifice at the end of July, reducing the chance of spreading the coronavirus by physical visits to the farms.

Jul 29

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/PREVIEW

NBA-Season resumes in Orlando with racial justice issues front of mind

A look at the remainder of the NBA season, which resumes on Thursday after suspending in March due to the COVID-19 crisis and before the death of George Floyd, which has led players to call for an end to racial injustice.

28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA/WEST

NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the best in the west

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the teams who had the best records in the western conference when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, are still the ones to beat when play resumes in the Orlando "bubble" this week, experts said.

28 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

