REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GLOBAL-DEATHS/

Global coronavirus deaths pass 'agonizing milestone' of 1 million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenian, Azeri forces accuse each other of shelling far from Karabakh

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of firing into each other's territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s raged for a third day and the civilian death toll mounted.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden campaign tees up Trump tax issue on eve of first debate

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Joe Biden's campaign seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the Democratic presidential nominee's first debate with President Donald Trump, accusing the Republican incumbent of gaming the system to avoid paying his fair share of taxes.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-LOUISVILLE/

Kentucky AG to release Breonna Taylor grand jury recording: Washington Post

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will release the recording from the grand jury proceedings connected to the Breonna Taylor investigation on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported.

BUSINESS

SPACEX-STARLINK-IPO/

Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk plans to list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, several years in the future when revenue growth is smooth and predictable.

USA-HUAWEI-TECH-CANADA/

Canada to present arguments in latest round of Huawei CFO Meng's U.S. extradition case

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Canadian prosecutors are set to present their argument on Tuesday after Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's lawyers sought to add a new charge in their effort to stop her extradition to the United States.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN-BLACK-LIVES-MATTER/

Black designers celebrated at Milan fashion week

MILAN (Reuters) - Black designers presented collections at Milan's fashion week in a show aimed at raising awareness of the lack of diversity in the industry.

THAILAND-FASHION-SCHOOL-UNIFORMS/

Thailand's 'rule breaker' school uniforms challenge tradition

BANGKOK (Reuters) - In Thai classrooms, showing a rebellious or creative streak through what you wear is difficult.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/

Lightning burst out of bubble with Stanley Cup win

The Tampa Bay Lightning left the COVID-19 bubble with the Stanley Cup on Monday after their 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars secured the best-of-seven final 4-2 and brought an end to two months of quarantine.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

PARIS (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev's miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics late on Monday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/OBAMACARE

Barrett vote against Obamacare not guaranteed, despite Democratic claims Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's past comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not guarantee that she would cast a decisive vote to invalidate the statute in an upcoming case at the Supreme Court, despite claims to the contrary made by Democrats.

29 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-FLYNN

U.S. judge weighs whether to drop criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan will weigh whether or not he sought comply with a Justice Department request to dismiss the criminal charge against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

29 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-DEFECTOR/SEXCRIMES (TV)

N.Korean defector says S.Korean spies abused power to rape her

A North Korean defector who accused two South Korean spies of raping her describes her experience.

30 Sep 23:00 ET

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-EDUCATION

Lost year: New York parents wrestle with uncertainty as more schools open

Jodi Cook will drop off her son to his Brooklyn school on Tuesday for the first time since March, but even though her 6-year-old will get at least some time interacting face to face with teachers and staff, she fears it will not be enough.

29 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

FILM-CHICAGO 7/ (TV)

'Trial of the Chicago 7' resonates 50 years on

Despite being set in the late 1960s, movie "The Trial of the Chicago 7" holds up a mirror to America today as it tackles civil rights, racism, and protests.

29 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION (TV)

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off on Tuesday in a televised presidential debate, part of a 60-year-old tradition marked by some of the most memorable moments of modern American political history.

29 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-FEES

Trump ups spending on lawyers as U.S. election legal battles heat up

President Donald Trump's campaign is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers to litigate voting by mail, including in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data showed.

29 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMMIGRATION-PROFILES (PIX)

Families buried under layers of Trump immigration policies

A story with a series of vignettes of people who have been most affected by President Donald Trump's overhaul of the U.S. immigration system. Layers upon layers of policy changes have ensnared immigrant families, permanently separating them from their loved ones or leaving them in limbo for years on end.

29 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-DIRECTLISTINGS/ (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Wall Street's IPO enemies ready one-two punch

There have only been two direct listings on the New York Stock Exchange in the last two years. There is about to be two more in a single day.

29 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PENNSYLVANIA-EDUCATION (PIX)

INSIGHT-Unequal education: Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools

A look at how the pandemic is widening inequities in U.S. schooling, told through neighboring Pennsylvania districts. In the high-poverty district of York City, students learn remotely, often without the technology they need. In York Suburban, the district employs a hybrid model of in-person and at-home schooling, with rich technology and parents who can work from home to help students.

29 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate

World leaders to take part in the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. They will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic. One (possibly two) New York-based diplomats will be allowed in the General Assembly hall and New York-based ambassadors will introduce speeches by their leaders/ministers.

29 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's taxes, 2020 election

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest survey of American public opinion, including a measurement of the public's response to a recent news report that Trump paid little to no income taxes for many years.

29 Sep 21:00 ET

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-RATINGS (PIX)

TV ratings expected for the first 2020 US presidential debate

Nielsen is expected to release TV viewership data for the first presidential debate between Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News Channel and will be broadcast on several TV networks.

30 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Brexit talks in Brussels Sept 28-Oct 2

30 Sep

30 Sep

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/VOTERS (PIX)

Expatriate New Zealanders seen boosting Ardern's election bid as overseas voting begins

New Zealand's large expatriate population begins voting and is seen boosting Jacinda Ardern's election bid as they are inspired by her iconic global image and are largely unaware of the lingering domestic concerns. Nearly 100,000 of these overseas Kiwis are expected to return home this year as New Zealand is seen as safe have amid the coronavirus pandemic.

30 Sep

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

30 Sep

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REVIEW (TV)

Britain's lower house of parliament to review government coronavirus measures

Britain's lower house of parliament can review government measures taken to tackle the coronavirus under the Coronavirus Act.

30 Sep

WARCRIMES-RWANDA/KABUGA

French court decides on appeal of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga

French court will make its final decision on whether to transfer Felicien Kabuga to a U.N. tribunal or try him in France.

30 Sep

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes 'train tour' through Ohio, Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take a "train tour" through eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, two critical regions where Republican President Donald Trump won support in his successful 2016 race.

30 Sep

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (TV)

Trump, Biden participate in their first debate

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

29 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

TAIWAN-DIPLOMACY/ (TV)

Taiwan foreign minister takes questions in parliament

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu takes questions in parliament for the second time this week.

30 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TAKEAWAYS

Takeaways from the first Trump vs Biden debate

Takeaways from the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate.

29 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Quotes from the first Trump vs Biden debate

Quotes from the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

29 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS (TV)

ANALYSIS - Trump, Biden participate in their first debate

Analysis of the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

29 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WILDFIRES/INMATES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Meet the Oregon inmates finding redemption in firefighting

In the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. Banding together, they form lines in the forest and trudge up the steep ashen slopes of the Cascade Mountains, hunting embers that could reignite flames.

29 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-ECONOMY/PROGRAMME

Turkey announces three-year economic forecasts Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will announce Turkey's medium-term economic programme, which details the government's economic targets over the next three years. The programme will prioritise sustainable growth in the short-term and foresees a significant recovery in the current account deficit, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.

29 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

29 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/ (PIX)

FACTBOX: How Nigeria's oil reform bill compares with previous overhaul efforts

Nigeria's president sent a reform bill 20 years in the making to the National Assembly, which plans to formally introduce it on Tuesday. The bill's much-anticipated measures are notably different than earlier iterations of the reforms in Africa's largest oil exporter. We will highlight some of the key provisions.

29 Sep 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual Treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the virtual 2020 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

29 Sep 13:15 ET, 17:15 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to OMFIF virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: "The Economics of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning."

29 Sep 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida moderates panel at virtual Treasury market conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida moderates "Future Considerations for Treasury Markets Resilience" panel before the virtual 2020 U.S. Treasury Market Conference co-organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

29 Sep 15:40 ET, 19:40 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

29 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual Treasury markets conference

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in fireside before virtual Policy Advisory Board at the Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics September Meeting Series.

29 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in panel on financial regulation

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Regulation" panel before virtual event, "Harvard Law School and Program on International Financial Systems: Conversation on Financial Regulation."

29 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in panel on financial stability

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before virtual Financial Stability Webinar held by Center for Financial Policy, University of Maryland.

29 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

PALANTIR-IPO/

Thiel-backed Palantir set to start trading on NYSE

Palantir Technologies Inc, the U.S. data analytics company known for its secretive work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government groups, is set to make its long-awaited debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, could be worth around $25 billion when it begins trading, a regulatory filing indicated.

30 Sep

LIBYA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Financial problems stoke unrest in eastern Libya

Financial problems are adding to public anger at living conditions in eastern Libya, where rare protests have recently taken place. Eastern Libya, run by a rival administration to the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, has taken on debt and brought in currency printed by Russia. But banks there still have little liquidity and ordinary people are worried about the economy.

30 Sep

USA-EXCHANGES/CHICAGO

U.S. stock exchanges eye Chicago as New Jersey ponders trading tax

U.S. stock exchanges have put New Jersey on notice: pass a financial transaction tax, and they will take their business elsewhere, possibly to Chicago, where the they are already established. Industry participants say a move to the Windy City by the exchanges could benefit the market by making speed less of a factor on trading outcomes and creating a deeper pool of liquidity to trade against.

30 Sep

ITALY-BUDGET/

Italy's government to discuss new GDP, deficit, debt targets

Italy's cabinet expected to discuss new macroeconomic targets for 2020, 2021.

30 Sep

MEXICO-MINES/

Mexican July mining data

30 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts to present report on Yemen

The U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, since Sept 2014 presents the long form of their report, already issued on Sept 9, to the Human rights Council. The report said weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides are fuelling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling. Panel chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis.

29 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/HEZBOLLAH (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader delivers televised address

The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah delivers a televised address after Lebanon's political forces failed to agree a government to lift the nation from financial crisis under a French plan.

29 Sep 17:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel holds news conference after discussing coronavirus with state premiers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder speak to reporters after Merkel holds a videoconference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise. Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher will also be present.

29 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT