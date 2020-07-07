REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong security law is not doom and gloom but is a red line, leader says

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's national security law does not spell "doom and gloom", its leader said on Tuesday, as she tried to calm unease over legislation that critics say could quash freedoms that have underpinned the city's success as a financial hub.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EMIRATES/

UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates plans to test two million people, or about 20% of the population, for the novel coronavirus over the next two months after the infection rate climbed again following the lifting of restrictions, a government spokesperson said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000

Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, ordering restaurant dining closed on Monday as COVID-19 cases surged nationwide by the tens of thousands and the U.S. death toll topped 130,000.

USA-CENTRAL-PARK-VIDEO/

White woman who accused Black man in New York's Central Park charged with false police report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York prosecutors have charged a white woman who in May accused a Black man of threatening her life in New York's Central Park with filing a false police report, Manhattan's district attorney said on Monday.

BUSINESS

TIKTOK-HONG-KONG-EXCLUSIVE/

TikTok says it will exit Hong Kong market within days

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc suspend processing government requests for user data in the region.

DEUTSCHE-BANK-GOOGLE/

Deutsche Bank and Google agree multi-year, strategic partnership

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday it has agreed a strategic, multi-year partnership with Google to give the German lender access to cloud services and drive innovation in technology-based financial products for clients.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TOM HANKS

Coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks does not 'have much respect' for people who shun basic precautions

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who recovered after being infected with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, said he does not hold much respect for people who decline to practice precautions such as wearing a mask in public.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PPP-ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West's clothing brand, Hollywood production companies on pandemic loan list

Ventures backed by big-name entertainers Kanye West and Francis Ford Coppola were among those approved for loans under a U.S. government program to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, according to a list released on Monday.

SPORTS

HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-AUSTRALIA

A-League's midnight dash for the border foiled by fog

Football Federation Australia (FFA) will be forced to request exemptions to allow Melbourne's three A-League clubs into New South Wales for the rest of the season after failing to get them out of Victoria on Monday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/PREVIEW

Arteta wants to keep Ceballos at Arsenal

Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over keeping Dani Ceballos at the club, with the playmaker's loan deal due to expire soon, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GLOBAL-RACE/CAMEROON-STATUES (PIX) (TV)

Cameroonian activist on warpath against colonial past

Cameroonian activist Andre Blaise Essama wants to purge his country of colonial-era symbols. He has been on this mission for years and was arrested several times for toppling colonial era statues long before the issue went global following the Black Lives Matter protests.

7 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte visits Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission's proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

7 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-SOUTHKOREA/NORTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

U.S., S.Korean officials to discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea will huddle with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for talks on a range of issues, overshadowed by Pyongyang's insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon.

8 Jul

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX)

Philippines lower house committee may vote on franchise approval for top broadcaster ABS-CBN

A lower house legislative franchises committee may vote on whether to approve the broadcast license of major network ABS-CBN, amid efforts by the telecoms regulator to keep it off the air. Critics say the limbo for ABS is politically motivated and linked to the president's open dislike for the broadcaster, which his offices denies.

8 Jul

NEW MEXICO-STATUE/

New Mexico statue removal opens Hispanic, Native American wounds

The sudden removal of a New Mexico statue of a Spanish colonial governor has exposed centuries-old tensions and opened new wounds among Hispanics and Native Americans.

8 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/HENG (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's leader in waiting

When Singapore's finance minister Heng Swee Keat made a surprise switch to stand for elections in a new constituency last week, the ruling party threw the weight of the country's future leader behind a highly competitive seat. We profile Heng, a mild-mannered and studious man tipped to be the city-state's next prime minister, ahead of the July 10 vote.

8 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-UN

WHO spokeswoman to give briefing at U.N. press conference

7 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (new day)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. Follows letter by 239 scientists urging WHO go review its guidance on whether the virus is airborne

7 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-TECHNOLOGY/SHADOWS (TV)

Generator produces energy from shadows

Researchers at a Singaporean university have created a device that generates energy from shadows.

8 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-AMBULANCES (PIX) (TV)

Free ambulance service helps save mothers and babies in Kenya

A free ambulance service in Kenya is helping save lives by transporting mothers in labour to hospitals after a curfew introduced to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The service has been so successful that organisers now want to make it a permanent fixture to help reduce maternal mortality.

8 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-FLOODS (PIX) (TV)

Rescue workers struggle with coronavirus as floods hit southern Japan

Japan's rescue workers are battling a new enemy as they scramble to protect residents in the south of the country where the floods caused by heavy rain have already killed 50 people: the novel coronavirus. The emergency, which has caused tens of thousands to seek shelter inside cramped evacuation sites, has brought to light the challenge the disaster-prone nation faces in protecting its population - mostly elderly - scattered in the remote parts of the country.

8 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

7 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic participates in conversation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in a conversation before the Tennessee Business Roundtable Webinar.

7 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

7 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks to Exchequer Club

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles gives Financial Stability Board remarks remotely to an Exchequer Club luncheon.

7 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Federal Reserve's Barkin, Daly participate in NABE webinar

National Association for Business Economics hosts webinar panel, "Perspectives on the Pandemic." Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participate.

7 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

CZECH-BUDGET/

Czech parliament to vote on raising 2020 budget gap to 9% of GDP

The lower house of the Czech parliament may vote on raising the 2020 central budget deficit to 500 billion crowns or 9% of the country's gross domestic product, which the government demands to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

8 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN-WARCRIMES (TV)

U.N. war crimes investigators issue latest report on Syria

U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria issues latest report on Syria, focusing on events in rebel-held Idlib during seven months til June 1; Briefing by chair Paulo Pinheiro and members Karen Abuzayd and Hanny Megally at 1400/1200g

7 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHINA-USA/ARMS (TV)

China's foreign ministry briefs media about its position on arms control

Fu Cong, head of arms control department at China's foreign ministry, will explain his country's position about the issue of trilateral arms control negotiation with the United States and Russia.

8 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/

POSTPONED - R. Kelly to face trial in Brooklyn

POSTPONED - Singer R. Kelly is scheduled to go to trial on racketeering and sexual abuse charges in federal court in Brooklyn. The case is before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly.

7 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CENTRALASIA (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic grips Central Asia after economic concerns force countries to reopen

Healthcare systems in three Central Asian nations - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan - are falling apart at the seams due to a surge in COVID-19 cases after they ended hard lockdowns in May. Moreover, many cases and deaths could be going unregistered due to testing issues.

8 Jul

RELIGION

VATICAN-BENEDICT/ (PIX)

Funeral of former Pope Benedict's brother Georg

Georg Ratzinger, the brother of former Pope Benedict who died on July 1 at age 96, is to be buried in Regensburg.

8 Jul