TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ASIA/

Asia ramps up coronavirus curbs as new clusters erupt

SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) - Australian states tightened borders and restricted pub visits on Tuesday, while Disney prepared to close its Hong Kong theme park and Japan stepped up tracing as a jump in novel coronavirus cases across Asia fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

USA-CHINA-MARITIME/

U.S. rejects China's claims in South China Sea, adding to tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticised as inciting tensions in the region and which highlighted an increasingly testy relationship.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

California shuts down businesses, schools as coronavirus outbreak grows

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California's governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared, and the state's two largest school districts, in Los Angeles and San Diego, said children would be made to stay home in August.

USA-EXECUTIONS-RULING/

U.S. Supreme Court allows federal executions to proceed

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the first federal executions in 17 years could proceed, overturning an injunction blocking them in order to allow legal challenges to the government's lethal-injection protocol to continue.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE/

China posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's imports in June rose for the first time since the coronavirus crisis paralysed the economy, as government stimulus stoked demand for commodities, while exports, fuelled by medical goods, also rose in a sign the recovery is gaining traction.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-BORROWING/

UK economy risks shrinking 14% this year, budget forecasters warn

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy could shrink by more than 14% this year and government borrowing risks approaching 400 billion pounds ($500 billion) if there is lasting damage from the coronavirus, government budget forecasters warned on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NAYA-RIVERA/

Body of missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera found in California lake, sheriff says

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, officials said on Monday.

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Six Harvey Weinstein accusers call $18.9 million New York settlement a 'cruel hoax'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six women who claim they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein urged a U.S. judge on Monday to reject an $18.9 million settlement with the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio and other accusers.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/JOC

Tokyo Games likely to be pared down, says JOC chief

The rearranged Tokyo Olympics are likely to be a pared-down version of recent editions of the four-yearly Games, Japanese Olympic Committee chairman Yasuhiro Yamashita said on Tuesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-STK/MCCLEAN

McClean says he gets no support for abuse directed at him

Stoke City winger James McClean says he has received "more abuse than any other player" during his nine-year spell in England but has had no support from soccer authorities, the media or his Irish team mates.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/SENATE (TV)

With U.S. Senate in play, voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick candidates

Nominating contests on Tuesday will help set the stage for the contest for control of the U.S. Senate when voters in Alabama, Maine and Texas pick challengers to embattled incumbents. In Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who is backed by President Trump. In Texas and Maine, Democrats will choose their Senate nominee to take on U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Susan Collins.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO spokeswoman to brief media at U.N. press conference

Fadéla Chaib to answer questions from journalists at the U.N. in Geneva

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-NATIONALDAY/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

Macron gives TV interview on Bastille Day

French President Macron gives TV interview on National Day

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

Biden to lay out plans for clean energy investments

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will lay out his plans for a "clean energy future," part of his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan aimed at countering President Donald Trump's advantage with American voters on the issue of the economy.

14 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

U.S. election campaigns detail quarterly fundraising and spending

Election campaigns required to deliver quarterly financial statements are due to file with the Federal Election Commission.

15 Jul

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-REPUBLICANS

Fundraising reports illustrate U.S. Republicans' risk of losing Senate majority

Second-quarter fundraising reports are expected to point to U.S. Republicans' risk of losing their majority in the Senate, with incumbents in states including Maine and North Caroline looking increasingly vulnerable and event veteran senators in longtime Republican strongholds Kentucky and South Carolina facing serious challenges.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW MEXICO (PIX)

New Mexico struggles to stop tourists and slow pandemic

New Mexico is asking tourists, especially from COVID-19 hotspots like Texas and Arizona, to stay away as its virus cases spiral but, as in other U.S. states, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is struggling to enforce rules meant to deter visitors.

15 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

15 Jul

CAMBODIA-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Verdict expected for Cambodian activist Rath Rott Mony over sex-trafficking film

Labour activist Rath Rott Mony will attend court for the final verdict over his role in making a documentary about sex-trafficking that angered the Cambodian government.

15 Jul

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/

Bulgarian government to face no-confidence vote over corruption

Bulgaria's Socialists, the biggest opposition party, plans to tender no-confidence motion against the government over its failure to crack down on endemic corruption amid massive anti-graft protests.

15 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU's Michel Barnier and the UK's David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

15 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MUNICIPALITIES

Prominent Democrats press Fed, Treasury to aid states, citing racial inequality

With the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress far from agreement on how or even whether to give more aid to states and cities reeling from revenue loss during the coronavirus crisis, three U.S. Senate Democrats are appealing to the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve to do more to help in the meantime.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TIKTOK-USERS/ (PIX)

FOCUS-TikTok's U.S. users prepare for life without the video app

Threats of a U.S. ban on TikTok set off a wave of panic among its devoted user base, who are already plotting backup plans on other platforms. Rivals Triller, Byte and Dubsmash, whose downloads spiked after the news, are beginning to proactively poach users. In some cases corporate sponsorship of major influencers are already being hurt as brands hold off on campaigns to see if the U.S. government makes good on its threat to shut down the wildly popular China-based social network.

14 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan Chase reports second quarter earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to report that it took another several-billion-dollar charge to build its credit reserves for loans that could potentially go bad in the second quarter when it reports earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BOEING-DELIVERIES/

Boeing reports June orders and deliveries

Boeing is expected to report a fall in monthly deliveries, as coronavirus-led travel bans hurt aircraft demand forcing several carriers to defer jet shipments.

14 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Rotary Club of Charlotte, N.C.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives brief remarks before a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Charlotte (N.C.).

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

14 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before webinar series, "Perspectives on the Pandemic" hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.

14 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Mortgage Bankers Association event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks via conference call on "Affordable Rental Housing and Affordable Homeownership" before the Mortgage Bankers Association Advisory Council.

14 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on U.S. economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Economic Club of New York, via Zoom.

14 Jul 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on Impact of COVID-19 on Communities and Small Businesses

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Impact of COVID-19 on Communities and Small Businesses" before a Federal Reserve Connection Communities virtual event.

14 Jul 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

AUTOSHOW-BANGKOK/ (PIX) (TV)

New vehicles launched at Bangkok International Motor Show amid virus slump

The delayed show in Bangkok opens to the public as Thai auto production and exports slump amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show includes events and demonstrations involving thousands of vehicles from 35 car brands, 16 motorcycle manufacturers, plus the Asia premiere of the limited edition Aston Martin Valkyrie.

15 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ PLEA (PIX) (PIX)

Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

JULY 14 (REUTERS) - Women who say they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spent 12 years trying to undo an unusual plea deal that spared the deceased financier from federal prison. Now their efforts could sink a key legal defense for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged this month with luring girls so Epstein could abuse them. ), by Tom Hals and Karen Freifeld, 620 words)

14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP-FINANCES

Briefs from prosecutor, Trump due in dispute over Trump tax returns

The lower court judge overseeing litigation challenging New York prosecutors' bid to subpoena for Trump's tax returns has ordered the parties to brief him on the status of the case, following a Supreme Court ruling that Trump was not immune from a criminal probe.

15 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting set to to focus on Libya, Syria and Hagia Sophia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the cabinet of ministers which is expected to deal with issues such as efforts for a ceasefire in Libya, Syria and the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

14 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE (PIX) (TV)

UAE's Mars explorer to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center

The United Arab Emirates' Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, is scheduled to lift off at 2051GMT (July 14) from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai.

15 Jul 16:51 ET / 20:51 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Authorities look to tighten restrictions as cases increase in Australia's southeast

Authorities look to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases increase in Australia's southeast

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

South Korea's health insurance service calls for more infectious disease guidelines

The head of South Korea's national health insurance centre says more extensive government infectious disease guidelines are needed to prepare for future outbreaks. While South Korea was praised for its aggressive contact tracing and testing responding to the coronavirus, it has a low rate of public hospital beds and doctors, which could prove to be a weak spot in the country's virus fight, according to Dr. Kim Young-ik.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ART (PIX)

In COVID-19, Chinese performance artist holds his tongue in defiance

In the year of COVID-19, Chinese performance artist Brother Nut placed big metallic clips on his lips for 30 days to protest against not speaking up. In another performance, he sealed his mouth with a packaging tape with the numerals "404", the internet error code for a page not found, written across it, alluding to self-censorship in reporting on the spread of the coronavirus, which authorities say have infected more than 83,000 people in China.

15 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA (TV)

Venezuela coronavirus cases spike as opposition warns of hospital overflow

Coronavirus cases in Venezuela have jumped in recent weeks and two top lieutenants of President Nicolas Maduro have tested positive, triggering warnings from health workers over possible hospital overflow in the economically struggling nation.

15 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/BTS-FANS (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilizing power of the BTS Army

Interactive graphic on how the South Korean band's fanbase – known as ARMY – raised over $1 million for Black Lives Matter, mostly in just one day.

15 Jul 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT