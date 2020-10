Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA/

China denies report it may detain Americans, says U.S. mistreats its scholars

China denied on Monday that foreign nationals are under threat of arbitrary detention, following a newspaper report that Beijing had warned Washington it might arrest Americans in China.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN/USA

U.S. military defends air strikes that Taliban says violate troop pact

The U.S. military defended on Sunday its air strikes against Taliban fighters last week, as the insurgent group accused Washington of violating a signed agreement.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Early voting begins in crucial Florida as campaign enters closing stretch

Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election begins in the crucial battleground state of Florida on Monday as a record 28 million Americans have already cast ballots with barely two weeks remaining in the campaign.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Twitter raps Trump COVID-19 adviser as U.S. cases rise Twitter on Sunday removed a "misleading" tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by a top coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, while U.S. cases surged before the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

WTO-AIRCRAFT/

EU set to gain WTO clearance for U.S. tariffs next week

The European Union should gain formal clearance next week to impose tariffs on $4 billion of annual U.S. imports in a dispute over aircraft subsidies, a World Trade Organization document showed on Monday.

SUN ART RETAIL-M&A/ALIBABA

Alibaba shops for hypermarket chain Sun Art in $3.6 bln deal

Alibaba Group Holdings BABA.N 9988.HK said on Monday it will invest $3.6 billion to acquire a controlling stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd 6808.HK, gaining further ground in China's retail market.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HUNGARY-FERRISWHEEL

Hungarian restaurant reinvents the wheel for social distancing

Hit by a plunge in turnover after foreign tourists vanished, Michelin-starred Hungarian restaurant Costes has staged a skyline dining event on the Budapest Eye ferris wheel to generate sales in a coronavirus-proof environment.

BRITAIN-ART/BANKSY

British artist Banksy claims hula-hooping girl street art

The elusive British street artist Banksy confirmed on Saturday that a new artwork that appeared on a wall in Nottingham, central England, depicting a young girl using a bicycle tyre as a hula-hoop is his work.

SPORTS

GOLF-CJCUP/

After 233 tries, Kokrak claims first-ever PGA Tour win at CJ Cup

American Jason Kokrak fired off eight birdies in a flawless final round for his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, clinching his maiden title on the 233rd try.

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/

Rublev downs Coric to win St Petersburg Open for fourth title in 2020

Russian third seed Andrey Rublev won his fourth ATP Tour title of the year when he beat Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6(5) 6-4 to lift the St Petersburg Open trophy on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials' biweekly coronavirus news conference

19 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/YOUTH-INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Two young women inspiring Bali to clean up plastic bags

In a bid to reduce plastic bag use in Indonesia's Bali, two sisters kicked off the initiative 'Bye Bye Plastic Bags' nearly a decade ago with the hope of educating communities on the resort island they called home. Now 19- and 17-years-old, Melati and Isabel Wijsen have become household names in Bali, where single-use plastics have been banned since June 2019.

20 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

In 2016, Trump won these Rust Belt counties on the economy. In 2020, he might lose them over coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic has hammered some of the very communities that handed Donald Trump the 2016 election: working-class, white counties that defected from Obama in 2012, believing Trump could bring back jobs. Reuters visited two such counties -- Trumbull, OH, and Northampton, PA -- where COVID death rates have been high and unemployment rates have spiraled. Some voters there have soured on him.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE-ACTIVISTS (PIX) (TV)

Meet the tech-savvy Nigerians behind nationwide anti-police brutality protests

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to alleged police brutality have staged nationwide demonstrations for more than a week. The protests are driven by young, tech-savvy activists who say they have been a target of the police and are using social media to share images of alleged abuses, finance events through crowdfunding, and garner support from celebrities around the world.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION (FACTBOX)

Major legal wins the Republicans and Democrats have racked up ahead of the U.S. presidential election

With hundreds of lawsuits filed ahead of the 2020 election, a factbox of the key legal victories that could shape the election

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA (PIX)

Austrian government announces new anti-coronavirus measures

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference on new anti-coronavirus measures after a government conference call with the governors of Austria's provinces. Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Rudolf Anschober will also speak at the news conference.

19 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

West Africa delegation holds press conference in Ivory Coast over election dispute

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States will hold a press conference in Abidjan on Monday after meeting the country's political leaders over the weekend to ease tensions over President Alassane Ouattara's third term bid in the Oct. 31 presidential election. Clashes broke out in an eastern city on Saturday after the opposition called for a boycott and urged their supporters to prevent the poll form going ahead.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-FOOD/VEGETARIAN

EU Parliament set to vote on plans to ban terms such as "veggie burger"

The European Parliament debates and votes this week on proposals to ban plant-based meat products using terms such as "burger", "sausage" or "steak"

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/VIETNAM-JOINT STATEMENT (PIX) (TV

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold a joint news conference in Hanoi

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a joint statement with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi during his first trip abroad since taking office.

19 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-BRAZIL/ (PIX)

US National Security Advisor meets São Paulo business leaders

The U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien meets with São Paulo industry lobby FIESP head Paulo Skaff and other business leaders to discuss increased trade and investment, accompanied by Export Import Bank president Kimberly Reed, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Michael Nemelka and the Managing Director of the Development Finance Cooperation, Sabrina Teichman.

19 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

19 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

19 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (PIX) (TV)

In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin, two other states

In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin, Hawaii and Utah

20 Oct

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Presidential candidates detail spending, fundraising in pre-election filings

Presidential candidate file new monthly disclosures with the Federal Election Commission that detail fundraising and spending.

20 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-SKI

Canada ski resorts face winter without international cash cows

With international borders largely shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's popular ski resorts, including Vail's Whistler Blackcomb, are facing a winter without a key moneymaking demographic - international tourists. Instead they will have to rely on locals.

19 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-HOUSING/EVICTION (PIX)

After a reprieve, a deluge of evictions expected across U.S.

It has been a nightmare year for many of America's renters. Now, with the CDC reprieve expiring in two months, housing experts say a new national housing emergency looms, with an estimated $32 billion in back rent due and up to 8 million renters facing eviction filings by January 2021.. In a typical year, 3.6 million people face eviction filings, according to the Princeton University COVID tracking lab, a national housing research center.

19 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is panelist at IMF annual meeting

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell participates in "Cross-Border Payments and Digital Currencies" panel before virtual International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting Panel on Cross-Border Payments.

19 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "U.S. Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" before virtual American Bankers Association Convention.

19 Oct 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday

Ireland will bring in "decisive" nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday that are set to shut a number of retailers again but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, a senior minister said.

19 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before SIFMA virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "The Benefits of a Diverse and Inclusive Economy" before virtual SIFMA Annual Meeting 2020.

19 Oct 14:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Jakarta for a tree planting ceremony, summit meeting and joint press announcement as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.

20 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on post-COVID recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Post-COVID Recovery: Private Sector Response and Outlook" before virtual Operation HOPE Annual Meeting.

19 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Demonstrators set to protest against Indonesia's new jobs law

More protests against Indonesia's new jobs law that had previously ended in violence expected in capital Jakarta

20 Oct