REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

CHINA-RIGHTS-TIBET-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: China sharply expands mass labor program in Tibet BEIJING (Reuters) - China is pushing growing numbers of Tibetan rural laborers off the land and into recently built military-style training centers where they are turned into factory workers, mirroring a program in the western Xinjiang region that rights groups have branded coercive labor.

AFRICA-POLITICS-DEMOCRACY-ANALYSIS/

Mali coup, third-term bids fan fears of West African democracy backslide

DAKAR (Reuters) - Until this year, West Africa looked to have shed its "coup-belt" moniker, winning plaudits as a model of democratic progress on the continent. But last month's putsch in Mali is fuelling fears among activists that gains of the past decade are unravelling.

USA-COURT-GINSBURG/

Trump to name Supreme Court pick by Saturday as Democratic hopes of blocking nomination dim

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump raced on Monday to cement a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court before the Nov. 3 election, telling reporters he planned by Saturday to reveal his pick to succeed liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

USA-CONGRESS/

House Democrats file bill to fund U.S. government but leave out new farm money

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress this week considers legislation to fund the federal government through mid-December, but a dispute over farm aid raised questions about whether lawmakers can avoid a government shutdown amid a pandemic just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections.

USA-TIKTOK-JOBS-ANALYSIS/

TikTok's promise of 25,000 new U.S. jobs sets lofty goal

Even as dealmakers bicker over who will actually own TikTok Global, another question emerged after President Donald Trump agreed over the weekend to keep the wildly popular video-sharing app running in the United States for another week: how can they possibly create 25,000 new jobs in the United States?

TENCENT-WECHAT-TRUMP/

Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before U.S. ban

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat messaging app has seen a surge in downloads in the United States since Friday after Washington confirmed it would push ahead with a planned ban of the app, data showed on Tuesday.

AWARDS-EMMYS/

'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' rule at virtual Emmys with pandemic and political twists

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Media family saga "Succession," dystopian drama "Watchmen" and feel-good comedy "Schitt's Creek" dominated the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show sprinkled with jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, political jibes and appeals for racial justice.

CONGO-SECURITY-WOMAN-TAXI/

Meet the woman driving a motorbike taxi in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Wearing leather leggings under her dress, Imelda Mbambu weaves her motorcycle taxi through the city of Beni in north east Congo, a handbag slung across her side and a happy customer perched on the back.

CYCLING-DOPING/

Cycling thrown into fresh turmoil with Tour doping investigation

PARIS (Reuters) - Cycling has been thrown into fresh turmoil after French judicial authorities opened a preliminary investigation into potential doping at French team Arkea-Samsic on Monday, a day after the Tour de France ended in Paris.

TENNIS-ROME-DJOKOVIC/

Quick turnaround helped me get past U.S. Open shock: Djokovic

Italian Open champion Novak Djokovic said getting back on court for a tournament so quickly after being disqualified at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball helped him move on from the incident.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-FINTECH (PIX) (TV)

Coronavirus accelerates Nigeria's digital banking push

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the use of digital banking services in Nigeria where social distancing rules have led to long wait times outside banks. The problems have been exacerbated by restrictions on the amount of dollars that can be withdrawn. A new breed of digital banks, without physical branches, is now competing with existing lenders to provide online financial services.

22 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

CHINA-BYTEDANCE/BRITAIN-LAWMAKERS

A director of TikTok to be questioned by UK lawmakers

Theo Bertram, director of government relations for TikTok, is questioned by lawmakers on online harms.

22 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

22 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/GASOLINE (PIX)

Second tanker carrying U.S.-seized gasoline arrives off Texas

A second tanker containing Iranian gasoline that was confiscated by the United States arrived on Monday off the coast of Texas as a court fight continued over the fuel.

22 Sep 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

NIGERIA-RATES/ (PIX)

Nigeria's central bank to set benchmark interest rate

Nigerian central bank officials set the country's main interest rate.

22 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy before OMFIF event

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before a virtual OMFIF moderated question-and-answer session.

22 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

TESLA-BATTERYDAY/ (PIX)

Elon Musk expected to use Tesla 'Battery Day' to argue the end of combustion engines

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the company's advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the company's electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion engines. Musk has been promising investors he will unveil significant advances in battery technology. A failure to meet high expectations could mean more volatility for the company's shares.

22 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

ARKEMA-TRIAL/MISTRIAL (PIX)

Judge to rule on mistrial motion in criminal case against chemical maker, executives

The judge overseeing the criminal case against the U.S. arm of a French chemical maker charged with recklessness for a toxic fire during a 2017 hurricane could rule Tuesday on a defense motion seeking a mistrial over alleged misconduct by prosecutors.

22 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

22 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Greenville, S.C. Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual event of the Greenville, S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

22 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 2-year notes.

22 Sep 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on "cash-based consumers and the digital economy"

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Cash-Based Consumers and the Digital Economy" conversation before the virtual Peach Pay Meeting hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

22 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-USA

U.S. airline CEOs, labor leaders to plead for more gov't aid on Capitol Hill

U.S. airline CEOs and labor leaders will speak jointly on Capitol Hill to implore Congress and the Administration to urgently extend billions of dollars of federal payroll assistance to protect tens of thousands of workers set to be furloughed on Oct. 1 when a current $25 billion stimulus package expires.

22 Sep 20:00 ET

PALANTIR-IPO/

Thiel backed Palantir set to start trading on NYSE

Palantir Technologies Inc, the U.S. data analytics company known for its secretive work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government groups, is set to make its long-awaited debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, could be worth around $25 billion when it begins trading, a regulatory filing indicated.

23 Sep

ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (GRAPHIC)

Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2020Q3

Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD survey companies across Asia-Pacific economies from a range of sectors, asking how they rate their overall business outlook for the next six months.

23 Sep

BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR (PIX) (TV)

Final day of Labour Party annual conference

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a keynote speech on the final day of an annual conference, which will be held online due to COVID-19.

22 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

ANALYSIS-TikTok's promise of 25,000 new U.S. jobs sets lofty goal

Bytedance's commitment to create 25,000 U.S. jobs at TikTok is questionable given the trajectories of other social media companies such as Twitter and Snap Inc, analysts say.

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/GINSBURG-ELECTION

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

The unexpected vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court created by the death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has rapidly become a political rallying cry, with the prospect of a 6-3 conservative majority galvanizing voters in an election already fraught with divisions.

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TERM

Major cases await as Supreme Court returns without Ginsburg

The absence of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be felt at the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, with the court now set to start a new term with a 5-3 conservative majority while preparing for a major case on the Obamacare health law and possible emergency election-related disputes.

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump, Xi take US-China battle for influence to U.N. General Assembly

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping take the high-stakes battle for influence between the United States and China to the United Nations on Tuesday, dominating the first morning of virtual General Assembly of world leaders. Russian and French presidents also speak.

22 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

UKRAINE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell visits Ukraine

High representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba give a joint news conference during Borrell's visit to Kyiv.

22 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/BRAZIL (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brazil's Bolsonaro opens U.N. assembly debate in video speech

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to defend his right-wing government from criticism that it is allowing the destruction of the Amazon in a taped speech opening the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the coronavirus pandemic with pre-recorded video speeches by heads of state.

22 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-AFGHANISTAN/CONGRESS

Khalilzad testifies before House panel on Afghanistan strategy

Zalmay Khalilzad, State Department's special representative, testifies on Afghanistan policy before U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Reform Committee's subcommittee on national security.

22 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-A state-by-state guide to U.S. early voting

A state-by-state look at when Americans will begin to cast ballots ahead of the presidential election.

22 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL (GRAPHIC)

Reuters/Ipsos polling on battleground states

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

22 Sep 21:00 ET

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)

Trump holds campaign rally near Pittsburgh

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pa.

22 Sep 23:00 ET

FRANCE-WINE/

French wine press conference

Farm office FranceAgriMer holds press conference on wine market. To cover this year's harvest and the impact of the coronavirus crisis on demand.

23 Sep

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-CARBON

In U.S. coal country, workers forgive Trump for failed revival

Many U.S. coal workers have forgiven Trump for failing to deliver on a promised renaissance in the industry and are planning to stick with him against Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the presidential election, according to Reuters interviews with 30 coal workers.

23 Sep

CANADA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Canada's Trudeau to unveil far-reaching plan to help country recover from coronavirus outbreak

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to unveil what he says is a bold far-reaching plan to help Canada recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The measures will cover childcare, access to quality housing and an expanded employment insurance program.

23 Sep

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Democratic presidential nominee Biden makes 1st stop in North Carolina in months

Democrat Joe Biden makes his first stop in the battleground state of North Carolina since February, attempting a critical campaign push in the waning weeks of the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

23 Sep

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

23 Sep

USA-TRUMP/RICIN (TV)

Woman suspected of sending ricin-filled envelope to White House to appear in court

A woman arrested by U.S. authorities on suspicion of sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas will appear before a federal court in Buffalo later Tuesday.

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/GINSBURG (TV)

Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday of this week so members of the public can pay their respects, the court said in a statement.

23 Sep

USA-WILDFIRES/WINE (PIX) (TV)

'Wet ashtray' wine grapes left to birds as fires choke West Coast vineyards

Heavy ground smoke clouded Hanson Vineyards in Oregon's picturesque Willamette Valley for more than a week. Jason Hanson expects his crews may only harvest 5 tons of grapes, including his Chardonnay and Gamay varieties, down from the 25 to 30 tons his fields yielded last year. The birds can have the rest, he said, as the fruit has likely absorbed too much smoke to be salvaged and would produce acrid wine.

22 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON-PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Boris Johnson addresses Parliament on new coronavirus measure

UK PM Boris Johnson addresses Parliament on new coronavirus measures.

22 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-CDC

CDC's advisory committee meets to discuss vaccine safety, prioritization

An independent panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets to discuss vaccine safety and how the vaccine will be prioritized once the first doses are approved.

22 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to announce new Coronavirus measures

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to announce new Coronavirus measures.

22 Sep 20:00 ET

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

23 Sep

VENEZUELA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN human rights investigators present report on Venezuela

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (FFM) to present report in front of the Human rights Council. Speakers will be Marta Valinas, Chairperson and members Francisco Cox Vial and Paul Seils.

23 Sep

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria issue latest report

The Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020 presents its report in front of the Human rights Council.

23 Sep