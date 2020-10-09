REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Azeris and ethnic Armenians fight before planned talks with Russia

Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes on Friday as Russia prepared to host talks with the warring sides' foreign ministers on ending the deadliest battles in the South Caucasus for more than 25 years.

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE

U.N. food agency WFP wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.

MICHIGAN-WHITMER/

Militia members, others charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor; she says Trump complicit

Thirteen men, seven of them associated with an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, have been arrested on charges of conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state legislature and threaten law enforcement, prosecutors said on Thursday.

BUSINESS

STORM-DELTA/ENERGY

Hurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years

A strengthening Hurricane Delta dealt the greatest blow to U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico production in 15 years, halting most of the region's oil and nearly two-thirds of its natural gas output.

USA-TIKTOK/BAN-APPEAL

U.S. appeals judge's ruling that blocked U.S. ban on TikTok downloads

The U.S. government said in a court filing on Thursday it was appealing a judge's ruling that prevented it from prohibiting new downloads of the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BALLET

Royal Ballet leaps out of lockdown with online extravaganza

The Royal Ballet, Britain's largest ballet company, leaps back into action on Friday after seven months of COVID-19 gloom with an extravaganza that mixes classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Don Quixote with playful modern dance.

FRANCE-PIANIST/CHILD

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoff's Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-Chance for Nadal to avenge Rome defeat against Schwartzman

Rafa Nadal gets the opportunity to avenge his only defeat in 10 meetings with Diego Schwartzman, which he suffered a little over two weeks ago, when Spain's 12-time French Open winner faces the Argentine in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.

OLYMPICS-USA/

Tokyo postponement forced USOPC to rethink

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games forced the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to rethink how it operates, board chair Susanne Lyons said on Thursday at the organisation's annual assembly.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-RUGBY (PIX) (TV) SPECIAL REPORT - For Black South African rugby player, a COVID victory, and a loss

Broadhurst Cona had survived all the indignities that South Africa's apartheid system could throw at a Black man: the bulldozing of his childhood home; his move to a Black township; a racist law that forbade him from playing rugby on South Africa's all-white national team, the Springboks, despite his talent. Wheezing in his hospital bed, Cona made a vow. "I can't have come this far to be killed by a virus. There's no glory if I die in my sleep."

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/

Brazil reports Amazon deforestation data for September

Brazil's space research agency Inpe will report September deforestation data for the country's Amazon rainforest, where destruction has surged since right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019.

9 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement on COVID-19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement after a video conference with majors of German cities on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

9 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australia's second wave of COVID-19 eases

Australia's coronavirus hot spot state battles has one more week to reach an aggressive target for relaxing restrictions in the country's second biggest city of Melbourne.

10 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-GEORGIA (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-Georgia may hold the key to control of the U.S. Senate

Americans may not know which party will control the U.S. Senate immediately after the Nov. 3 elections because of two tight races in Georgia that could be forced into Jan. 5 run-offs. A special election for the Republican seat held by Senator Kelly Loeffler is likely headed for a run-off, because it features 21 candidates – with two Republicans and two Democrats all drawing significant support. The regularly scheduled battle between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff could go the same way, if Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel grabs enough votes to keep two main candidates below the 50 percent mark. If both contests went to run-offs with the rest of the Senate evenly divided, the resulting high political states would quickly turn Georgia into a new national political battleground for the Democratic and Republican parties and the new president-elect.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

ANALYSIS-With the coronavirus dominating the election, Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt'

This will be a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

9 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES (TV)

WHO advisory committee on immunisation holds press conf after meeting

A virtual press conference on the outcome of the SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) meeting on their recommendations on priority vaccination against COVID-19 as well as on immunisations against polio, influenza etc. Speakers are SAGE chair, Alejandro Craviato of Mexico, and Kate O'Brien, director of WHO immunisation and vaccines dept.

9 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-WISCONSIN

Kyle Rittenhouse, teenager charged with shooting Kenosha protesters, faces court hearing on extradition challenge

Court hearing in prosecution of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August. Rittenhouse is challenging Kenosha County's request to have him extradited from Illinois, where he is being held, to face charges in Wisconsin. The hearing in a Lake County, Illinois court is expected to cover any motions filed and to set a specific hearing date on the possible extradition.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/ACTIVIST (PIX) (TV)

Indigenous Amazon activist fights to save forest and tribe's future

Samela Sateré-Mawé, a 24-year-old biology student, has one guiding belief: if the rainforest dies so will her Amazon tribe. "Indigenous people are an extension of Nature, and Nature is an extension of us," said the environmental activist, who joined Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement to defend the forest. Environmental activism, she told Reuters, is just a new name for what the Sateré-Mawé have been doing for ages.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president to speak on National Day

Taiwan marks its national day, where President Tsai Ing-wen gives a major policy speech at a time of rising military tensions with China.

10 Oct 20:50 ET / 00:50 GMT

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

North Korea celebrates 75th Party Foundation Day

North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Events are expected to include large parades and possible demonstrations of military forces, though concerns over the coronavirus could put a damper on the festivities.

10 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/CAPTIVES

FACTBOX - Foreign hostages held in West Africa's Sahel region

A factbox with details on seven foreign hostages held by Islamist insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. On Thursday, a prominent Malian politician and three European captives were freed after negotiations led by the West African nation's security services and international partners.

9 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ELECTION/STEEL (PIX)

INSIGHT - Trump steel tariffs bring job losses to swing state Michigan

President Donald Trump promised a new dawn for the struggling U.S. steel industry in 2016, and the lure of new jobs in Midwestern states including Michigan helped him eke out a surprise election win. Four years later, Great Lakes Works - once among the state's largest steel plants - has shut down steelmaking operations and put 1,250 workers out of a job. A year before the June layoffs, plant owner United States Steel Corp had called off a plan to invest $600 million in upgrades amid deteriorating market conditions.

9 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual event of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before "Community Conversation: Resiliency of the Economy" virtual event of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

9 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DUKE-ENERGY/CLIMATE

Duke Energy ESG investor day

Duke Energy Corp, one of the largest U.S. electric utilities, will host an investor day on Oct. 9 focused on environmental, social and governance issues.

9 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT