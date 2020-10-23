REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Pompeo to meet Armenian, Azeri ministers over Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces clashed in several areas of Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, hours before talks were due to start in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the mountain enclave for over a quarter of a century.

USA-ASIA/

In Asia, U.S.'s Pompeo expected to bolster allies against China

U.S. Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo is flying to India next week to strengthen strategic ties with a nation that is locked in a military standoff with China, in Washington's latest effort to bolster allies against Beijing.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

In final Trump-Biden showdown, less chaos but plenty of clashes

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final presidential debate, seeking to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their Nov. 3 contest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GILEAD

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for the disease in the United States.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-RESULTS/

Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd eked out a gain in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic added to supply-chain difficulties brought about by U.S. restrictions on doing business with the Chinese firm.

ANTGROUP-IPO/MARGIN LENDING

HK brokers ready war chest for mom-and-pop bidding frenzy in Ant's mega IPO

Hong Kong's brokerages are readying billions of margin-lending dollars to tap an expected surge in retail demand for China's fintec giant Ant Group's likely $35 billion dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai in the next few weeks, industry officials said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PAKISTAN-SNOOKER/

Born without arms, plenty of moxie, Pakistani man masters snooker

Muhammad Ikram, 32, takes aim, flexes his neck and strikes with his chin, sending the cue ball across the table and sinking his shot in a corner pocket. Born without arms, Ikram has nevertheless mastered the game of snooker.

ITALY-GREEN PUPPY/

Unfur-gettable: Puppy with green fur born in Sardinia

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY-NHL

League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events.

GOLF-ZOZO/

Munoz grabs lead, Woods struggles at Zozo Championship

Sebastian Munoz had an eventful opening round that included two eagles in an eight-under-par 64 that gave him a one-shot lead at the Zozo Championship on Thursday while Tiger Woods' bid for a record 83rd PGA Tour win got off to a stuttering start.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Health minister is meeting with regions to discuss more restrictions

Health minister Salvador Illa is meeting with authorities from the different Spanish regions to discuss possible new restrictions to mobility. Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as authorities discuss new restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the government and regional leaders discuss what measures to take to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency applicable to Madrid is set to expire on Saturday at 14:47GMT and authorities are to announce new measures.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister holds news conference on coronavirus

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca attends a meeting of health officials from northwest Turkey in the city of Bursa and hold a news conference on the coronavirus

23 Oct 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poland to face more protests against near-total ban on abortion

Poland will see more protests on Friday after its Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the country.

23 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COLOMBIA (TV)

As its coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, Colombia readies for vaccine

As scientists around the world race to find a coronavirus inoculation, Colombia - which is set to surpass one million infections on Saturday - says it is ready to distribute whatever vaccine may prove effective. Its preparedness is thanks to decades of work on a free government immunization program which offers 21 vaccines to everyone in the country.

24 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia to launch pilot phase of mass COVID-19 testing to cover whole population

The government plans to launch a pilot phase of a mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover the whole population; the pilot phase running Oct. 23-25 will cover the most-affected districts. The government plans to test all people over the age of 10 using so-called antigen tests over two weekends in November. It is not clear yet if testing will be mandatory for citizens.

24 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LIBERTY OILFIELD-CEO/WRIGHT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Oilman Chris Wright's unusual route to top ranks of U.S. fracking services

Chris Wright has always stood out in the oilfield: A mountain climber and MIT grad who ran an oil explorer in North Dakota, he launched a hydraulic fracturing firm after learning suppliers were chronically short-handed during the shale boom. Nine years later, he is running he second-largest fracker in North America and fighting to maintain its unique culture during the industry's worst bust.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/BORDA (PIX)

The music - and work - never stops for New York Philharmonic's Borda

Deborah Borda became the first woman to manage a major American orchestra when she was named executive director of the New York Philharmonic in 1991. She spoke to Reuters about how her work and life philosophy is guiding her through the pandemic.

23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ZAMBIA/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Zambian female footballer's success in Chinese league cheered at home

After clinching the top scorer award in the Women's Chinese Super League, Zambian footballer Barbra Banda is inspiring girls at home to follow in her footsteps. The 20-year-old won the Golden Boot of China's top flight after scoring 18 goals in 13 games.

23 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN Libya envoy briefs media on last day of Libya ceasefire talks

Stephanie Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in Libya brief media on last day of face-to-face talks between delegations of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) in Geneva. The United Nations is seeking a complete stand-down of all military maneuvers and reinforcements to enable an agreement on a lasting ceasefire, including a demilitarized zone in central Libya.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-COMPETITION/

German economy minister, EU officials hold news conference

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and EU commissioners Thierry Breton and Margrethe Vestager hold a joint news conference after a videoconference of the bloc's competition ministers.

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

EU-FOOD/VEGETARIAN (PIX)

European Parliament to vote on whether to ban terms such as "veggie burgers"

The European Parliament will vote on whether to ban plant-based products from using terms such as 'burger', 'sausage' or 'steak' as well as restrictions on their labeling of dairy substitutes

23 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/PENNSYLVANIA (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-Why the Pennsylvania vote count might throw U.S. into political crisis

President Donald Trump's attacks on the integrity of November's election and partisan fighting over voting rules are compounding the difficulty of conducting an election during a pandemic. The strains are acute in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania, whose 20 Electoral College votes are key to victory for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED-EXAMPLES

'Dueling' electors, 'hanging chads': a history of contested U.S. elections

The combination of the coronavirus pandemic and President Donald Trump's accusations of mass voter fraud by Democrats has legal experts warning of the possibility of a contested presidential election. Americans have selected a president 58 times. Four times, an inconclusive or disputed result tested the legal underpinnings of U.S. democracy.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED-SCENARIOS

EXPLAINER-What happens if November U.S. election is contested?

President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on mail-in voting and his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power have led to widespread concern among Democrats that his campaign will dispute the election results. That would could set off one of many legal and political dramas in which the presidency could be decided by the courts, state politicians and Congress.

23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CYPRUS-TURKEY/

Ersin Tatar sworn in as president of breakaway state of North Cyprus

Ersin Tatar, until now prime minister of the breakaway state of North Cyprus, is sworn in as president after winning last weekend's election. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attends the ceremony.

23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portuguese lawmakers vote on proposal to make masks compulsory

Portuguese lawmakers vote on a government proposal to make masks compulsory in crowded outdoor spaces. Worried about the economy, the government wants to avoid a full lockdown at all costs and forcing people to wear a face masks in crowded outdoor spaces could help, according to experts.

23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Bail hearing for Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame

Paul Rusesabagina, depicted as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide and now facing trial on terrorism charges, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, when the presiding judge will decide whether to release him pending his trial. The foreign lawyers representing him say they have been stopped from seeing their client.

23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FATF-PAKISTAN/

Pakistan seek removal from global watchdog terrorism financing "grey list"

A global dirty money watchdog (FATF) will decide whether to keep Pakistan on its global financing grey list, punish the country for failing to carry out adequate reforms and place it on a blacklist or take it off the watch list altogether.

23 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

24 Oct

CANADA-ELECTION/BRITISH COLUMBIA (PIX)

Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election

The Canadian province of British Columbia holds its general provincial election, with the incumbent B.C. New Democratic Party hoping to expand its minority government to a majority. Delays of results are likely with a high number of voters having requested mail-in ballots.

24 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate debates Trump's third Supreme Court nomination

The U.S. Senate on Saturday and Sunday will debate President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats are expressing outrage at the vacancy being filled so close to the election, but with a 53-47 majority, Republicans have the votes they need to approve her, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

24 Oct