REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

FRANCE-SECURITY-BOYCOTT/

Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

PARIS/ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

USA-ASIA-INDIA/

Pompeo says U.S., India must focus on threat posed by China

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States and India must work together to confront the threat posed by China to security and freedom, U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday as he prepared for talks with Indian leaders.

USA-COURT-BARRETT/

Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump reveled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PHILADELPHIA/

Protests flare in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Street protests broke out on Monday night in the western part of the U.S. city of Philadelphia, injuring four police, after police had shot and killed a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.

AIG-DIVESTITURE/

AIG names new CEO, plans to spin off life and retirement unit

Insurer American International Group Inc on Monday said its board approved a plan to separate the life and retirement business from the rest of the company, and named President Peter Zaffino as chief executive officer, effective next year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BUSINESS-JETS/

New business jet travelers help fuel order recovery during pandemic

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Affluent travelers avoiding commercial flights during the pandemic are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned corporate aircraft transactions this year and reviving shoots of demand for new planes even as the business aviation industry braces for a slump in 2020 deliveries.

AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/NOMINATIONS

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist.

OLYMPICS-2020-GYMNASTICS-USA/

Olympics: 'Normal again' - US gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

TOKYO (Reuters) - Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month's special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden.

BASEBALL-MLB-MANFRED-MLB-LOSSES/

Manfred pegs MLB debt from pandemic at $8.3 billion

Citing an estimated $8.3 billion in debt facing the 30 Major League Baseball teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic this season, commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday that it's hard to predict how 2021 will shape up.

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ROYALISTS (PIX) (TV)

Royalists gather in Bangkok to show support for monarchy

Pro-monarchy protesters to don yellow-shirts and gather in Bangkok to show support for the monarchy institution as opposed to the ongoing anti-government protests.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP

The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump

With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ EXECUTIVE AUTHORITY (PIX)

EXPLAINER Can Trump call in troops to quell Election Day unrest?

U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he decides the Nov. 3 presidential election results are fraudulent and has proposed mobilizing troops under the 200-year-old Insurrection Act to put down unrest if he won. Does Trump have the authority to bring in the military or other federal troops to quell violence that erupts before or on the day of the election?

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-THE SQUAD

The Squad become sophomores: Four progressive House members ready for reelection

Four minority women became some of the best-known faces of the progressive wing of the U.S. House of Representative -- and convenient targets for conservative opponents -- when they rode a 2018 "blue wave" into office. As Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of new York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts are poised to win reelection next week, story looks at what they've accomplished in their first two years in office.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDONESIA-DIPLOMACY/USA-CHINA (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Vaccines, not spy planes: US misfires in Southeast Asia

Washington's campaign to buttress its influence in Indonesia - and more broadly in the Asian region - to counter an increasingly assertive China has been misfiring, say Indonesian government officials and analysts. China, meanwhile, has won ground with vaccines and cash. This story explores how China's vaccine diplomacy is gaining traction in Southeast Asia's biggest country following a diplomatic blitz by Washington over the summer and U.S. efforts to secure landing and refueling rights for military aircraft in Indonesia.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-CASES

Newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett faces 'baptism by fire'

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed to her lifetime position by the Republican-controlled Senate on Monday night, faces a barrage of politically fraught cases in her first days on the job, as the justices weigh election disputes and prepare to hear a high-profile challenge to the Obamacare health law.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER-LAWSUITS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Pandemic transforms some Americans into voting rights activists in raft of lawsuits

Fear of the novel coronaries has cast some Americans into an unfamiliar role: litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WHATSAPP

Memes spread through WhatsApp play stealth role in U.S. election

WhatsApp contends it plays little role in U.S. politics, a narrative challenged by voters, rights groups and campaigns from California to Texas to Michigan to Florida.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Judicial panel investigating police abuses meets in Lagos

A judicial panel investigating police brutality and the shooting of protesters in Lagos begins formal proceedings on Tuesday. Independent investigations into police abuses were a core demand of the protesters who demonstrated nationwide for more than two weeks. Lagos state was the first of Nigeria's 36 states to set up a panel and has received 15 complaints so far.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-SHIPPING INSURANCE (PIX)

INSIGHT- Arctic headache for ship insurers as routes open up

As climate change opens new sea routes, experienced polar captains like Will Whatley are coveted for Arctic voyages that can save money on the run between Europe and Asia. But as activity in the Arctic's waters picks up, insurance companies are grappling with a fundamental question: If something goes wrong, who pays?

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA (TV)

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case of U.S. consulate employee Canturk

A verdict is expected in the case of U.S. consulate employee Mete Canturk, who is on trial, along with his wife and daughter, for alleged links to the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

A look at the battleground states in the U.S. presidential election, when polls close, the electoral votes at stake and other key races in the states.

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

27 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BIODIVERSITY-COMPANIES

Two reports place global companies under scrutiny over deforestation, biodiversity loss

Global banks, timber, paper and food companies face scrutiny of their environmental record as two separate reports by nonprofit groups CDP and portfolio.earth rank their role in driving deforestation or biodiversity loss. EMBARGOED to 00:01 GMT on Oct 28 2020.

28 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-VIETNAM/

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the U.S.-organised Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Hanoi, Vietnam.

28 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE-VAN DREW

Party-switching Congressman Van Drew tests Trump's popularity in New Jersey

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew, who outraged Democrats in his home state of New Jersey last year when he abandoned their party and joined President Donald Trump's Republicans shortly after being elected, tests Republicans loyalty in his first bid for reelection to Congress. His challenger, former schoolteacher Amy Kennedy, who married into the most storied Democratic political dynasty.

Oct 28

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/PROTESTS (TV)

Demonstrators expected to protest against Indonesia's jobs law

Students groups are expected to hold another protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law with President Joko Widodo expected to sign the legislation into law.

Oct 28

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

Oct 28

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

Oct 28

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London.

Oct 28

APEC-MALAYSIA/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

Oct 28

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

PARLIAMNENT IN RECESS - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

Oct 28

USA-ASIA/SRI LANKA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunewardene as Washington seeks to counter China's growing influence in the region.

Oct 28

USA-ELECTION/FOREIGN POLICY

FACTBOX - The foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

A look at the differences in foreign policy positions between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Oct 28

USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD-FACTS

EXPLAINER-Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is extremely rare. Here is how U.S. states keep it that way

President Donald Trump and some Republican allies have repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that a surge in mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to massive fraud in November's election. Experts say election fraud is vanishingly rare in the United States, however, where nearly one in four voters already cast a mail-in or absentee ballot in 2016. Here is a look at the security measures states have in place to ensure ballot integrity.

Oct 28

SERBIA-GOVERNMENT/

Serbia's prime minister to present her new Cabinet, its plans

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic is set to present her new Cabinet to the parliament and its program. As the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and its allies have an overwhelming majority in the parliament, the approval of the new government is seen as a formality.

Oct 28

TANZANIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Tanzania to hold presidential, parliamentary elections

Tanzanians head to the polls on Wednesday as President John Magufuli seeks a second and final five-year term. Magufuli's first term in office in East Africa's third-largest economy was marked by tightened control of the media and civil society, state interventions in the economy and criticism of government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 28

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as authorities discuss new restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the government and regional leaders discuss what measures to take to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency applicable to Madrid is set to expire on Saturday at 14:47GMT and authorities are to announce new measures.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATS (PIX) (TV)

Barcelona Cat sanctuary holds interviews via Instagram with people who want to adopt cats

A cat sanctuary in Barcelona has taken to social media to interview people who want to adopt or foster cats as well as to screen volunteers in order to avoid face-to-face contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-CONSCRIPTION (PIX)

S.Korea's conscripted doctors feel like 'human shields' in virus battle

Nam Ha-jong is one of 1,900 South Korean young men called public health doctors serving a 36-month duty after medical school as part of the country's conscription instead of regular military service. Eight months on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus, they are credited with sustaining a strategy of targeting coronavirus hotspots with rapid, mass testing and contact tracing.

28 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Victoria eases COVID-19 restrictions as shops, cafes, restaurants reopen

Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions will be eased beginning at 11:59pm on Tuesday, October 27 (1259GMT), according to Premier Daniel Andrews. Shops, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to reopen under the eased safety measures with limits on patrons.

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EU

EU Commission expected to present proposals to better coordinate fight against COVID-19

The European Commission is expected to present recommendations for EU governments on how to better coordinate their testing strategies, contact tracing, quarantine length and other measures to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the continent.

Oct 28

SOMALIA-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Somali Islamist insurgency collecting $15 million per month, thinktank report says

Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency is collecting around $15 million a month in taxation, a report from a Mogadishu-based thinktank said, based on interviews with more than 70 businessmen and former al Shabaab tax collectors. Among the case studies the report highlighted was a senior military official who had to pay thousands of dollars in taxes to construct a family home.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-WINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Australia winemakers challenged as China loses taste for wines from Down Under

Australian winemakers have hit a rough patch as the country's biggest offshore market, China, has presented fresh challenges as the coronavirus undermines business at home.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

STORM-ZETA/ENERGY (PIX)

U.S. energy firms lock down production as Hurricane Zeta enters Gulf of Mexico

Energy firms and ports in the northern U.S. Gulf Coast were locking down on Tuesday as the 11th hurricane of the Atlantic season churned across the Gulf of Mexico toward a landfall between Louisiana and Alabama.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG

Rolls-Royce shareholders vote on rights issue

Shareholders will vote to approve the aero-engine maker's plan for a 2 billion pound rights issue to help shore up the company's finances which have been battered by the pandemic.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

27 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GLOBAL-GASOLINE/LEISURE

Leisure driving stalls, another hurdle for gasoline demand

Millions of people worldwide continue to cancel or curtail leisure trips as the pandemic maintains its grip on many countries. That is contributing to a slower-than-expected recovery in fuel demand. Overall mobility is declining again in Europe, and leisure travel is down 12% year-over-year in the United States from pre-virus levels.

27 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

PORTUGAL-BUDGET/

Portugal's parliament votes on 2021 budget bill in first reading

Parliament to vote on the minority Socialist government's 2021 budget draft, that will offer more subsidies to the poorest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and betting on public investment to relaunch growth.

Oct 28

CHINA-SPORTS/INDOORSKIING (PIX) (TV)

China's indoor snow resorts bet big on budding skiers, snowboarders

Riding on government support, Chinese indoor ski parks - mostly in wealthy cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou, and typically embedded in amusement parks, hotels or resorts - are betting on retaliatory consumption with the relaxing of COVID-19 measures, and an uptake in demand for boot-camp experiences before budding skiers head north to the real slopes.

Oct 28

NIGERIA-OIL/

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

Oct 28

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol to hold call with investors after Q3 results release

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will host a call with investors on Wednesday, following the release of its third quarter results the day before.

Oct 28

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

Oct 28

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial resumes of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

A hearing is scheduled in the closely watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality. The last hearing was postponed the day before the case was scheduled to resume after repeated delays.

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EBAY-CYBERSTALKING/

Former police captain to plead guilty in eBay cyberstalking case

A former police captain who went on to become a security operations supervisor at eBay Inc is expected to pleaded guilty to participating in an extensive cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed by top executives as critical of the e-commerce company. Philip Cooke, who served as supervisor of security operations at eBay's European and Asian offices, is one of seven former employees charged by federal prosecutors in Boston with participating in a campaign to harass the couple through Twitter and send them disturbing packages like a bloody Halloween pig mask.

27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-CRIME/CULT (PIX)

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere to be sentenced

Keith Raniere, leader of the New York-based NXIVM cult convicted last year of sex trafficking and other crimes, is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. He faces up to life in prison.

27 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CHICAGO-OUTREACH WORKERS/

Chicago's street outreach workers cool tempers during one of city's deadliest years

More than 200 outreach workers in Chicago are trained in conflict resolution and employed by non-profit organizations. Their mission is to step into volatile situations and prevent further violence in a city plagued by an epidemic of shootings in recent years.

Oct 28

ASIA-STORM/VIETNAM (TV)

Typhoon Molave hits flood-ravaged central Vietnam

Outwatching as Vietnam Typhoon Molave strikes Vietnam, where weeks of heavy rains have killed over 100 and forced nearly 1.3 million people to evacuate from their homes. Molave is forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

Oct 28