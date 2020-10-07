REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Iran fears regional war as fighting rages around Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran's president warned on Wednesday that fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in the South Caucasus could trigger a regional war as the death toll rose on the 11th day of hostilities.

KYRGYZSTAN-PROTESTS/

Kyrgyz opposition groups make rival power grabs after toppling government

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan slid deeper into chaos as rival opposition factions made grabs for power on Wednesday, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister to quit and a parliamentary election to be annulled.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump calls off aid talks, Biden says president 'turned his back' on Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Stuck at White House, Trump seeks ways to recharge re-election bid

U.S. President Donald Trump, under coronavirus quarantine in the White House and restricted from traveling, is grasping for ways to put a spark back in his struggling re-election bid and mount a big comeback with four weeks left until Election Day.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-AIRLINES

Trump urges Congress to provide $25 bln bailout for U.S. airlines

U.S. President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USA-FED/MINUTES

Fed's appetite for further easing, higher inflation in focus

The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signaled that interest rates are likely to stay at zero through 2023, vowing to wait on rate hikes until inflation reaches 2% and is set to rise moderately above that level for a time.

ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL

Chanel brings Hollywood glamour to Paris Fashion Week

French fashion label Chanel brought a touch of tinseltown to the Paris runway on Tuesday, with glamorous feathered gowns and a nod to the Hollywood sign, recreated to spell out the brand's name.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-WORKERS

Who pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era

As the world convulses in crisis, and tens of millions of us dig in for the long haul of working from home, one question looms large: who pays for the tea and toilet paper?

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WNBA/

Storm sweep Aces to claim fourth WNBA title

The Seattle Storm won their fourth Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) title on Tuesday by thrashing the Las Vegas Aces 92-59 in Game Three to sweep the series.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Nadal passes Sinner test to storm into French Open semi-finals

Claycourt master Rafa Nadal passed his first real test of this year's French Open with a 7-6(4) 6-4 6-1 victory against Italian rising star Jannik Sinner as his quest for a record-breaking 13th title gathered momentum on Tuesday.

TANZANIA-ELECTION/

Crackdown on opposition, media as Tanzania election approaches

Tanzanian police teargassed a presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Opposition party offices were firebombed and dozens of their parliamentary candidates disqualified from running. President John Magufuli is widely expected to win a second term in a general election on Oct. 28, tightening his grip on East Africa's third-largest economy. But the crackdown on dissent could mean fewer opposition candidates are elected to office, reducing scrutiny on a government characterised by heavy-handed interventions in some of the nation's key economic sectors – agriculture, telecoms and mining.

