TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-ELECTION

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections under shadow of security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

TURKEY-MUSEUM-VERDICT

Erdogan declares Hagia Sophia a mosque after Turkish court ruling

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia a mosque on Friday with the first Muslim prayers to begin in two weeks, after a top court ruled the ancient building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at over 69,000

(Reuters) - New cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

USA-TRUMP-STONE

'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

BUSINESS

GOYA-BOYCOTT

Goya chief executive sparks backlash over praise for Trump

(Reuters) - Goya Foods Inc, the largest Hispanic-owned U.S. food company and a popular brand among Latino Americans, became the target of a boycott campaign on social media on Friday sparked by its CEO effusively praising President Donald Trump at the White House.

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall; underlying inflation stabilizing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June as rising costs for energy goods were offset by weakness in services, pointing to subdued inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to keep pumping money into the economy to arrest a downward spiral.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court

LONDON (Reuters) - Movie star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship".

TELEVISION-BATMAN

'Batman' to get new spinoff police TV series

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The "Batman" universe is expanding, with a TV series set in Gotham City's police department that will explore corruption, streaming platform HBO Max said on Friday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYG-ALLEGED-COVER-UP

Warrant shows paid cover-up by CBs Baker, Dunbar

A search warrant allegedly indicates that NFL cornerbacks DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar were involved in a cover-up following their arrests for armed robbery stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Fla, according to a New York Daily News report on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-HAMONIC

Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/BURIAL (PIX) (TV)

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY-WRAP (PIX) (TV)

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Wrap of the events on the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/STONE (PIX)

Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

President Donald Trump commutes the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's opposition announce results of primaries

Hong Kong's pan democrat parties announce the winners of the primary elections who will run for the upcoming Legislative Council election in September.

12 Jul

POLAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poles vote in decisive round of presidential elections

Poles cast votes in a close-fought presidential election second round, with incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), running neck and neck in the polls with liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the Civic Platform (PO) party. The election will have far-reaching consequences for Poland's relations with the European Union as it will decide if PiS can implement in full an agenda which includes reforms that Brussels has said undermine judicial independence.

12 Jul