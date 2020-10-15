REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Accusations of new attacks, aid delay mar Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia accused Turkey on Thursday of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and new fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis.

BRITAIN-EU/

Frustrated EU to keep pressing for British trade deal

European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to extend talks with Britain on a trade deal in coming weeks to seek concessions on fisheries, fair competition and dispute resolution in an effort to preserve a trillion euros worth of annual commerce.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump cites teenaged son's bout with coronavirus in calling for schools to reopen

Under siege over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Wednesday cited what he said was his son's mild bout of the virus as a reason why American schools should reopen as soon as possible.

USA-COURT/BARRETT

Trump's court pick Barrett calls presidential self-pardon an 'open question'

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, said on Wednesday it was an "open question" whether Trump could pardon himself and added that the top U.S. judicial body "can't control" whether a president obeys its decisions.

BUSINESS

UNIBAIL ROD WEST-SHAREISSUE/INVESTORS

French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe

French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel has teamed up with the former boss of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to oppose the shopping mall group's planned 3.5 billion euro rights issue.

USA-ANTFINANCIAL/BLACKLIST

Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist -sources

The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SUITS

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Italian luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli makes men's suits that sell for up to 7,000 euros ($8,200). But even he - like most people across the globe - hasn't worn a suit for months, let alone bought one.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-EDUCATION

For isolated tribe, Philippine rickshaw brings learning amid pandemic

When the pandemic shut Philippine schools, a group of teachers living near the indigenous Aeta people became so concerned about the impact on the children of the isolated community that they initiated a novel approach to help them - learning by rickshaw.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VONN

Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended "normalcy" across the globe.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis-Training during quarantine essential for Australian Open - Tiley

The Australian Open will only go ahead in January if agreement can be reached with local authorities to allow players to practice while they undergo quarantine in Melbourne, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

French PM holds presser on curfews, other COVID restrictions

Prime Minister Jean Castex holds a press conference with several senior ministers. He will elaborate on the curfews ordered by President Emmanuel Macron and how they will be applied/enforced.

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials' biweekly coronavirus news conference

15 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season's bushfires.

15 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DUELING ELECTORS

EXPLAINER- What are 'dueling electors' and how could they determine who becomes president?

What happens if there are so-called "dueling electors" in battleground states (two sets of electors submitted by one state)? Who decides which set of electors is legitimate and what, if any, precedent is there?

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED

Democrats urge early, decisive voting as Trump stokes fears of contested election

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies remain concerned that President Donald Trump will seek to dispute November's election results if the incumbent loses. Democrats are urging their voters to hand Biden a landslide victory to avoid a post-election fight in Congress or the courts.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU-DIGITAL/ (TV)

German economy minister holds news conference after talks with EU telecommunication minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a news conference at 1045 GMT after a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers. Key issues include data use and artificial intelligence.

15 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/CENTRALAMERICA (PIX) (TV)

Central Americans edge north as pandemic spurs economic collapse

Central America's complex migration machinery is reactivating only weeks before the U.S. presidential election, with pent-up demand from the collapse of Central America's already fragile economies bubbling over and creating what could become a lightning rod political issue for the next U.S. administration.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY (PIX)

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at opening ceremony of new academic year

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks a day after he spoke Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman holds online media briefing

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova holds an online briefing.

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

European leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the epidemiological situation, Brexit as well as climate change and relations with Africa

15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-POLAND/ (TV)

Righteous Among Nations award ceremony in Poland

Righteous Among the Nations award ceremony in Poland. The award is given to individuals who risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLAND/ (PIX) (TV)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at Villa Borsig in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau hold a news conference after a meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin

15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden to take part in competing televised town halls

Instead of meeting on stage Thursday night for a second debate, President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will take part in competing televised town halls. Trump will be on NBC in Miami and Biden will be on ABC in Philadelphia.

15 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

Ratings expected for Thursday's dueling town halls between Trump, Biden

Did more people watch President Trump or challenger Joe Biden during their competing televised town halls on Thursday? Ratings data is expected on Friday.

16 Oct

USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

Ratings expected for Thursday's dueling town halls between Trump, Biden

Did more people watch President Trump or challenger Joe Biden during their competing televised town halls on Thursday? Ratings data is expected on Friday. 16 Oct

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR-POLICE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's police to take statement from Anwar over list of backers for his PM bid

Malaysia's police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist in an investigation of complaints over a viral list of 121 federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to take over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

16 Oct

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/

President Ouattara kicks off campaigning for Ivory Coast's election

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara kicks off campaigning for the Oct. 31 presidential election in the city of Bouake. Opponents accuse him of violating the constitution by seeking a third term.

16 Oct

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

How could this week's economic data impact the election?

A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

16 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-GUNS/ (PIX)

INSIGHT-U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

The United States is seeing a record surge in firearms sales amid increasingly disturbing news about the pandemic, social unrest over police brutality, and a potentially contested election. Background checks have surged 41% over last year - a record year - and the buyers are a diverse group, including many outside the industry's white, male, politically conservative customer base.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel concludes hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee conducts final day of hearings on nomination Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with testimony from people who know judge; and outside witnesses who are proponents or opponents of her nomination.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/ (TV)

Protests expected at court appearance of suspects in murder of S.African white farmer

Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.

16 Oct

MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)

Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor face bail hearing in federal court

A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial

16 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-AGRICULTURE/ (PIX)

Imported tortillas? Big Mexican farmers fear cuts to hit harvests

Mexico's most productive farmers fear they may not be able to meet growing demand after state funding cuts, warning of a rising reliance on imports of the white corn used for staples such as tortillas and tamales.

15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/

Morgan Stanley reports third quarter results.

Morgan Stanley is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors.

15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual summit

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives presentation on "Equity, the Economy and Benefits Cliffs" and participates in panel before virtual "Reframing Benefits Cliffs: Solutions for an Inclusive Recovery" summit.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual U.S. India Chamber of Commerce Annual Small Business Forum.

15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on response to COVID

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Response to the COVID Threat" before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy and heterogeneity

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard presents academic paper and discusses "Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity" before virtual Federal Reserve Board of Governors Conference on Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity.

15 Oct 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Economic Club of New York webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "What's Ahead? Learning from the CFO Survey" before an Economic Club of New York webinar.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOIEGRAS (TV)

French foie gras producers prepare for Christmas season

French foie gras producers get ready for Christmas season, despite of the coronavirus. Sales of the delicacy like many other luxury foods have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the outlook is gloomy with the crisis not expected to fade before year-end festivities which account for the bulk of sales.

16 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-SECOND HAND (PIX) (TV)

Livestream sales propel China's booming second-hand luxury industry

The second-hand luxury products market is growing in China with retail businesses relying increasingly on Internet celebrities holding live-streamed sales to sell bags, jewelry and accessories. The online push became more popular during the pandemic and has showed no sign of slowing down as consumption in the country bounces back.

16 Oct

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING

Western Europe cereal sowing roundup

Summary of early wheat and barley sowing trends in western Europe. Heavy rain since late September has curbed drought in some grain belts while also raising concern about a possible repeat of last year's rain-disrupted sowing season.

16 Oct

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/RETIREMENTHOME (PIX)

Battle-Tested: Using military principles to combat Covid-19

Knollwood, a retirement community in Washington, D.C. for military service members and their families, has been transformed into battlefield. The enemy is microscopic, highly contagious, and potentially lethal – especially to the nation's elderly. Here is how they Knollwood is combating COVID-19 now.

16 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SANTA (TV)

Elves left idle as pandemic strikes Santa's Lapland village

Normally Santa's village in northern Finland is bustling with visitors in the months before Christmas but this year the pandemic has made them stay away, plunging the tourist attraction into crisis.

16 Oct