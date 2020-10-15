SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

15 Oct 2020 / 18:05 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

    Accusations of new attacks, aid delay mar Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

    Armenia accused Turkey on Thursday of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and new fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis.

    BRITAIN-EU/

    Frustrated EU to keep pressing for British trade deal

    European Union leaders will agree on Thursday to extend talks with Britain on a trade deal in coming weeks to seek concessions on fisheries, fair competition and dispute resolution in an effort to preserve a trillion euros worth of annual commerce.

    U.S.

    USA-ELECTION/

    Trump cites teenaged son's bout with coronavirus in calling for schools to reopen

    Under siege over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Wednesday cited what he said was his son's mild bout of the virus as a reason why American schools should reopen as soon as possible.

    USA-COURT/BARRETT

    Trump's court pick Barrett calls presidential self-pardon an 'open question'

    President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, said on Wednesday it was an "open question" whether Trump could pardon himself and added that the top U.S. judicial body "can't control" whether a president obeys its decisions.

    BUSINESS

    UNIBAIL ROD WEST-SHAREISSUE/INVESTORS

    French billionaire Niel takes on Unibail with call to refocus on Europe

    French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel has teamed up with the former boss of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to oppose the shopping mall group's planned 3.5 billion euro rights issue.

    USA-ANTFINANCIAL/BLACKLIST

    Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist -sources

    The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, according to two people familiar with the matter, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SUITS

    Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

    Italian luxury designer Brunello Cucinelli makes men's suits that sell for up to 7,000 euros ($8,200). But even he - like most people across the globe - hasn't worn a suit for months, let alone bought one.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-EDUCATION

    For isolated tribe, Philippine rickshaw brings learning amid pandemic

    When the pandemic shut Philippine schools, a group of teachers living near the indigenous Aeta people became so concerned about the impact on the children of the isolated community that they initiated a novel approach to help them - learning by rickshaw.

    SPORTS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VONN

    Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

    Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended "normalcy" across the globe.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Tennis-Training during quarantine essential for Australian Open - Tiley

    The Australian Open will only go ahead in January if agreement can be reached with local authorities to allow players to practice while they undergo quarantine in Melbourne, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.

    UPCOMING

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

    Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

    15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

    French PM holds presser on curfews, other COVID restrictions

    Prime Minister Jean Castex holds a press conference with several senior ministers. He will elaborate on the curfews ordered by President Emmanuel Macron and how they will be applied/enforced.

    15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

    Irish health officials' biweekly coronavirus news conference

    15 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

    WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

    A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season's bushfires.

    15 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    USA-ELECTION/DUELING ELECTORS

    EXPLAINER- What are 'dueling electors' and how could they determine who becomes president?

    What happens if there are so-called "dueling electors" in battleground states (two sets of electors submitted by one state)? Who decides which set of electors is legitimate and what, if any, precedent is there?

    15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/CONTESTED

    Democrats urge early, decisive voting as Trump stokes fears of contested election

    Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his allies remain concerned that President Donald Trump will seek to dispute November's election results if the incumbent loses. Democrats are urging their voters to hand Biden a landslide victory to avoid a post-election fight in Congress or the courts.

    15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    EU-DIGITAL/ (TV)

    German economy minister holds news conference after talks with EU telecommunication minister

    German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier holds a news conference at 1045 GMT after a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers. Key issues include data use and artificial intelligence.

    15 Oct 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

    USA-IMMIGRATION/CENTRALAMERICA (PIX) (TV)

    Central Americans edge north as pandemic spurs economic collapse

    Central America's complex migration machinery is reactivating only weeks before the U.S. presidential election, with pent-up demand from the collapse of Central America's already fragile economies bubbling over and creating what could become a lightning rod political issue for the next U.S. administration.

    15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY (PIX)

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at opening ceremony of new academic year

    Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan speaks a day after he spoke Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUSSIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

    Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman holds online media briefing

    Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova holds an online briefing.

    15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

    EU Summit in Brussels

    European leaders meet in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss the epidemiological situation, Brexit as well as climate change and relations with Africa

    15 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    HOLOCAUST-POLAND/ (TV)

    Righteous Among Nations award ceremony in Poland

    Righteous Among the Nations award ceremony in Poland. The award is given to individuals who risked their lives to save Jews from the Nazis

    15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    GERMANY-POLAND/ (PIX) (TV)

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau at Villa Borsig in Berlin

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau hold a news conference after a meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin

    15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/

    Trump, Biden to take part in competing televised town halls

    Instead of meeting on stage Thursday night for a second debate, President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will take part in competing televised town halls. Trump will be on NBC in Miami and Biden will be on ABC in Philadelphia.

    15 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    USA-ELECTION/RATINGS (PIX)

    Ratings expected for Thursday's dueling town halls between Trump, Biden

    Did more people watch President Trump or challenger Joe Biden during their competing televised town halls on Thursday? Ratings data is expected on Friday.

    16 Oct

    MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR-POLICE (PIX) (TV)

    Malaysia's police to take statement from Anwar over list of backers for his PM bid

    Malaysia's police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist in an investigation of complaints over a viral list of 121 federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to take over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

    16 Oct

    IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/

    President Ouattara kicks off campaigning for Ivory Coast's election

    Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara kicks off campaigning for the Oct. 31 presidential election in the city of Bouake. Opponents accuse him of violating the constitution by seeking a third term.

    16 Oct

    USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX, REPEAT)

    How could this week's economic data impact the election?

    A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden.

    16 Oct

    CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

    USA-GUNS/ (PIX)

    INSIGHT-U.S. gun sales soar amid pandemic, social unrest, election fears

    The United States is seeing a record surge in firearms sales amid increasingly disturbing news about the pandemic, social unrest over police brutality, and a potentially contested election. Background checks have surged 41% over last year - a record year - and the buyers are a diverse group, including many outside the industry's white, male, politically conservative customer base.

    15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

    U.S. Senate panel concludes hearing on Supreme Court nominee

    U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee conducts final day of hearings on nomination Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with testimony from people who know judge; and outside witnesses who are proponents or opponents of her nomination.

    15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SAFRICA-FARM MURDER/ (TV)

    Protests expected at court appearance of suspects in murder of S.African white farmer

    Two suspects will appear before the Senekal Magistrate's Court for the murder of a farm manager. Brendin Horner's death stoked racial tensions over farm murders and triggered riots in the town of Senekal at the start of the month. More protests and counter-protests are expected on Friday.

    16 Oct

    MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)

    Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor face bail hearing in federal court

    A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial

    16 Oct

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    MEXICO-AGRICULTURE/ (PIX)

    Imported tortillas? Big Mexican farmers fear cuts to hit harvests

    Mexico's most productive farmers fear they may not be able to meet growing demand after state funding cuts, warning of a rising reliance on imports of the white corn used for staples such as tortillas and tamales.

    15 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/

    Morgan Stanley reports third quarter results.

    Morgan Stanley is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Thursday and hold a conference call with investors.

    15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    USA-FED/BOSTIC

    Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks before virtual summit

    Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives presentation on "Equity, the Economy and Benefits Cliffs" and participates in panel before virtual "Reframing Benefits Cliffs: Solutions for an Inclusive Recovery" summit.

    15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    USA-FED/KAPLAN

    Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

    Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual U.S. India Chamber of Commerce Annual Small Business Forum.

    15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    USA-FED/QUARLES

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on response to COVID

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Response to the COVID Threat" before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

    15 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    USA-FED/BULLARD

    St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy and heterogeneity

    Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard presents academic paper and discusses "Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity" before virtual Federal Reserve Board of Governors Conference on Monetary Policy and Heterogeneity.

    15 Oct 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

    USA-FED/BARKIN

    Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to Economic Club of New York webinar

    Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "What's Ahead? Learning from the CFO Survey" before an Economic Club of New York webinar.

    15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOIEGRAS (TV)

    French foie gras producers prepare for Christmas season

    French foie gras producers get ready for Christmas season, despite of the coronavirus. Sales of the delicacy like many other luxury foods have been severely hit by the COVID-19 crisis and the outlook is gloomy with the crisis not expected to fade before year-end festivities which account for the bulk of sales.

    16 Oct

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-SECOND HAND (PIX) (TV)

    Livestream sales propel China's booming second-hand luxury industry

    The second-hand luxury products market is growing in China with retail businesses relying increasingly on Internet celebrities holding live-streamed sales to sell bags, jewelry and accessories. The online push became more popular during the pandemic and has showed no sign of slowing down as consumption in the country bounces back.

    16 Oct

    EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING

    Western Europe cereal sowing roundup

    Summary of early wheat and barley sowing trends in western Europe. Heavy rain since late September has curbed drought in some grain belts while also raising concern about a possible repeat of last year's rain-disrupted sowing season.

    16 Oct

    SPORTS

    WORLD-WORK/RETIREMENTHOME (PIX)

    Battle-Tested: Using military principles to combat Covid-19

    Knollwood, a retirement community in Washington, D.C. for military service members and their families, has been transformed into battlefield. The enemy is microscopic, highly contagious, and potentially lethal – especially to the nation's elderly. Here is how they Knollwood is combating COVID-19 now.

    16 Oct

    ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SANTA (TV)

    Elves left idle as pandemic strikes Santa's Lapland village

    Normally Santa's village in northern Finland is bustling with visitors in the months before Christmas but this year the pandemic has made them stay away, plunging the tourist attraction into crisis.

    16 Oct

