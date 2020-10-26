REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/
Renewed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens U.S.-backed truce
BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of violating a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, casting doubt over the prospects of the latest international push to end a month of clashes.
EU-BORDER-INSIGHT/
'It'll be carnage': British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown
SEVINGTON, England (Reuters) - Deal or no deal, British companies will have to confront a wall of bureaucracy that threatens chaos at the border if they want to sell into the world's biggest trading bloc when life after Brexit begins on January 1.af
U.S.
USA-ELECTION/
Trump, Biden in final full week of campaigning as virus looms large
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Monday are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/
U.S. sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days
The United States has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping the pandemic a top election issue as Vice President Mike Pence travels the country to campaign despite close aides testing positive.
BUSINESS
CHEVRON-MIDEAST-GAS-FOCUS/
Chevron bets on Middle East gas riches and reconciliation
HOUSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - After years of focusing on U.S. shale, Chevron Corp is staking its natural gas future on the Middle East, a volatile and divided region where energy majors have long tread warily.
FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA-EU-EXCLUSIVE/
Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators set to clear Fiat-PSA merger - sources
BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the merger of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France's PSA to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker, people familiar with the matter said, after they pledged to reinforce Japanese rival Toyota.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AWARDS-OLIVIER
'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards
LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening.
SPORTS
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/
Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5
Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday.
MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/
Hamilton's future comes more into focus after record win
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff jokingly suggested he would have to sell the factory to keep Lewis Hamilton after the Briton's record 92nd career win in Portugal on Sunday.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
USA-ELECTION/HOUSE (FACTBOX)
FACTBOX-A look at the 43 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives
Democrats will defend their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November elections, in which about one in 10 of the chamber's 435 seats will be the goal of a competitive race, according to nonpartisan tracking services. Factbox looks at the most competitive races.
26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GREECE-RUSSIA/TURKEY (PIX) (TV)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Greek PM, foreign minister in Athens
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens. Statements to follow
USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-QANON
Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress
At least two Republicans who campaigned as supporters of the baseless conspiracy theory "QAnon" are likely to win seats in the House of Representatives in next week's election. Here's a look at the pair: Georgia businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado restaurant owner Lauren Boebert.
TURKEY-FRANCE/
Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event marking Prophet Mohammad's birth amid row with France
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event marking the Prophet Mohammad's birth and is likely to comment on his row with France's Emmanuel Macron after the use of cartoons of the Mohammad in a French school class led to the teacher being beheaded by a Chechen teenager.
26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-AFRICA (PIX) (TV)
WMO launches State of the Climate in Africa report
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches The State of the Climate in Africa 2019 report, which will provide a snapshot of climate trends, extreme weather, and associated risks and impacts in key sectors. Filipe Lucio, director of WMO's Regional Strategic Office, and Omar Baddour, coordinator of WMO Statements on the State of the Climate will brief media on Monday at 08:00 GMT, under embargo until 12:00 GMT.
26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
TURKEY-CYPRUS/ (PIX) (TV)
Turkey's Erdogan hosts newly elected Northern Cyprus leader
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the newly elected leader of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, on his first visit abroad since winning a presidential election. They are to hold a joint news conference.
26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Poles to protest across country against near total ban on abortion
Activists across Poland plan to protest on Monday, blocking traffic in towns and cities to express their anger after a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal introducing a nearly-total ban on abortions in the predominantly Catholic country. In Warsaw they also plan to protest in front of the home of the country's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
26 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL
Merkel speaks at virtual journalists' award ceremony
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at a virtual event honoring journalists for their reporting on social issues.
26 Oct 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States
Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.
26 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL
Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll
Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
26 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/WALLSTREET
FACTBOX How Wall Street banks are leaning further left
Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning further to the left in recent years, donating progressively more money to Democrats across the board. From the presidential candidates to banks' favorite Congressmen and women, we'll provide al breakdown on where bank money is flowing, how the bank PACs and the rank and file differ ideologically, and who both groups are batting hard for.
27 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
CANADA-ELECTION/SASKATCHEWAN
Canadian province Saskatchewan holds election
Voters in Saskatchewan are expected to stake Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party to a big lead in the provincial election on Monday, the first of three days to count ballots due to complications related to the pandemic.
26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP
The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump
With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.
Oct 27
USA-ELECTION/CANADA (EXPLAINER)
EXPLAINER: How a Biden presidency could impact Canada
If Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, the economic, political and environmental implications could be considerable for Canada after four sometimes turbulent years of dealing with President Donald Trump.
AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/
World Day for Audiovisual Heritage
World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage.
APEC-MALAYSIA/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)
APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting
Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.
USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA
Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case
A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.
CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)
China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025
The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.
USA-ASIA/INDIA (PIX) (TV)
U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India
Pompeo and Esper will be meeting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit.
USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-NATURAL GAS
For Biden, to frack or not to frack?
Biden has a complicated relationship with the natural gas industry. For years he supported the fuel as a cleaner alternative to coal. But as natural gas comes under criticism for its planet-warming carbon emissions, Biden has had to walk a line between support for ending fracking on federal lands and for the jobs fracking supports, particularly in key spots like Pennsylvania.
NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
Nigerian judicial panel into police abuse allegations sits in Lagos
A judicial panel set up to investigate alleged police abuses in the commercial capital Lagos sits for the first time. The panel, which will also look into the shooting of demonstrators on October 20, was among the demands made by protesters who want police officers accused of human rights violations to be held accountable. Lagos state was the first of Nigeria's 36 states to set up a panel and has asked people to submit complaints.
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY
Turkish health minister assesses coronavirus developments with Istanbul officials
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visits the Istanbul governor's office and holds an assessment meeting there on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND
Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference
26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/NOMINATIONS (PIX)
Nominations for the American Music Awards
Nominations are announced for the 2020 American Music Awards that will take place in November
26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
JAPAN-TATTOOS/ (PIX) (TV)
WIDER IMAGE - Growing tribe of Japanese proudly defies tattoo taboo, hoping for Olympics boost
Shodai Horiren got her first tattoo on a lark while on a trip in Australia nearly three decades ago. Now she is tattooed from head to foot, even on her scalp, and is one of Japan's most renowned tattoo artists. Horiren is part of a proud and growing tribe of Japanese tattoo fans who are defying long-held social views that tattoos are evil and signify membership in yakuza criminal gangs to turn their bodies into vivid, shimmering palettes of color and elaborate designs.
26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
SINGAPORE-ROYALS/ (PIX)
Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals
In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
27 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
STORM-ZETA/ENERGY (PIX)
Offshore oil workers flee ashore as storm Zeta heads toward Gulf of Mexico platforms
Oilworkers were fleeing offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and was expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this week as a hurricane.
AUSTRALIA-WINE/ (PIX) (TV)
Australia winemakers challenged as China loses taste for wines from Down Under
Australian winemakers have hit a rough patch as the country's biggest offshore market, China, has presented fresh challenges as the coronavirus undermines business at home.
27 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
NIGERIA-OIL/
Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference
Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.
ECOPETROL-RESULTS/
Colombia's Ecopetrol to publish third quarter results
Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday.
EGYPT-ECONOMY/POLL (PIX)
Egypt Economic poll
A Reuters quarterly poll of forecasts for Egypt's major economic indicators for the current 2020/21 fiscal year and the two subsequent years.
FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)
Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit
Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUTOS-FACTORIES (PIX)
Detroit automakers rely on masks, discipline to keep coronavirus out, factories running
Detroit's automakers restarted production at U.S. factories in May, and so far, they have avoided the kind of major COVID-19 outbreak that has hit some other industries, such as meat packing. Now factories are running at close to full speed, but the risks have not gone away, and the companies now must get through the winter. Starting interviews with industry executives, union officials and others to learn what has worked, what has had to change and how the industry is managing the risk for the long haul.