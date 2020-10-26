REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Renewed fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh threatens U.S.-backed truce

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Monday of violating a new U.S.-brokered ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, casting doubt over the prospects of the latest international push to end a month of clashes.

EU-BORDER-INSIGHT/

'It'll be carnage': British companies dread a Brexit border breakdown

SEVINGTON, England (Reuters) - Deal or no deal, British companies will have to confront a wall of bureaucracy that threatens chaos at the border if they want to sell into the world's biggest trading bloc when life after Brexit begins on January 1.af

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden in final full week of campaigning as virus looms large

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Monday are down to the final full week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 election, as surging coronavirus cases and a COVID-19 outbreak within Vice President Mike Pence's staff keep the focus of the race on the pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. sees highest number of new COVID-19 cases in past two days

The United States has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping the pandemic a top election issue as Vice President Mike Pence travels the country to campaign despite close aides testing positive.

BUSINESS

CHEVRON-MIDEAST-GAS-FOCUS/

Chevron bets on Middle East gas riches and reconciliation

HOUSTON/LONDON (Reuters) - After years of focusing on U.S. shale, Chevron Corp is staking its natural gas future on the Middle East, a volatile and divided region where energy majors have long tread warily.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA-EU-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators set to clear Fiat-PSA merger - sources

BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the merger of Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and France's PSA to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker, people familiar with the matter said, after they pledged to reinforce Japanese rival Toyota.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AWARDS-OLIVIER

'We've missed you,' UK's Camilla tells actors at Olivier stage awards

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Duchess of Cornwall urged theatre actors to stay strong in the face of pandemic adversity as she presented lyricist Don Black with the Special Olivier Award at a virtual ceremony on Sunday evening.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday.

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

Hamilton's future comes more into focus after record win

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff jokingly suggested he would have to sell the factory to keep Lewis Hamilton after the Briton's record 92nd career win in Portugal on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-A look at the 43 competitive races in the U.S. House of Representatives

Democrats will defend their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in November elections, in which about one in 10 of the chamber's 435 seats will be the goal of a competitive race, according to nonpartisan tracking services. Factbox looks at the most competitive races.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GREECE-RUSSIA/TURKEY (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Greek PM, foreign minister in Athens

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens. Statements to follow

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-QANON

Meet the 'QAnon' caucus: Conspiracy buffs on path to U.S. Congress

At least two Republicans who campaigned as supporters of the baseless conspiracy theory "QAnon" are likely to win seats in the House of Representatives in next week's election. Here's a look at the pair: Georgia businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado restaurant owner Lauren Boebert.

26 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-FRANCE/

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event marking Prophet Mohammad's birth amid row with France

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event marking the Prophet Mohammad's birth and is likely to comment on his row with France's Emmanuel Macron after the use of cartoons of the Mohammad in a French school class led to the teacher being beheaded by a Chechen teenager.

26 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

WMO launches State of the Climate in Africa report

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launches The State of the Climate in Africa 2019 report, which will provide a snapshot of climate trends, extreme weather, and associated risks and impacts in key sectors. Filipe Lucio, director of WMO's Regional Strategic Office, and Omar Baddour, coordinator of WMO Statements on the State of the Climate will brief media on Monday at 08:00 GMT, under embargo until 12:00 GMT.

26 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-CYPRUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey's Erdogan hosts newly elected Northern Cyprus leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts the newly elected leader of the breakaway state of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, on his first visit abroad since winning a presidential election. They are to hold a joint news conference.

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

POLAND-ABORTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Poles to protest across country against near total ban on abortion

Activists across Poland plan to protest on Monday, blocking traffic in towns and cities to express their anger after a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal introducing a nearly-total ban on abortions in the predominantly Catholic country. In Warsaw they also plan to protest in front of the home of the country's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

26 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL

Merkel speaks at virtual journalists' award ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at a virtual event honoring journalists for their reporting on social issues.

26 Oct 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

26 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

26 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WALLSTREET

FACTBOX How Wall Street banks are leaning further left

Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning further to the left in recent years, donating progressively more money to Democrats across the board. From the presidential candidates to banks' favorite Congressmen and women, we'll provide al breakdown on where bank money is flowing, how the bank PACs and the rank and file differ ideologically, and who both groups are batting hard for.

27 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/SASKATCHEWAN

Canadian province Saskatchewan holds election

Voters in Saskatchewan are expected to stake Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party to a big lead in the provincial election on Monday, the first of three days to count ballots due to complications related to the pandemic.

26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP

The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump

With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.

Oct 27

USA-ELECTION/CANADA (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER: How a Biden presidency could impact Canada

If Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, the economic, political and environmental implications could be considerable for Canada after four sometimes turbulent years of dealing with President Donald Trump.

Oct 27

AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage.

Oct 27

APEC-MALAYSIA/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

Oct 27

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

Oct 27

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

Oct 27

USA-ASIA/INDIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India

Pompeo and Esper will be meeting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit.

Oct 27

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-NATURAL GAS

For Biden, to frack or not to frack?

Biden has a complicated relationship with the natural gas industry. For years he supported the fuel as a cleaner alternative to coal. But as natural gas comes under criticism for its planet-warming carbon emissions, Biden has had to walk a line between support for ending fracking on federal lands and for the jobs fracking supports, particularly in key spots like Pennsylvania.

Oct 27

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Nigerian judicial panel into police abuse allegations sits in Lagos

A judicial panel set up to investigate alleged police abuses in the commercial capital Lagos sits for the first time. The panel, which will also look into the shooting of demonstrators on October 20, was among the demands made by protesters who want police officers accused of human rights violations to be held accountable. Lagos state was the first of Nigeria's 36 states to set up a panel and has asked people to submit complaints.

Oct 27

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister assesses coronavirus developments with Istanbul officials

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visits the Istanbul governor's office and holds an assessment meeting there on the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

26 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

26 Oct 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/NOMINATIONS (PIX)

Nominations for the American Music Awards

Nominations are announced for the 2020 American Music Awards that will take place in November

26 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

JAPAN-TATTOOS/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Growing tribe of Japanese proudly defies tattoo taboo, hoping for Olympics boost

Shodai Horiren got her first tattoo on a lark while on a trip in Australia nearly three decades ago. Now she is tattooed from head to foot, even on her scalp, and is one of Japan's most renowned tattoo artists. Horiren is part of a proud and growing tribe of Japanese tattoo fans who are defying long-held social views that tattoos are evil and signify membership in yakuza criminal gangs to turn their bodies into vivid, shimmering palettes of color and elaborate designs.

26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-ROYALS/ (PIX)

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.

27 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

STORM-ZETA/ENERGY (PIX)

Offshore oil workers flee ashore as storm Zeta heads toward Gulf of Mexico platforms

Oilworkers were fleeing offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and was expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this week as a hurricane.

26 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-WINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Australia winemakers challenged as China loses taste for wines from Down Under

Australian winemakers have hit a rough patch as the country's biggest offshore market, China, has presented fresh challenges as the coronavirus undermines business at home.

27 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

Oct 27

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol to publish third quarter results

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday.

Oct 27

EGYPT-ECONOMY/POLL (PIX)

Egypt Economic poll

A Reuters quarterly poll of forecasts for Egypt's major economic indicators for the current 2020/21 fiscal year and the two subsequent years.

Oct 27

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

Oct 27

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUTOS-FACTORIES (PIX)

Detroit automakers rely on masks, discipline to keep coronavirus out, factories running

Detroit's automakers restarted production at U.S. factories in May, and so far, they have avoided the kind of major COVID-19 outbreak that has hit some other industries, such as meat packing. Now factories are running at close to full speed, but the risks have not gone away, and the companies now must get through the winter. Starting interviews with industry executives, union officials and others to learn what has worked, what has had to change and how the industry is managing the risk for the long haul.

Oct 27