TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount

Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to share power in Belarus, although not under pressure from the streets.

SOMALIA-SECURITY/

Death toll from attack on Mogadishu hotel rises to 16

At least 16 people were killed in an attack on Sunday by al Shabaab on a seaside hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a government spokesman said, as the Islamist group launched a similar assault on a Somali military base.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE

Democrats step up pressure against U.S. postal cuts, Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Washington

U.S. Democrats stepped up pressure on Sunday against a cost-cutting campaign by President Donald Trump's appointed Postal Service chief that they fear will hold up mail-in ballots in November's election, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling lawmakers back and several states considering legal action.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season

The United States surpassed 170,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials express concerns over COVID-19 complicating the fall flu season.

BUSINESS

JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP

Japan's record economic plunge wipes out Abe era gains

Japan was hit by its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic emptied shopping malls and crushed demand for cars and other exports, bolstering the case for bolder policy action to prevent a deeper recession.

USA-TRADE/CHINA-HONGKONG

HK commerce secy says will discuss 'made in China' labelling with U.S. - CNBC

Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau told CNBC on Monday that rising U.S.-China tensions are 'unhelpful' and that he will take up with the U.S. government the matter of Hong Kong goods for export to the United States to be labelled made in China.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-SOUTHEASTASIA/

Netflix tools up in SE Asia as Disney+ Indonesia launch sets scene for streaming battle

U.S streaming giant Netflix is ramping up its mobile-only subscription plans in Southeast Asia and expanding local content, senior executives told Reuters, just as arch-rival Disney arrives in the fast-growing market.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-NIGHTCLUBS

Italy closes nightclubs as coronavirus cases rise among young

Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it compulsory to wear a mask outdoors in some areas during the night-time in the first reimposition of restrictions as cases of coronavirus pick up across the country, especially among younger people.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/

Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors

English Premier League club Newcastle United has held talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid, the Singapore-backed company said in a statement.

GOLF-WYNDHAM/

Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina

Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions

Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Democratic convention - and why

The Democratic National Convention will feature a line-up of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for why Joe Biden should be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3. Here is a look at the speakers who will be featured during the four nights of virtual programming kicking off on Monday.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

EXPLAINER-How the coronavirus changed U.S. political conventions, perhaps forever

The U.S. political convention, a presidential campaign ritual dating to the 1830s, is being reinvented on the fly after getting short-circuited by the coronavirus pandemic - much like the campaign itself. Here is a look at how the Democratic and Republican conventions will be different this year - and maybe for campaigns to come.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS-Right now, it's Joe Biden's race to lose. So why are Democrats so nervous?

As Democrats nationwide gather virtually this week for a four-day event celebrating their presidential nominee, Joe Biden, they have every reason to feel bullish about their chances in November. But in interviews, they still have a gnawing sense of unease about forces that could affect the race in its final weeks that are almost entirely out of Biden's control.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe court expected to rule on third bail bid by journalist over protests

A Zimbabwe court is expected to decide whether to free on bail a journalist who was arrested last month for supporting anti-government protests, in a case that has sparked an outcry over muzzling of the press. Hopewell Chin'ono has twice been denied bail.

17 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears arguments on claims of privilege over documents requested in Huawei CFO extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments on claims of privilege by Canada's attorney general over documents requested by lawyers representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her fight to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of bank fraud.

18 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

18 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS

Florida's U.S. Rep Wasserman Schultz faces challenge as three states hold House primaries

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is among congressional incumbents facing challenges as three states -- Florida, Alaska and Wyoming -- hold primary elections for the House of Representatives.

18 Aug

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit talks in Brussels: Aug 17-21

British negotiators will travel to Brussels for Round 7 of the talks after its chief David Frost said he believed a deal could be reached in September.

18 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Lights, camera and little action: Hollywood slowly restarts production in a pandemic

Hollywood producers and actors had hoped to have many productions up and running by August, but few film and TV shows are back on set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO (TV)

WHO virtual news conference on COVID-19 in the Western Pacific Region

The World Health Organization Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai, and other experts will provide an update on COVID-19 in the region.

18 Aug 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND-TRAVEL

Ireland fortnightly review of travel green list

Ireland will decide whether to add or remove any countries from the relatively short list of 10 where 14-day quarantine measures no longer apply. Five countries were removed from the initial list two weeks ago. The government's advice remains for residents not to travel for non-essential reasons, even to green list countries.

18 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAFRICA-DENEL/

South Africa's embattled state arms firm appoints interim CEO

South Africa's embattled state arms manufacturer Denel has appointed Talib Sadik, who currently serves on its board of directors, as interim chief executive, the company said on Monday.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

17 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic moderates a virtual conversation on innovation

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates a virtual conversation, "The Future of Inclusive Innovation in Georgia."

17 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CHINA-GAMBLING/ (PIX)

Macau VIP industry out of luck as China cracks down on capital flows

China's move to stamp out online gambling and offshore betting as part of its efforts to contain capital outflows is hitting liquidity in Macau's high roller VIP segment, at a time when the world's largest gambling hub is already hobbled by slowing economic growth, Sino-U.S. tensions and the impact of the coronavirus.

18 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OFFICE-FURNITURE

ANALYSIS-Work-from-home boom is a bust for big office furniture makers

One of the first victims of the COVID-19 pandemic was the business model of America's biggest office furniture makers. For decades, producers like Herman Miller Inc and Steelcase Inc focused on selling through their own dealers to companies that bought ergonomic chairs and desks by the truckload and employed teams of designers and technicians to deliver and install them. None were prepared for a flood of orders for a single adjustable desk from workers suddenly trying to figure out how to conduct Zoom meetings from spare bedrooms.

18 Aug

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOMALIA-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Death toll from Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital rises to 16

Islamist insurgents killed at least 16 people when they stormed seaside hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, government spokesman, Ismail Mukhtar Omar said on Monday. The al Shabaab attackers detonated a car bomb then opened fire with assault rifles in the second attack on a high-profile target in the capital within a week.

17 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONGO-VIOLENCE/SURRENDER (PIX) (TV)

Eastern Congo militia to surrender

One of the largest rebel groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to surrender to government forces on Monday. The NDC-R armed group, which controls vast areas of North Kivu province and earns money from the illicit gold trade, expelled its leader last month, accusing him of human rights abuses. 18 Aug

SPORTS

GOOGLE-EPIC-GAMES/

ANALYSIS-Apple's 'extreme' app policies give Google defense in antitrust battle

Alphabet Inc's Google tolerates users sidestepping its mobile store to install apps, one of several key policies that set it apart from rival Apple Inc and could help it beat new allegations of anticompetitive conduct.

17 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities work to contain second wave of coronavirus infections

The growth in new coronavirus infections in the state of Victoria appears to have eased, raising hopes that a hard lockdown is will contain the second wave.

18 Aug