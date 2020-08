Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

HONG KONG, (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-DOCUMENTS

Lebanon's leaders warned in July about explosives at port - documents

BEIRUT, (Reuters) - Lebanese security officials warned the prime minister and president last month that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut's port posed a security risk and could destroy the capital if it exploded, according to documents seen by Reuters and senior security sources.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden expected to announce U.S. presidential running mate this week -source

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has interviewed the finalists to be his running mate and his campaign is readying to announce his choice as soon as this week, a person familiar with the process told Reuters.

GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle reduces police funding, signals deeper cuts ahead

SEATTLE, (Reuters) - Seattle's city council on Monday approved a reduction in the budget of the city's police department of less than 1% after months of protests demanding that it defund the force, but signaled deeper cuts might be on the way.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK job losses hit decade-high, worse seen ahead

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The number of people in work in Britain has suffered the biggest drop since 2009 and signs are growing that the coronavirus will take a heavier toll on the labour market as the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme.

GERMANY-ECONOMY/WAGES

Short-time work hits German wages in Q2

BERLIN, (Reuters) - Gross monthly earnings for full- and part-time workers in Germany fell 2.2% on average in the second quarter from a year ago, due mainly to the wide use of short-time work during the coronavirus crisis, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ANTONIO BANDERAS/

Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

MADRID, (Reuters) - Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

SPORTS

SOCCER

SOCCER-SCOTLAND-CEL/

Scottish Premiership at risk of shutdown after player breaks quarantine

Scotland's government has warned that it could halt the new Premiership soccer season after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli violated quarantine regulations.

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/

Tour de France 2021 to begin in Brittany after Denmark postponement

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Brittany after Copenhagen's staging of the 'Grand Depart' was pushed back by a year due to a potential clash with soccer's postponed European Championship, race organisers said on Monday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX)

Environmentalists in Mauritius mourn oil spill's damage to coast, fear for marine park

Environmentalists in Mauritius explain the damage done to their pristine beaches and endangered species by an oil spill from a Japanese ship that has run aground. Both France and Japan are sending experts to help, but conservationists fear that the oil will spill into the famous Blue Bay national park, whose spectacular corals are already threatened by global warming.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE (PIX)

France's Macron holds government meeting on COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a government meeting on the COVID-19 epidemic, after France saw a resurgence in confirmed cases that prompted many cities to make masks mandatory in outdoor areas.

11 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA

Head of Russian Direct Investment Fund holds briefing on Russia's efforts to fight coronavirus

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), holds a news conference about Russia's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus.

11 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LIBYA (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic starts to surge in war-hit Libya

Libyans are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as numbers rapidly rise in a country where years of chaos, division and war have left the health system in ruins.

Aug 12

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

11 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Perspectives on the Economy and What is Next for Recovery" before webinar hosted by the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness.

11 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks to professional business women's group

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before the Professional Business Women of California Annual Conference.

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

ECUADOR-ECONOMY/

Ecuador finance minister offers interview following debt renegotiation

Ecuador's Finance Minister Richard Martinez offers a virtual interview following a major debt renegotiation that has helped the South American oil producing nation improve cash flow amid low crude prices and economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Aug 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

KENYA-CONSERVATION/ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Kenya holds naming ceremony for baby elephants

Amboseli National Park in Kenya will be celebrating World Elephant Day on Aug. 12 by holding a traditional Masaai naming ceremony for its baby elephants. At least 138 elephant calves have been born this year, and more are expected. The Kenya Wildlife Service hopes the naming of elephants, as Rwanda has done with gorillas, will help raise public support for protecting them from poaching.

Aug 12

KINDER MORGAN-PIPELINE/ (PIX)

U.S. judge weighs request to halt to Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline construction

A $2.3 billion pipeline proposed to carry natural gas from West Texas shale fields to the U.S. Gulf Coast faces a hearing before a federal judge in Texas on Friday. The Sierra Club environmental group has asked a court to halt construction while it pursues claims the Army Corps of Engineers did not properly conduct an environmental assessment of the project when it approved the pipeline. The line is about 80% completed.

Aug 12

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/LITHUANIA (PIX)

Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linkevicius to hold press conference on Belarus political crisis

First press conference of Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linas Linkevicius after he confirmed Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya is in Lithuania.

11 Aug 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/FLYNN

Case of ex-Trump aide Flynn reheard by full U.S. appeals court

U.S. appeals court rehears arguments over whether judge assigned to criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, must grant request to dismiss it.

11 Aug 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

11 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/DEFECTORS

Defectors say S.Korea's investigations threaten N.Korean 'Underground Railroad'

A combination of coronavirus border closures and an unprecedented pressure campaign by the South Korean government keen to engage Pyongyang may decimate the networks that North Korean defectors have long used to find new lives in the South, activist groups say.

12 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ (TV)

US Health chief gives virtual news briefing about visit to Taiwan

US Health Secretary Alex Azar holds a virtual news conference to answer questions about his visit to Taiwan, the highest level trip by a senior US official in four decades.

12 Aug 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand parliament dissolved to make way for general election

New Zealand parliament dissolves, paving the way for the start of the 2020 general election with voting date set for Sept 19.

Aug 12

CZECH-USA/POMPEO (PIX) (TV)

Secretary of State Pompeo visits Czech Republic, part of central Europe trip

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Prague and Pilsen, Czech Republic on August 11-13, meeting with top Czech officials. He is not expected to sign any deal or treaty with the Czechs, discussions will include nuclear energy cooperation, the Three Seas Initiative, Russia and China. In Pilsen, Pompeo will commemorate the liberation of Western Czechoslovakia by the U.S. Army in World War Two.

Aug 12

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Lebanese protesters to call for complete political overhaul

Protests expected in Beirut calling for the resignation of President Michel Aoun and the Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri saying that government quitting does not come close to ending the tragedy of the Beirut port blast and a complete overhaul of the system is needed.

11 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/JAPAN

ANALYSIS-History haunts, as Japan faces WW2 anniversary in shadow of COVID-19

Seventy-five years after Japan's surrender in World War Two, the unresolved legacy of the conflict still strains ties with Tokyo's Asian neighbours South Korea and China, even as the countries cope with the coronavirus pandemic

Aug 12

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

OHIO-EXECUTION/

Ohio to execute Douglas Coley, convicted of murdering woman

Ohio is scheduled to execute Douglas Coley who was convicted of murdering Samar El-Okdi.

Aug 12