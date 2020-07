Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NORTHKOREA

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first suspected COVID-19 case

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-SPAIN

Britain defends Spanish quarantine move; travellers react with anger and worry

MADRID/LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Sunday stood by his government's abrupt decision to impose a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travellers returning from Spain, which has provoked anger and confusion among tourists.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-SEATTLE

Seattle Black Lives Matter clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 police injured

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle's biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-AUSTIN

One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

BUSINESS

ALIBABA-INDIA-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma in a case in which a former employee in India says he was wrongfully fired after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed.

HSBC-HLDG-HUAWEI

HSBC denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei

BEIJING (Reuters) - HSBC on Saturday denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" Huawei Technologies and played a role in the arrest of the chief financial officer (CFO) of the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-REGIS-PHILBIN

Prolific U.S. TV host Regis Philbin dies at 88, People magazine reports

Regis Philbin, a familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host who logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television, has died aged 88, People magazine said on Saturday, citing a statement by his family.

PEOPLE-PETER-GREEN

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green is dead at 73

Fleetwood Mac guitarist and co-founder of the influential rock group Peter Green has died at age 73, Green's lawyers said on Saturday.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

BASEBALL-MLB

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP-HEARD (TV)

FACTBOX: Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's court testimony

Recap of court testimony by Heard and Depp

27 Jul

BHP-BRITAIN/COURT-DAM

Brazilian claimants to lay out $6.3 bln UK lawsuit against BHP over dam failure

Around 200,000 Brazilian claimants, who are seeking 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) from Anglo-Australian miner BHP over the devastating collapse of a 2015 dam, will start laying out arguments about why the landmark lawsuit should be heard in England.

27 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE CHANGE-UN/COLOMBIA

POSTPONED-Colombia hosts UN biodiversity conference

Colombia will host the United Nations' biodiversity conference, where representatives from countries around the world are expected to discuss efforts to protect biodiverse habitats, among other issues.

27 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALI-POLITICS/ECOWAS (TV)

West African leaders hold virtual summit on Mali crisis

West Africa leaders hold virtual extraordinary summit to propose solutions to end the political crisis in Mali after five heads of state met with the government and opposition in Bamako on Thursday.

27 Jul

PHILIPPINES-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Philippine President Duterte delivers annual State of the Nation address at scaled-down event

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation Address minus the traditional pomp and pageantry in what is normally one of the biggest red-carpet events on the country's social calendar. An escalating coronavirus outbreak has seen a shift in venue and guest numbers slashed to just 50, who will each need to be tested for COVID-19 before attending.

27 Jul

USA-ELECTION/FOREIGN POLICY

FACTBOX-The foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

President Donald Trump won election in 2016 promising to put "America First," overturn what he said were unfair trade deals and force U.S. allies to pay more toward joint defense measures. In a Nov. 3 election, he will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden, who pledges to restore U.S. global leadership and reverse many of Trump's foreign policy actions. Here's a look at their foreign policy differences:

27 Jul

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (TV)

Julien Assange expected to appear in UK court via videolink for extradition case management hearing

27 Jul

USA-ELECTION/NAACP-CONVENTION (PIX)

POSTPONED: NAACP 111th Annual National Convention

Government officials, entertainers, authors, athletes and young leaders gather to discuss and promote solutions to the various difficulties faced by the Black Community during the 111th NAACP Annual National Convention.

27 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate Republicans to unveil coronavirus proposal, as Friday deadline looms

U.S. Senate Republicans as early as Monday could unveil their proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus aid, including more direct payments to Americans and a partial extension of enhanced unemployment benefits. Once they do, it will kick off negotiations with Democratic leaders. Time is ticking as an enhanced unemployment benefit runs out Friday without further congressional action.

27 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper set to end

Lawyers expected to present closing speeches at Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper

27 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/TREASURIES (GRAPHIC)

Fed has little scope to restore U.S. bond-stock divergence

The Federal Reserve's whatever-it-takes approach to stave off economic calamity has kept interest rates near zero and helped drive U.S. stocks back to pre-pandemic record levels, while weakening the usual between safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and riskier equities. Stocks and bonds moving in parallel is one of the distortion for central bankers to ponder when they meet next week.

27 Jul

TAJIKISTAN-RATES/

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy including refinancing rate

27 Jul

USA-TECH/CONGRESS-MEMES (PIX)

Internet reacts as top tech chiefs testify before House panel

Sidebar on merit of the memorable moments and online memes coming out of a U.S. House antitrust hearing with the chief executives of four of America's largest tech companies - Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Apple's Tim Cook.

27 Jul

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-EID-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Pakistanis buy sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions

Pakistanis throng to cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions. The government has asked people to wear face masks, have sanitizer at the entrance and children are not allowed to attend.

27 Jul