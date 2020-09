Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-SECURITY-PROTESTS

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters march to oppose postponed elections, new law

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong on Sunday to demonstrate against a new national security law imposed by China and the postponement of legislative elections.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-WUHAN

Nothing to see: COVID origins off-limits as China's Wuhan touts recovery

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - The Huanan seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, believed by many to be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, is sealed behind a blue perimeter fence. A large team of security staff chases away anyone who lingers.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th day of demonstrations

(Reuters) - Protesters in Portland threw fire bombs at police on Saturday night and at least one person was injured, police said, on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city over racial injustice and police brutality.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-PROTESTS

Rival groups square off at Kentucky Derby, Rochester police use tear gas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Reuters) - Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race, while Rochester police used tear gas to disperse protesters, as discord in cities across the United States continued to simmer.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-COM-SEEDS

Amazon.com bans foreign sales of seeds in U.S. amid mystery packages

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it has banned foreign sales of seeds in the United States after thousands of Americans received unsolicited packages of seeds in their mailboxes, mostly postmarked from China.

BOSNIA-TESLA

Bosnian Tesla fan impatient for Cybertruck release builds a lookalike

MOSTAR, Bosnia (Reuters) - A Bosnian fan of both Ford trucks and Elon Musk's Tesla could not just sit on his hands waiting for the electric carmaker to release its Cybertruck, expected from late 2021. Instead he came up with his own version of the futuristic vehicle.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-GRETA

Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate activist accurately portrays her as a "shy nerd", the teenager said as the film premiered at the Venice film festival.

GERMANY-MUSIC

As slow as possible: German organ changes note for first time in years

HALBERSTADT, Germany (Reuters) - Dozens of mask-wearing music enthusiasts gathered at a church in an eastern German town on Saturday to witness the first note change in seven years in the world's longest lasting pipe organ performance.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-THIEM

Thiem sees off Cilic to reach U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win

Jo Adell's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TOWNS (PIX)

Towns marooned by border closure fear further isolation as winter approaches

Small towns along the Canadian-American border, marooned by geography, are nearly totally cut off by the border closure during the pandemic and as winter approaches residents are bracing to be trapped in total isolation, exposing the communities true interdependence.

6 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FRANCE-WINE/PRODUCTION

French farm ministry updates forecast for 2020 wine production

In its first estimate last month, the farm ministry projected that French wine output would rise compared with last year. Champagne producers have since agreed to reduce their harvest volume to counter a drop in sales due to the coronavirus crisis.

7 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

7 Sep

LABOR-DAY/USA (PIX)

Labor Day

Labor Day is marked with marches across the U.S.

7 Sep

USA-ELECTION/

U.S. presidential candidates and their running mates campaign on Labor Day

U.S. presidential candidates and their running mates will mark the Labor Day holiday, with Democrat Joe Biden heading to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, where he will meet AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and hold a virtual town hall with the union's members. Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's Democratic running mate, Kamala Harris, will each be in the hotly contested state of Wisconsin for events.

7 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed estimates

7 Sep

LAYBUY HLDG-IPO/

Laybuy set for Australia listing as 'buy now, pay later' sector booms

New Zealand's Laybuy is listing in Australia on Monday at a time when the buy-now-pay-later sector is being propelled by an online shopping boom sparked by COVID-19, forging one of the hottest investor spaces during the pandemic.

7 Sep

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-MANUFACTURING (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Australia turns to idled factories to pull it out of COVID slump

In 2017, the last car Australia built rolled out of a General Motors' plant in the city of Adelaide, ending seven decades of local automotive history and the belief that the country's factories could ever compete globally. Three years later, policymakers are once again looking to manufacturing as they scramble to drive the economy past the coronavirus and out of its deepest slump on record.

7 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ECOWAS

West African leaders hold summit in Niger, focus on Mali crisis

Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States meet for a summit in the Niger capital Niamey. Progress on talks to form a civilian-led transitional government in Mali following the Aug. 18 military coup will be a key item on the agenda.

7 Sep