REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

THAILAND-PROTESTS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Thailand tells universities to stop students' calls for monarchy reform

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities have summoned the heads of universities to tell them to stop students demanding reform of the monarchy, warning that such calls could lead to violence, a member of the military-appointed Senate said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LIBYA

Libyan medics already faced war, now the pandemic is surging there too

MISRATA, Libya (Reuters) - As the pandemic started to rage through Libya last month, medics working in the war-ravaged country's few functioning hospitals faced their nightmare scenario - a surge in cases and dwindling resources.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Search on for bodies in charred path of wildfires, Trump to visit California

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Search and rescue crews using dogs combed through neighborhoods left in blackened ruins by massive wildfires burning across three states on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP

Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

MINDEN, Nev. (Reuters) - Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AVIATION-FOCUS

With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

MONTREAL (Reuters) - As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.

OIL-OPEC-INSIGHT

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

LONDON (Reuters) - In 1973, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries brought the U.S. economy to its knees. Now, the cartel created 60 years ago is more likely to do Washington's bidding.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS

'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival

VENICE (Reuters) - "Nomadland", a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

SEC-RAPPER

Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-CHAMPION

Champion Osaka harnesses sport's biggest spotlight in fight for racial justice

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka capped a transformative U.S. Open with another Grand Slam title and a challenge to the millions watching across the globe on Saturday to "start talking" about racial justice.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth

Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-DORMITORIES (PIX)

Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories

Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.

14 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOROCCO (PIX) (TV)

Moroccan medics angry at bad conditions as they face pandemic

Moroccan doctors and nurses are protesting over the dire conditions they face in tackling surging coronavirus cases.

14 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-COLLEGES (PIX) (TV)

College students face COVID dilemma: report unruly peers or keep quiet?

Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: policing fellow classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

14 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

First day of Indonesian capital reimpose large-scale social restrictions

Indonesia's capital Jakarta is back to large-scale social restrictions where malls are closed and people are advised to work from home. We will interview a business owner who had her stall fully set up with screens in between diners as a measure to adhere to health protocols, and see how reinstating restrictions will impact her income.

14 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with second wave of coronavirus cases

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

14 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GULF-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS) (PIX)

Gulf's fiscal diet risks deeper pain if oil fails to rebound

Oil-rich Gulf nations are relying on a well-worn playbook of spending less and borrowing more to get through the coronavirus crisis but with the outlook for oil clouded by uncertainty the strategy is riskier than before.

14 Sep

USA-ECONOMY/SCARRING

Signs of long-term damage in U.S. workforce begin to appear

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic the first evidence of longer term damage to the labor market may be emerging as retirements drift up and the reengagement of women with the job market appears to have slowed, according to analysis of detailed records from the monthly jobs data by think tanks and separately by Reuters.

The overall number of those claiming to be retired is rising, according to a Reuters analysis of the Census Bureau's current population survey data, and a separate analysis by the Boston College Retirement Center showed the flow of people from jobs into retirement jumped during the pandemic compared to the year before. Analysis by job site Indeed economist Nick Bunker shows a spike, meanwhile, in women leaving the labor force in the early months of the pandemic.

While that trend has eased, a Reuters analysis of the flow of people from out of the labor force into jobs or a job search points to a slower road back for women. Both trends, if they persist, could weigh on the U.S. recovery.

Growth at a basic level is a function of how many people are working. If more have retired, or are constrained by issues like child care, family obligations, or health and safety concerns, it will mean slower growth overall.

14 Sep

EUROPE-SUGAR/CROPS

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting. Crops have endured widespread insect attacks this year as well as summer drought and heatwaves. Roundup to cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain

14 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Belarus President Lukashenko visits Sochi, meets Putin

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, facing mass protests demanding his resignation after 26 years in power, visits Russian President Vladimir Putin, his key ally, in Black Sea resort of Sochi.

14 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

Tough new socialising rules come into place in England after virus spike

Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to come into effect as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections. England is banning gatherings of more than six people.

14 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/SUGA-HOMETOWN

FACTBOX-Japan next premier's hometown: demographic challenges by the number

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to become prime minister this week, hails from northern Japan's Akita prefecture, which leads the country, itself the world's most advanced ageing nation, in population shrinkage and ageing. The story offers key facts about Akita, whose demographic woes reflect what awaits the whole nation.

14 Sep