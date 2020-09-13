REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
THAILAND-PROTESTS-EXCLUSIVE
Exclusive: Thailand tells universities to stop students' calls for monarchy reform
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai authorities have summoned the heads of universities to tell them to stop students demanding reform of the monarchy, warning that such calls could lead to violence, a member of the military-appointed Senate said on Sunday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-LIBYA
Libyan medics already faced war, now the pandemic is surging there too
MISRATA, Libya (Reuters) - As the pandemic started to rage through Libya last month, medics working in the war-ravaged country's few functioning hospitals faced their nightmare scenario - a surge in cases and dwindling resources.
U.S.
USA-WILDFIRES
Search on for bodies in charred path of wildfires, Trump to visit California
PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Search and rescue crews using dogs combed through neighborhoods left in blackened ruins by massive wildfires burning across three states on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump said he would travel to California to see the devastation first-hand.
USA-ELECTION-TRUMP
Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state
MINDEN, Nev. (Reuters) - Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.
BUSINESS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AVIATION-FOCUS
With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom
MONTREAL (Reuters) - As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.
OIL-OPEC-INSIGHT
Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60
LONDON (Reuters) - In 1973, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries brought the U.S. economy to its knees. Now, the cartel created 60 years ago is more likely to do Washington's bidding.
ENTERTAINMENT
FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-AWARDS
'Nomadland' wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival
VENICE (Reuters) - "Nomadland", a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday.
SEC-RAPPER
Rapper T.I. in $75,000 U.S. settlement over cryptocurrency offering
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Grammy award-winning rapper Clifford Harris, known as T.I., agreed to pay a U.S. regulator $75,000 to settle charges that he broke securities laws by selling fraudulent crypto-currency investments, the agency said on Friday.
SPORTS
TENNIS-USOPEN-CHAMPION
Champion Osaka harnesses sport's biggest spotlight in fight for racial justice
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka capped a transformative U.S. Open with another Grand Slam title and a challenge to the millions watching across the globe on Saturday to "start talking" about racial justice.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth
Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-DORMITORIES (PIX)
Singapore grapples with coronavirus in migrant workers' dormitories
Singapore is battling new clusters of coronavirus infections in migrant dormitories that had won the all-clear from authorities, highlighting the difficulty of stamping out the disease, even in a closely monitored population.
14 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOROCCO (PIX) (TV)
Moroccan medics angry at bad conditions as they face pandemic
Moroccan doctors and nurses are protesting over the dire conditions they face in tackling surging coronavirus cases.
14 Sep
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-COLLEGES (PIX) (TV)
College students face COVID dilemma: report unruly peers or keep quiet?
Some U.S. college students are doing the once-improbable: policing fellow classmates who break rules aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)
First day of Indonesian capital reimpose large-scale social restrictions
Indonesia's capital Jakarta is back to large-scale social restrictions where malls are closed and people are advised to work from home. We will interview a business owner who had her stall fully set up with screens in between diners as a measure to adhere to health protocols, and see how reinstating restrictions will impact her income.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)
Australian authorities grapple with second wave of coronavirus cases
The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
GULF-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS) (PIX)
Gulf's fiscal diet risks deeper pain if oil fails to rebound
Oil-rich Gulf nations are relying on a well-worn playbook of spending less and borrowing more to get through the coronavirus crisis but with the outlook for oil clouded by uncertainty the strategy is riskier than before.
USA-ECONOMY/SCARRING
Signs of long-term damage in U.S. workforce begin to appear
Six months into the coronavirus pandemic the first evidence of longer term damage to the labor market may be emerging as retirements drift up and the reengagement of women with the job market appears to have slowed, according to analysis of detailed records from the monthly jobs data by think tanks and separately by Reuters.
The overall number of those claiming to be retired is rising, according to a Reuters analysis of the Census Bureau's current population survey data, and a separate analysis by the Boston College Retirement Center showed the flow of people from jobs into retirement jumped during the pandemic compared to the year before. Analysis by job site Indeed economist Nick Bunker shows a spike, meanwhile, in women leaving the labor force in the early months of the pandemic.
While that trend has eased, a Reuters analysis of the flow of people from out of the labor force into jobs or a job search points to a slower road back for women. Both trends, if they persist, could weigh on the U.S. recovery.
Growth at a basic level is a function of how many people are working. If more have retired, or are constrained by issues like child care, family obligations, or health and safety concerns, it will mean slower growth overall.
EUROPE-SUGAR/CROPS
Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting
Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting. Crops have endured widespread insect attacks this year as well as summer drought and heatwaves. Roundup to cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
BELARUS-ELECTION/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)
Belarus President Lukashenko visits Sochi, meets Putin
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, facing mass protests demanding his resignation after 26 years in power, visits Russian President Vladimir Putin, his key ally, in Black Sea resort of Sochi.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)
Tough new socialising rules come into place in England after virus spike
Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across the whole of England are to come into effect as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a spike in COVID-19 infections. England is banning gatherings of more than six people.
JAPAN-POLITICS/SUGA-HOMETOWN
FACTBOX-Japan next premier's hometown: demographic challenges by the number
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, widely expected to become prime minister this week, hails from northern Japan's Akita prefecture, which leads the country, itself the world's most advanced ageing nation, in population shrinkage and ageing. The story offers key facts about Akita, whose demographic woes reflect what awaits the whole nation.