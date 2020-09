Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MALAYSIA-POLITICS-1MDB-GOLDMAN/

Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales: state media

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian prosecutors on Friday withdrew criminal charges against three Goldman Sachs units accused of misleading investors over $6.5 billion in bond sales they helped organize for a state fund, the Bernama state news agency reported.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-REVIEW/

Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-ROCHESTER/

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seven Rochester, New York police officers were suspended on Thursday over the asphyxiation death of a Black man who they arrested in March in a brutal incident only revealed in videotape footage made public this week.

GLOBAL-RACE-PROTESTS-PORTLAND/

Suspect in Portland shooting killed by police during arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Police shot and killed an anti-fascist activist on Thursday as they moved in to arrest him for the alleged fatal shooting of a right-wing activist in Portland, Oregon, last weekend, officials said.

BUSINESS

JUST-EAT-TAKEAWA-GRUBHUB/

Just Eat Takeaway COO sees GrubHub as well positioned

BERLIN (Reuters) - European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV thinks GrubHub is better positioned than rivals to prosper in the United States even though it has been pushed into third place, its operating chief told Reuters.

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-FINTECH/

China's ByteDance buys UIPay to leverage e-payment capabilities at home

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - ByteDance, the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, said it has acquired a Chinese third-party payment service UIPay in a bid to leverage its domestic payment capability.

ENTERTAINMENT

SWISS-BOAT/ELECTRIC

'Flying' electric speedboat debuts on Switzerland's lakes

LUCERNE (Reuters) - The world's first electric-powered hydrofoil speedboat, which reduces energy consumption and noise - as well as sea sickness - by "flying" above the waves, has made its debut on Switzerland's lakes.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-SERENA/

Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Serena Williams battled her way through to a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, as she continued her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

TENNIS-USOPEN-MURRAY-FITNESS/

Murray hopes to build physical conditioning to revive career

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Building the stamina to consistently survive the rigours of playing five-set matches will top Andy Murray's agenda as the former U.S. Open champion, who has undergone two hip surgeries, plots the revival of his career.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHRONIC

WHO briefing on non-communicable diseases and COVID-19 World Health Organization/UN brfg on addressing non-communicable diseases and COVID-19 The lack of protection against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has left populations ill-equipped to fight COVID-19. Many countries have fallen behind in preventing, screening and treating (NCDs). Mounting evidence highlights the increased risk of a severe COVID-19 infection for people living with NCDs. WHO and the UN to releasing information on ways govt can address NCDs in their COVID-19 recovery plans and reduce premature mortality. Speakers are Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO director of Noncommunicable Diseases, WHO and Dr Nick Banatvala, Head of Secretariat, United Nations Task Force on Noncommunicable Disease/Us (online)

4 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-RUSSIA (TV)

Russia's RDFI and Gamaleya reseach institute hold briefing on Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation, and Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology hold an online briefing about Sputnik V vaccine.

4 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds regular briefing over coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. It follows an announcement by the Trump administration that the United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-WUHAN (TV)

Visit to Wuhan mobile hospital used to treat COVID-19 patients

Journalists wrap up their three-day government trip to Wuhan by visiting a backup mobile hospital used to treat coronavirus patients in the Chinese city hardest hit by the outbreak. Wuhan's death count of 3,869 accounts for more than 80% of China's total.

5 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

LESOTHO-MUSICIAN/MORENA LERABA (PIX) (TV)

Shepherd-turned-singer mixes Lesotho folk music with techno, rap

He looks every bit the traditional Lesotho sheep herder, wrapped in a thick blanket to ward off the mountain kingdom's cold and swinging an ornate walking stick, while he sings in the local Sesotho language. But since establishing himself in 2015, singer and rapper Teboho Mochaoa has gone beyond his home country's folk "Famo" music - with its trademark accordion and single drum - to produce an eclectic sound mixing electronic dance music, dub reggae and rap.

4 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-FESTIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's Communist fest goes ahead despite pandemic

Every year since 1976 Portugal's Communist Party organises a massive event called Festa do Avante. It attracts thousands of people who gather to drink beer, listen to some of the country's top music bands and political speeches. Due to the pandemic many have raised concerns if it should go ahead this year. But the country's health authority gave it the green light. More than 16,000 will attend, making it one of the largest festivals to take place in Europe since the pandemic hit.

4 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-NATO (TV)

NATO secretary general holds news conference after meeting allied envoys

NATO ambassadors are expected to discuss the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and NATO secretary general will hold a news conference following the discussion.

4 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FACEBOOK

Facebook election plan patches some holes, creates others

Facebook Inc's final policy changes in the lead-up to U.S. elections in November are unlikely to contain a flood of disinformation around the vote which could suppress turnout and sow confusion about results, election experts said on Friday.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WOLF

U.S. security chief under scrutiny as Trump pushes new law and order message

At the heart of President Donald Trump's law-and-order election campaign is Chad Wolf, who as acting secretary of homeland security has defied critics by sending U.S. federal forces into some cities and expanding the boundaries of his cabinet post.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-TRAVEL (PIX)

EU Commission to propose common rules on travel after COVID-19 border closures

EU Commissioners Reynders and Johansson hold a news conference to propose common rules governing travel within the normally control-free Schengen area and the closure of borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus

4 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/GERMANY-MINISTER

German health minister holds news conference on coronavirus pandemic

German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference in Berlin after discussing the coronavirus pandemic with his European counterparts during a videoconference. Ministers are due to discuss quarantine and testing regulations as well as potential vaccines.

4 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/UN (TV)

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to address informal U.N. Security Council meeting

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is due to address an informal virtual U.N. Security Council meeting, organized by Estonia. Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile two days after an Aug. 9 election. From her new base in Lithuania, she declared herself the rightful winner over veteran President Alexander Lukashenko and launched an opposition council with the stated aim of ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR (TV)

Russian city in far east holds anti-Kremlin protest for ninth weekend in a row

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk to protest against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis for the ninth weekend in a row.

Sep 5

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Sep 5

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta meets political leaders about shape of post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss forming a transitional government. The officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month are under pressure from international allies to quickly return power to civilian hands.

Sep 5

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-HYDROGEN/ (PIX)

Canada has big plans to use hydrogen to cut emissions - and produce more oil

Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta looks to use hydrogen to fuel expansion of its oil sands without increasing emissions, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises strong action against climate change, officials with the two governments said.

4 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-TRADE/EXPO (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President Xi to deliver speech at opening ceremony of 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

4 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NETHERLANDS-WILDERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Verdict in Dutch politician Wilders' appeal against discrimination conviction

Dutch court issues its verdict in appeal by anti-islam politician Geert Wilders against a 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination against Moroccans.

4 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SPORTS

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/PREVIEW (TV)

Kentucky Derby - Preview

Preparations for the first late summer Kentucky Derby with limited spectators at Curchill Downs in Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT